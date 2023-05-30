Shinsho : Business Report (April 1, 2022, to March 31, 2023)
05/30/2023
Business Report
April 1, 2022, to March 31, 2023
1. Matters concerning the State of the Corporate Group
1-1 Progress and Outcomes of Business Operations
During the consolidated period under review (April 1, 2022, to March 31, 2023), the global economy slowed somewhat. Negative economic factors included the prolonged conflict in Ukraine, interest rate hikes in Western countries aimed at curbing inflation, and the zero-Covid policy in China. The Japanese economy fared well on the whole. Although manufacturers experienced delays in production because of supply-chain disruption, this was outweighed by the country's transition from pandemic conditions to economic normality.
As for our performance, we ramped up our environmental efforts. We established a basic policy on sustainability, conducted a materiality analysis to identify material issues (the issue that matter the most to our businesses and to our stakeholders), and worked to contribute to the manufacturing of tomorrow and ensure that our business activities are environmentally friendly. Our environmental action and reporting earned us a B score from the CDP (an international non-profit organization that runs an environmental reporting system). We also invested in UMI No. 3 Investment Limited Partnership as part of our efforts to nurture startups and build partnerships in the decarbonization industry and in and other sectors fighting against climate change.
We recognize that the success of our business activities depends on us safeguarding employee wellbeing and providing a healthy, flexible workplace. With that in mind, we took steps to get our organization recognized as an exemplar in employee wellbeing and productivity-by being listed in the large enterprise category of the 2023 Certified Health & Productivity Management Outstanding Organizations Recognition Program.
Our consolidated financial results were as follows: We recorded ¥584,856 million in sales (up 18.3% from the previous year), ¥13,459 million in operating income (up 33.9%), ¥12,668 million in ordinary income (up 30.2%), and ¥9,196 million in net income attributable to shareholders of parent (up 28.9%).
The performance of each business segment was as follows.
(1) Iron & Steel
Sales of steel-plate/sheet and special steel products decreased. Although they sold well thanks to brisk demand from shipbuilders and construction firms, sales to automakers were sluggish because auto production remained slow amid the ongoing semiconductor shortage. However, because of higher sales prices, revenue and profit increased.
Consequently, the Iron & Steel Segment posted sales of ¥238,585 million (up 18.3% from the previous year) and segment income of ¥5,140 million (up 24.4%).
(2) Ferrous Raw Materials
Revenue increased, with a higher volume of sales of the main raw material and cold iron materials to Kobe Steel. Profit increased also, thanks to higher sales prices.
Consequently, the Ferrous Raw Materials Segment saw sales of ¥64,535 million (up 42.6% from the previous year). Segment income amounted to ¥1,498 million (up 108.5%).
(3) Nonferrous Metals
Revenue increased, with strong sales of aluminum sheets/strips and other nonferrous materials to automakers and chipmakers. However, profit decreased because of fewer sales of copper sheets and strips for automotive terminals and of copper tubes for air conditioning units.
Consequently, the Nonferrous Metals Segment posted sales of ¥194,480 million (up 15.4% from the previous year) and segment income of ¥2,675 million (down 11.8%).
(4) Machinery & Electronics
Revenue and profit increased, with higher sales of construction machinery parts to clients in Japan and overseas, higher sales to Japanese clients of rotating machinery or maintenance services related to such, and strong performance in Japanese subsidiaries.
Consequently, the Machinery & Electronics Segment posted sales of ¥58,143 million (up 4.9% from the previous year) and segment income of ¥2,170 million (up 37.1%).
(5) Welding
Revenue and profit increased, with strong sales to shipbuilders and construction firms in Japan and to shipbuilders overseas, coupled with higher sales prices for welding materials.
Consequently, the Welding Segment posted sales of ¥28,870 million (up 23.8% from the previous year) and segment income of ¥804 million (up 148.0%).
Sales and Income by Segment
104th term
105th term
Year-on-year change
Segment
Sales
Segment
Sales
Segment
Sales
Segment
income
income
income
million yen
million yen
million yen
million yen
%
%
Iron & Steel
201,619
4,132
238,585
5,140
18.3
24.4
Ferrous Raw Materials
45,265
718
64,535
1,498
42.6
108.5
Nonferrous Metals
168,546
3,033
194,480
2,675
15.4
(11.8)
Machinery &
55,430
1,582
58,143
2,170
4.9
37.1
Electronics
Welding
23,327
324
28,870
804
23.8
148.0
Other
439
(65)
538
378
22.6
－
Adjustment
(275)
－
(297)
－
7.8
－
Total
494,351
9,726
584,856
12,668
18.3
30.2
1-2 Capital Expenditure
In the current fiscal year, capital expenditure (including in intangible fixed assets) totaled approximately ¥1.4 billion. A large share of the expenditure was allocated to enhancing the assets of Grand Blanc Processing, L.L.C., and Suzhou Shinko Shoji Material.
1-3 Ongoing Challenges
To achieve growth in this business climate, we have a medium-term plan for 2021-2023 (year ended March 2022 to year ending March 2024) in which we will strengthen existing businesses, forge new businesses, invest toward business growth, strengthen governance, and actively integrate sustainability into our businesses. Our key tasks are as follows:
(1) Strengthening profitability
During the period under review, we took action to strengthen profitability and adapt to external challenges such as volatile exchange rates and increases in freight charges and other costs.
Alongside this, we worked to drive our global business growth. We strengthened the functions of three overseas hubs (USA, Thailand, China), founded a joint venture in India that sells parts to construction firms, and founded a Vietnamese subsidiary that cuts and processes aluminum sheets.
