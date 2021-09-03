Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Shinsei Bank, Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8303   JP3729000004

SHINSEI BANK, LIMITED

(8303)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shinsei Bank : Status Report on the Acquisition of Treasury Shares

09/03/2021 | 02:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

I N F O R M AT I O N

For Immediate Release

Company Name: Shinsei Bank, Limited

Name of Representative: Hideyuki Kudo

President and CEO

(Code: 8303, TSE First Section)

Status Report on the Acquisition of Treasury Shares

Tokyo (Friday, September 3, 2021) --- Shinsei Bank, Limited (hereinafter, "Shinsei Bank") announced the status of acquisition of its treasury shares in August 2021. This acquisition of treasury shares was approved in accordance with the Bank's Articles of Incorporation, pursuant to Article 459, Paragraph 1 of the Corporation Act, in the Board of Directors meeting held on May 13, 2021.

1.

Type of shares to be repurchased:

Common shares

2.

Number of shares repurchased:

3,085,300 shares

3.

Total repurchase amount:

4,351,295,900 yen

4.

Report period:

From August 1, 2021 to August 31, 2021

5.

Repurchase method:

Repurchase from market through the Tokyo Stock Exchange

[Reference]

1. Details of Resolution to Acquire Treasury Shares Approved in the Board of Directors meeting held on May 13, 2021:

(1)

Type of shares to be repurchased:

Common shares

(2)

Number of shares to be repurchased:

(Up to) 20 million shares

(3)

Total repurchase amount:

(Up to) 20.0 billion yen

(4)

Repurchase period:

From May 14, 2021, to March 31, 2022

2. Accumulated total of Acquired Treasury Shares:

  1. Accumulated number of shares repurchased: 5,049,000 shares

(2) Accumulated total repurchased amount:

7,191,922,900 yen

******

Shinsei Bank is a leading diversified Japanese financial institution providing a various range of financial products and services to both institutional and individual customers. The Bank has a network of outlets throughout Japan and is committed in its pursuit of uncompromising levels of integrity and transparency in all of its activities in order to earn the trust of its customers, staff and shareholders. The Bank is committed to delivering long-term profit growth and increasing value for all its stakeholders. News and other information about Shinsei Bank is available at https://www.shinseibank.com/corporate/en/index.html

For further information, please contact:

Group Investor Relations & Corporate Communications Division

Shinsei Bank, Limited (www.shinseibank.com)

Shinsei_PR@shinseibank.com

Disclaimer

Shinsei Bank Ltd. published this content on 03 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2021 06:31:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SHINSEI BANK, LIMITED
02:32aSHINSEI BANK : Status Report on the Acquisition of Treasury Shares
PU
09/01Daiwa House REIT Discloses Interest Rates on Two Loans Worth $104 Million
MT
09/01Uni-Asia Forms Investment Fund for Development of Group Homes in Japan
MT
08/30Daiwa Office Investment Discloses New Interest Rate for Loan Worth Over $9 Mi..
MT
08/12SHINSEI BANK : Digest Version
PU
08/09SHINSEI BANK : Notice on Revisions to Fund Transfer Fees
PU
08/05Shinsei Bank Repurchases Own Shares Worth $26 Million; Shares Rise 4%
MT
08/04SHINSEI BANK : Status Report on the Acquisition of Treasury Shares
PU
08/02SHINSEI BANK : Integrated Report 2020 (April 1, 2020- March 31, 2021)
PU
07/30SHINSEI BANK : Business and Financial Highlights First Quarter Ended June 30, 20..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 234 B 2 123 M 2 123 M
Net income 2022 42 077 M 382 M 382 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,99x
Yield 2022 0,85%
Capitalization 301 B 2 733 M 2 732 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,29x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 5 605
Free-Float 48,5%
Chart SHINSEI BANK, LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Shinsei Bank, Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHINSEI BANK, LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 1 409,00 JPY
Average target price 1 844,29 JPY
Spread / Average Target 30,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hideyuki Kudo President, CEO & Representative Director
Michiyuki Okano Head-Group Information Technology
Akira Hirasawa Director, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Kyohei Matsumoto Chief Group Legal & Compliance Officer
Minoru Hirayama Senior Manager-Group Finance & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHINSEI BANK, LIMITED10.86%2 733
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.25.69%477 268
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION35.33%346 610
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.72%244 216
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.17.41%200 628
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-3.90%184 147