  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Shinsei Bank, Limited
  News
  7. Summary
    8303   JP3729000004

SHINSEI BANK, LIMITED

(8303)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Shinsei Bank : Launch of Credit Guarantee Service to Famima Digital One Co., Ltd. as a part of its Loan Service, "FamiPay Loan" (179KB)

12/13/2021 | 01:06am EST
I N F O R M AT I O N

Shinsei Bank, Limited

Shinsei Financial Co., Ltd.

Launch of Credit Guarantee Service to Famima Digital One Co., Ltd.

as a part of its Loan Service, "FamiPay Loan"

Tokyo (Monday, December 13, 2021) --- Shinsei Financial Co., Ltd (Headquartered in Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Junichi Kobayashi, President and CEO; hereinafter, "Shinsei Financial"), a member of the Shinsei Bank Group, concluded a credit guarantee business alliance agreement with Famima Digital One Co., Ltd. (Headquartered in Minato-ku, Tokyo; Kazuhiro Nakano, Representative Director and President, hereinafter, "Famima Digital One"), a group company of FamilyMart Co.,Ltd. (Headquartered in Minato-ku, Tokyo; Kensuke Hosomi, Representative Director and President, hereinafter, "FamilyMart"), and will begin providing credit guarantee service in relation to "FamiPay Loan", a new loan service provided by Famima Digital One, from December 14, 2021.

"FamiPay Loan" is provided as a part of "FamiPay", which is a smartphone app enabling cutomers to receive all-in-one services including coupon/point/payment and making them more satisfied as they use services more for their daily shopping. It is a new service for "FamiPay Settlement", a smartphone settlement service provided by Famima Digital One. This is a loan service that completes the whole process from loan application to usage within the app.

Shinsei Financial provides its expertise and a core system in screening/collection/operations related to unsecured personal loans which it has cultivated over many years and supports the development of new financial services by Famima Digital One after the launch of "FamiPay Loan" service and this credit guarantee business alliance.

"Growth Through Value Co-Creation" is one of the Shinsei Bank Group's basic strategies in the MediumTerm Strategies. Through this business alliance, we will combine Famima Digital One, which has a broad customer base, with the financial expertise of Shinsei Financial to provide reliable and convenient new financial services to Famima Digital One customers

[Service subject to warranty (outline)]

P r o d u c t n a m e Loan interest rate

R e p a y m e n t m e t h o d

  • FamiPay Loan
  • 0.8% to 18.0% (annual percentage rate)
  • Revolving payment in accordance with outstanding balance

Repayment period

N u m b e r o f r e p a y m e n t s

Delayed damages

C o l l a t e r a l a n d g u a r a n t o r s

  • Up to 10 years from the last borrowing date
  • Once to 120 times
  • 20.0% (annualized) Not required

P

r o

v i d

e

r

Famima Digital One Co., Ltd.

M e t h o d

o f

Famipay app (Android, iOS)

a p p l i c a t i o n

[Overview of Famima Digital One]

N

a

m

e

:

Famima Digital One Co., Ltd.

H e a d

O f f i c e

Representative

N

a

m

e

D

a t

e

o f

es ta blishme n t

  • msb Tamachi Tamachi Station Tower S, 3-1-21 Shibaura, Minato-ku, Tokyo
  • Kazuhiro Nakano, Representative Director and President
  • May 19, 2000

Paid-in Capital

:

JPY1.095 billion

S h a r e h o l d e r s

:

FamilyMart Co.,Ltd. 100%

END

******

Shinsei Bank is a leading diversified Japanese financial institution providing a various range of financial products and services to both institutional and individual customers. The Bank has a network of outlets throughout Japan and is committed in its pursuit of uncompromising levels of integrity and transparency in all of its activities in order to earn the trust of its customers, staff and shareholders. The Bank is committed to delivering long-term profit growth and increasing value for all

its stakeholders. News and other information about Shinsei Bank is available at https://www.shinseibank.com/corporate/en/index.html

For further information, please contact:

Group Investor Relations & Corporate Communications Division

Shinsei Bank, Limited (www.shinseibank.com)

Shinsei_PR@shinseibank.com (Inquiries for the media)

Shinsei_IR@shinseibank.com (Inquiries for investor and shareholder relations)

Disclaimer

Shinsei Bank Ltd. published this content on 13 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2021 06:05:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 236 B 2 074 M 2 074 M
Net income 2022 42 133 M 371 M 371 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,25x
Yield 2022 0,64%
Capitalization 390 B 3 443 M 3 435 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,66x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,61x
Nbr of Employees 5 605
Free-Float 35,5%
Chart SHINSEI BANK, LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Shinsei Bank, Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHINSEI BANK, LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1 870,00 JPY
Average target price 1 902,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 1,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hideyuki Kudo President, CEO & Representative Director
Michiyuki Okano Head-Group Information Technology
Akira Hirasawa Director, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Kyohei Matsumoto Chief Group Legal & Compliance Officer
Minoru Hirayama Senior Manager-Group Finance & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHINSEI BANK, LIMITED47.13%3 443
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.25.77%472 311
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION46.78%364 355
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.72%245 567
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.21.71%212 222
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY66.34%200 159