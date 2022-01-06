Shinsei Bank : Status Report on the Acquisition of Treasury Shares

For Immediate Release

Company Name: Shinsei Bank, Limited

Name of Representative: Hideyuki Kudo

President and CEO

(Code: 8303, TSE First Section)

Status Report on the Acquisition of Treasury Shares

Tokyo (Thursday, January 6, 2022) --- Shinsei Bank, Limited (hereinafter, "Shinsei Bank") announced the status of acquisition of its treasury shares in December 2021. This acquisition of treasury shares was approved in accordance with the Bank's Articles of Incorporation, pursuant to Article 459, Paragraph 1 of the Corporation Act, in the Board of Directors meeting held on May 13, 2021 and December 28, 2021.

1. Type of shares to be repurchased: Common shares 2. Number of shares repurchased: 0 shares 3. Total repurchase amount: 0 yen 4. Report period: From December 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021 5. Repurchase method: Repurchase from market through the Tokyo Stock Exchange

[Reference]

1. Details of Resolution to Acquire Treasury Shares Approved in the Board of Directors meeting held on May 13, 2021 and December 28, 2021:

(1) Type of shares to be repurchased: Common shares (2) Number of shares to be repurchased: (Up to) 20 million shares (3) Total repurchase amount: (Up to) 20.0 billion yen (4) Repurchase period: From May 14, 2021, to May 12, 2022

2. Accumulated total of Acquired Treasury Shares:

Accumulated number of shares repurchased: 6,718,400 shares

(2) Accumulated total repurchased amount: 9,999,997,800 yen

