  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Shinsei Bank, Limited
  News
  Summary
    8303   JP3729000004

SHINSEI BANK, LIMITED

(8303)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Shinsei Bank : Australian Clinical Labs seeks $315 million in IPO - memo

04/21/2021 | 04:40am EDT
SYDNEY, April 21 (Reuters) - Australian Clinical Labs (ACL), a pathology provider owned by domestic private equity firm Crescent Capital Partners, is seeking to raise $315 million in an initial public offering next week, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

The company and its advisors, Merrill Lynch Equities and Goldman Sachs, will offer shares at A$4 each at an institutional bookbuild on April 27, valuing the company at A$809 million, according to the memorandum sent to investors.

A listing of ACL, one of the three big pathology companies in Australia servicing more than 90 private and public hospitals, would be Australia's largest IPO of the year, adding to the already four-fold increase in public offerings in the first quarter.

Last month, KKR's, Värde Partners and Deutsche Bank raised A$200 million in exchange for 7.7% of its consumer lender Latitude Financial, selling shares at a price 13% below what Japan's Shinsei Bank paid for Latitude shares weeks before.

ACL, which according to the Australian Financial Review sought buyers for a private sale last year, expects to file a prospectus with the corporate regulator by April 28, open the shares offer to retail investors on May 6, and debut on the exchange on May 14, the memo said.

($1 = 1.2957 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Paulina Duran in Sydney; Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 0.85% 10.05 Delayed Quote.11.35%
SHINSEI BANK, LIMITED -1.65% 1609 End-of-day quote.26.59%
Financials
Sales 2021 222 B 2 053 M 2 053 M
Net income 2021 40 521 M 375 M 375 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,95x
Yield 2021 0,62%
Capitalization 346 B 3 203 M 3 208 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,56x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,49x
Nbr of Employees 5 349
Free-Float 53,0%
Chart SHINSEI BANK, LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Shinsei Bank, Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHINSEI BANK, LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 1 928,13 JPY
Last Close Price 1 609,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 56,6%
Spread / Average Target 19,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hideyuki Kudo President, CEO & Representative Director
Michiyuki Okano Head-Group Information Technology
Akira Hirasawa Head-Group Personnel & Operations Management
Kyohei Matsumoto Chief Group Legal & Compliance Officer
Minoru Hirayama Senior Manager-Group Finance & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHINSEI BANK, LIMITED26.59%3 203
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.17.47%452 603
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION25.64%327 097
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED9.34%285 101
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION11.21%213 469
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.18.29%202 047
