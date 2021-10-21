Log in
    8303   JP3729000004

SHINSEI BANK, LIMITED

(8303)
Shinsei Bank : Japan's Shinsei opposes SBI's $1.1 billion bid, sets conditions for support

10/21/2021 | 02:50am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Shinsei Bank logo is pictured at the lobby of the bank in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Shinsei Bank Ltd on Thursday said it opposed SBI Holdings' $1.1 billion tender offer bid, but could support it if SBI removes the upper limit of its planned share purchases and increases its offer price.

Online financial conglomerate SBI is planning to buy only up to 48% of Shinsei and leave the bank listed to avoid becoming a bank holding company that would put SBI under tighter regulatory scrutiny.

Shinsei said SBI's offer would hurt the interests of shareholders. The Tokyo-based lender also said SBI's offer price of 2,000 yen was too low, although it did not demand a specific price.

If SBI fails to meet Shinsei's conditions by Nov. 19, Shinsei said it would hold an extraordinary shareholder meeting on Nov. 25 and seek approval to issue stock warrants to existing shareholders which would dilute SBI's stake.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki and Sam Nussey; Editing by Christopher Cushing)


© Reuters 2021
SBI HOLDINGS, INC. 1.17% 3035 End-of-day quote.24.03%
SHINSEI BANK, LIMITED 0.21% 1896 End-of-day quote.49.17%
