Shinsei Bank : Australian Clinical Labs seeks $315 million in IPO - memo

SYDNEY, April 21 (Reuters) - Australian Clinical Labs (ACL),
a pathology provider owned by domestic private equity firm
Crescent Capital Partners, is seeking to raise $315 million in
an initial public offering next week, according to a memo seen
by Reuters.
The company and its advisors, Merrill Lynch Equities and
Goldman Sachs, will offer shares at A$4 each at an institutional
bookbuild on April 27, valuing the company at A$809 million,
according to the memorandum sent to investors.
A listing of ACL, one of the three big pathology companies
in Australia servicing more than 90 private and public
hospitals, would be Australia's largest IPO of the year, adding
to the already four-fold increase in public offerings in the
first quarter.
Last month, KKR's, Värde Partners and Deutsche Bank
raised A$200 million in exchange for 7.7% of its consumer lender
Latitude Financial, selling shares at a price 13% below what
Japan's Shinsei Bank paid for Latitude shares weeks
before.
ACL, which according to the Australian Financial Review
sought buyers for a private sale last year, expects to file a
prospectus with the corporate regulator by April 28, open the
shares offer to retail investors on May 6, and debut on the
exchange on May 14, the memo said.
($1 = 1.2957 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Paulina Duran in Sydney; Editing by Louise
Heavens)