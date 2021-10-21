Shinsei Bank : Japan's Shinsei opposes SBI's $1.1 billion bid, sets conditions for support

Online financial conglomerate SBI is planning to buy only up to 48% of Shinsei and leave the bank listed to avoid becoming a bank holding company that would put SBI under tighter regulatory scrutiny.

Shinsei said SBI's offer would hurt the interests of shareholders. The Tokyo-based lender also said SBI's offer price of 2,000 yen was too low, although it did not demand a specific price.

If SBI fails to meet Shinsei's conditions by Nov. 19, Shinsei said it would hold an extraordinary shareholder meeting on Nov. 25 and seek approval to issue stock warrants to existing shareholders which would dilute SBI's stake.

