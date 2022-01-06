Log in
Shinsei Bank : Status Report on the Acquisition of Treasury Shares

01/06/2022 | 01:38am EST
I N F O R M AT I O N

For Immediate Release

Company Name: Shinsei Bank, Limited

Name of Representative: Hideyuki Kudo

President and CEO

(Code: 8303, TSE First Section)

Status Report on the Acquisition of Treasury Shares

Tokyo (Thursday, January 6, 2022) --- Shinsei Bank, Limited (hereinafter, "Shinsei Bank") announced the status of acquisition of its treasury shares in December 2021. This acquisition of treasury shares was approved in accordance with the Bank's Articles of Incorporation, pursuant to Article 459, Paragraph 1 of the Corporation Act, in the Board of Directors meeting held on May 13, 2021 and December 28, 2021.

1.

Type of shares to be repurchased:

Common shares

2.

Number of shares repurchased:

0 shares

3.

Total repurchase amount:

0 yen

4.

Report period:

From December 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021

5.

Repurchase method:

Repurchase from market through the Tokyo Stock Exchange

[Reference]

1. Details of Resolution to Acquire Treasury Shares Approved in the Board of Directors meeting held on May 13, 2021 and December 28, 2021:

(1)

Type of shares to be repurchased:

Common shares

(2)

Number of shares to be repurchased:

(Up to) 20 million shares

(3)

Total repurchase amount:

(Up to) 20.0 billion yen

(4)

Repurchase period:

From May 14, 2021, to May 12, 2022

2. Accumulated total of Acquired Treasury Shares:

  1. Accumulated number of shares repurchased: 6,718,400 shares

(2) Accumulated total repurchased amount:

9,999,997,800 yen

******

Shinsei Bank is a leading diversified Japanese financial institution providing a various range of financial products and services to both institutional and individual customers. The Bank has a network of outlets throughout Japan and is committed in its pursuit of uncompromising levels of integrity and transparency in all of its activities in order to earn the trust of its customers, staff and shareholders. The Bank is committed to delivering long-term profit growth and increasing value for all its stakeholders. News and other information about Shinsei Bank is available at https://www.shinseibank.com/corporate/en/index.html

For further information, please contact:

Group Investor Relations & Corporate Communications Division

Shinsei Bank, Limited (www.shinseibank.com)

Shinsei_PR@shinseibank.com

Shinsei_IR@shinseibank.com

Disclaimer

Shinsei Bank Ltd. published this content on 06 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2022 06:37:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
