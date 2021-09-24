Log in
    8303   JP3729000004

SHINSEI BANK, LIMITED

(8303)
Shinsei Bank : (Update on the Disclosure) Temporary Suspension on the Acquisition of Treasury Shares

09/24/2021 | 03:02am EDT
I N F O R M AT I O N

For Immediate Release

Company Name: Shinsei Bank, Limited

Name of Representative: Hideyuki Kudo

President and CEO

(Code: 8303, TSE First Section)

(Update on the Disclosure) Temporary Suspension on the Acquisition

of Treasury Shares

Tokyo (Friday, September 24, 2021) --- Shinsei Bank, Limited (hereinafter, "Shinsei Bank") announced temporary suspension pertaining to acquisition of its treasury shares. Shinsei Bank had been acquiring its treasury shares pursuant to its Board of Directors approval on May 13, 2021 in accordance with its Articles of Incorporation, pursuant to Article 459, Paragraph 1 of the Corporation Act. However, subsequent to the launch of a takeover bid (the "TOB") by SBI Regional Bank Holdings Co., Ltd. on September 10, 2021, the pricing process of Shinsei Bank's shares have become different from that under the ordinary circumstances. Shinsei Bank has taken all circumstances including the pricing process into consideration, and today it has taken the decision to temporarily suspend the acquisition of its treasury shares from September 27, 2021.

As a part of Shinsei Bank's efforts to achieve the repayment of public funds, Shinsei Bank had been acquiring its treasury shares after considering factors such as Shinsei Bank's current capital position, earning capability and per share value. Through the acquisition of its treasury shares, and along with maintaining sufficient level of capital, Shinsei Bank aims to increase the per share value through the implementation of an appropriate capital policy. Once the TOB terminates due to expiry of the TOB period or withdrawal of the TOB, Shinsei Bank may restart the acquisition of its treasury shares.

[Reference]

1. Details of Resolution to Acquire Treasury Shares Approved in the Board of Directors meeting held on May 13, 2021:

(1)

Type of shares to be repurchased:

Common shares

(2)

Number of shares to be repurchased:

(Up to) 20 million shares

(3)

Total repurchase amount:

(Up to) 20.0 billion yen

(4)

Repurchase period:

From May 14, 2021, to March 31, 2022

2. Accumulated total of Acquired Treasury Shares until September 22, 2021:

  1. Accumulated number of shares repurchased: 6,718,400 shares

(2) Accumulated total repurchased amount:

9,999,997,800 yen

******

Shinsei Bank is a leading diversified Japanese financial institution providing a various range of financial products and services to both institutional and individual customers. The Bank has a network of outlets throughout Japan and is committed in its pursuit of uncompromising levels of integrity and transparency in all of its activities in order to earn the trust of its customers, staff and shareholders. The Bank is committed to delivering long-term profit growth and increasing value for all its stakeholders. News and other information about Shinsei Bank is available at https://www.shinseibank.com/corporate/en/index.html

For further information, please contact:

Group Investor Relations & Corporate Communications Division

Shinsei Bank, Limited (www.shinseibank.com)

Shinsei_PR@shinseibank.com

Disclaimer

Shinsei Bank Ltd. published this content on 24 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2021 07:01:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
