Shinsei Bank : “Sustainable Impact” Excecution of Social Loan to Healthcare Facilities Acquired by First Real Estate Investment Trust

Company Name: Shinsei Bank, Limited

Name of Representative: Katsuya Kawashima

President and CEO

(Code: 8303, TSE Standard Market)

"Sustainable Impact" Excecution of Social Loan to Healthcare Facilities

Acquired by First Real Estate Investment Trust

Tokyo (Thursday, September 29, 2022) --- On September 29 2022, Shinsei Bank, Limited (hereinafter, "Shinsei Bank") executed a non-recourse loan as a "Shinsei Social Loan"*1 totaling JPY 1.66 billion for First Real Estate Investment Trust (Singapore, hereinafter referred to as "First REIT") acquiring two nursing homes in Japan and has transferred a portion of this loan amount to the Towa Bank, Ltd. (Maebashi-shi, Gunma, Hiroshi Ebara, Representative Director and CEO). This is a loan for a trust account using a "Trust of money other than money trust" scheme with Shinsei Trust and Banking Co., Ltd. as trustee.

First REIT, whose manager is First REIT Management Limited (Singapore, Tan Kok Mian Victor, Executive Direcrtor and CEO), is listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited since December 11, 2006 and is Singapore's first healthcare real estate investment trust. First REIT's investment mandate is to invest in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate and/or real estate-related assets in Asia that are primarily used for healthcare and/or healthcare-related purposes. First REIT has successfully built a diversified asset portfolio comprising 15 located in Indonesia, 3 located in Singapore and 14 in Japan, focusing mainly on hospitals, nursing homes and other healthcare-related facilities.

The Shinsei Bank Group is committed to "offer financial functions toward the resolution of environmental and social challenges" to realize the "Medium-Term Vision of the Shinsei Bank Group." Under the concept of "Sustainable Impact" integrating the perspectives of ESG/SDGs/Sustainability with Social Impact which endeavors to have a positive impact on society, we actively provide finance to businesses addressing social issues with positive impacts through continuous engagement/dialogue with those customers. As we recognize social impact of the project as follows, we executed the loan as a "Shinsei Social Loan":

Overview of Social Loan Assessment by Sustainable Impact Assessment Department of Shinsei Bank