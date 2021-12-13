Shinsei Bank : Launch of Credit Guarantee Service to Famima Digital One Co., Ltd. as a part of its Loan Service, "FamiPay Loan" (179KB)
12/13/2021 | 01:06am EST
Shinsei Bank, Limited
Shinsei Financial Co., Ltd.
Launch of Credit Guarantee Service to Famima Digital One Co., Ltd.
as a part of its Loan Service, "FamiPay Loan"
Tokyo (Monday, December 13, 2021) --- Shinsei Financial Co., Ltd (Headquartered in Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Junichi Kobayashi, President and CEO; hereinafter, "Shinsei Financial"), a member of the Shinsei Bank Group, concluded a credit guarantee business alliance agreement with Famima Digital One Co., Ltd. (Headquartered in Minato-ku, Tokyo; Kazuhiro Nakano, Representative Director and President, hereinafter, "Famima Digital One"), a group company of FamilyMart Co.,Ltd. (Headquartered in Minato-ku, Tokyo; Kensuke Hosomi, Representative Director and President, hereinafter, "FamilyMart"), and will begin providing credit guarantee service in relation to "FamiPay Loan", a new loan service provided by Famima Digital One, from December 14, 2021.
"FamiPay Loan" is provided as a part of "FamiPay", which is a smartphone app enabling cutomers to receive all-in-one services including coupon/point/payment and making them more satisfied as they use services more for their daily shopping. It is a new service for "FamiPay Settlement", a smartphone settlement service provided by Famima Digital One. This is a loan service that completes the whole process from loan application to usage within the app.
Shinsei Financial provides its expertise and a core system in screening/collection/operations related to unsecured personal loans which it has cultivated over many years and supports the development of new financial services by Famima Digital One after the launch of "FamiPay Loan" service and this credit guarantee business alliance.
"Growth Through Value Co-Creation" is one of the Shinsei Bank Group's basic strategies in the MediumTerm Strategies. Through this business alliance, we will combine Famima Digital One, which has a broad customer base, with the financial expertise of Shinsei Financial to provide reliable and convenient new financial services to Famima Digital One customers
[Service subject to warranty (outline)]
P r o d u c t n a m e Loan interest rate
R e p a y m e n t m e t h o d
FamiPay Loan
0.8% to 18.0% (annual percentage rate)
Revolving payment in accordance with outstanding balance
Repayment period
N u m b e r o f r e p a y m e n t s
Delayed damages
C o l l a t e r a l a n d g u a r a n t o r s
Up to 10 years from the last borrowing date
Once to 120 times
20.0% (annualized) Not required
P
r o
v i d
e
r
Famima Digital One Co., Ltd.
M e t h o d
o f
Famipay app (Android, iOS)
a p p l i c a t i o n
[Overview of Famima Digital One]
N
a
m
e
:
Famima Digital One Co., Ltd.
H e a d
O f f i c e
Representative
N
a
m
e
D
a t
e
o f
es ta blishme n t
msb Tamachi Tamachi Station Tower S, 3-1-21 Shibaura, Minato-ku, Tokyo
Kazuhiro Nakano, Representative Director and President
May 19, 2000
Paid-in Capital
:
JPY1.095 billion
S h a r e h o l d e r s
:
FamilyMart Co.,Ltd. 100%