(2) Investing efficiently
We continued allocating capital expenditures to operating companies that engage in global agendas such as the shift to electric vehicles and the demand for greater environmental responsibility. With such expenditures, our US subsidiaries Grand Blanc Processing, L.L.C., and
Aiken Wire Processing, L.L.C., (secondary processors of special steel) introduced wire drawing machines, and our Chinese subsidiary Suzhou Shinko Shoji Material (a processor of aluminum rolling materials) introduced a large production line for leveling and shearing.
Strengthening our trading function Growing SDG-linked businesses
SDG-linked businesses are on the rise. We will invest in businesses that help build a circular economy (such as businesses that offer a stable supply of biomass fuels, market cold-formed iron globally, or recycle non-ferrous scrap) and in products that will help achieve carbon neutrality (such as compressors and equipment for LNG carriers).
Strengthening entrepreneurship
As part of our efforts to nurture startups and build partnerships, we invested in UMI No. 3 Investment Limited Partnership, a fund of Universal Materials Incubator. In this way, we are looking to unlock synergies and also drive entrepreneurship in the decarbonization industry.
Bolstering the Business Foundation Tightening Corporate Governance
The listing requirements for this market include tight corporate governance. Accordingly, we have committed to complying with all principles in Japan's Corporate Governance Code, including robust evaluations of board effectiveness.
We have also taken action to improve our ESG performance. For example, we have established the Sustainability Committee, which advises the Board of Directors on sustainability matters. For environmental governance, we have also adopted the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures. For social governance, we took actions to earn a listing in the 2023 Certified Health & Productivity Management Outstanding Organizations Recognition Program.
To improve stakeholder engagement, we released our first integrated report on October 2022. We will continue efforts to make it easier for people to understand the actions we are taking.
Embracing diversity
We hire and promote diverse talent on the principle that job security and equal employment opportunities should be available to all, regardless of race, nationality, creed, gender, or disability. Amid the growing societal expectations for empowering women in the workplace, as illustrated by the enforcement of the Act on Promotion of Women's Participation and Advancement in the Workplace, we provide our workforce training opportunities designed to empower all employees. In our effort to provide a workplace culture that respects the inherent worth and dignity of every person, we are building a talent management system that accommodates diverse working practices and that rewards employees fairly, reflecting their contribution to the company.
Our new diversity project team, launched this year, will use employee feedback to identify sustainability issues and advise the management on future actions and a timetable for addressing the concerns. We also use an internal newsletter to keep employees informed about the project team's activities. We will continue to introduce new organizational and workplace improvements to promote sustainability, guided by feedback from our employees.
Building Risk Management Infrastructure
We prepare actions plans for risk management. We also have the Risk Management Committee, which monitors risks and advises the Management Committee on how to respond to priority issues.
We have established the Business & Risk Management Department to coordinate all risk management operations throughout the organization. To bolster risk management throughout our corporate group, we assist our subsidiaries and affiliates in managing risk and we monitor health and safety in our manufacturing companies.
Digital Transformation
We have committed to a digital transformation, the ultimate goal of which is to improve the value of our organization. Our digital transformation strategy involves engaging in three tasks concurrently: cultivating DX talent, shifting to more productive working practices, and customer- centric value creation.
Under the leadership of the Corporate Planning Department's DX team, the business divisions select DX supervisors to coordinate horizontal DX action across the segments.
For cultivating DX talent, our business units and corporate divisions will work to cultivate talent who can design workflows and apply digital tools with an eye on the organization as a whole. They will also provide training opportunities to improve all employees' digital literacy.
To shift to more productive working practices, we will use digital technology to improve the efficiency of our workflows and communications so that our organization can devote more energy to sales and marketing-the business end of our operations.
For customer-centric value creation, we will develop a mechanism through which divisions will share their sales information (information on customers, leads, marketing activities) with each other instead of keeping it to themselves as they have done until now, as such cross-organizational communication will strengthen marketing.
Keeping capital costs in check
We have for years used ROE as a KPI of financial performance. In the period under review, our ROE was 13.6%. As well as monitoring ROE, we keep capital costs in check by ensuring loan repayments and reducing the shares we hold under cross-shareholding arrangements.
1-4 Assets and Income
(1) Assets and Income of the Corporate Group
102nd term
103rd term
104th term
105th term
Segment
(FY2022)
(FY2019)
(FY2020)
(FY2021)
(period under review)
Sales
(millions of yen)
936,031
784,160
494,351
584,856
Ordinary income
(millions of yen)
3,943
4,067
9,726
12,668
Net income attributable to
(millions of yen)
1,629
2,198
7,136
9,196
shareholders of parent
Earnings per share
(yen)
184.03
248.24
805.91
1,042.65
Total assets
(millions of yen)
284,477
286,233
364,029
395,092
Total equity
(millions of yen)
54,571
57,185
63,753
73,896
(2) Assets and Income of Shinsho Corporation
102nd term
103rd term
104th term
105th term
Segment
(FY2022)
(FY2019)
(FY2020)
(FY2021)
(period under review)
Sales
(millions of yen)
760,698
646,529
345,607
415,342
Ordinary income
(millions of yen)
4,372
4,044
6,382
8,634
Net income attributable to
(millions of yen)
2,318
2,313
4,928
6,643
shareholders of parent
Earnings per share
(yen)
261.78
261.23
556.56
752.94
Total assets
(millions of yen)
205,784
215,371
267,265
277,341
Total equity
(millions of yen)
38,355
42,176
45,552
50,495
1-5 Parent Company and Significant Consolidated Subsidiaries