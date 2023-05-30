Shinsho : Business Report (April 1, 2022, to March 31, 2023)

Business Report

April 1, 2022, to March 31, 2023

1. Matters concerning the State of the Corporate Group

1-1 Progress and Outcomes of Business Operations

During the consolidated period under review (April 1, 2022, to March 31, 2023), the global economy slowed somewhat. Negative economic factors included the prolonged conflict in Ukraine, interest rate hikes in Western countries aimed at curbing inflation, and the zero-Covid policy in China. The Japanese economy fared well on the whole. Although manufacturers experienced delays in production because of supply-chain disruption, this was outweighed by the country's transition from pandemic conditions to economic normality.

As for our performance, we ramped up our environmental efforts. We established a basic policy on sustainability, conducted a materiality analysis to identify material issues (the issue that matter the most to our businesses and to our stakeholders), and worked to contribute to the manufacturing of tomorrow and ensure that our business activities are environmentally friendly. Our environmental action and reporting earned us a B score from the CDP (an international non-profit organization that runs an environmental reporting system). We also invested in UMI No. 3 Investment Limited Partnership as part of our efforts to nurture startups and build partnerships in the decarbonization industry and in and other sectors fighting against climate change.

We recognize that the success of our business activities depends on us safeguarding employee wellbeing and providing a healthy, flexible workplace. With that in mind, we took steps to get our organization recognized as an exemplar in employee wellbeing and productivity-by being listed in the large enterprise category of the 2023 Certified Health & Productivity Management Outstanding Organizations Recognition Program.

Our consolidated financial results were as follows: We recorded ¥584,856 million in sales (up 18.3% from the previous year), ¥13,459 million in operating income (up 33.9%), ¥12,668 million in ordinary income (up 30.2%), and ¥9,196 million in net income attributable to shareholders of parent (up 28.9%).

The performance of each business segment was as follows.

(1) Iron & Steel

Sales of steel-plate/sheet and special steel products decreased. Although they sold well thanks to brisk demand from shipbuilders and construction firms, sales to automakers were sluggish because auto production remained slow amid the ongoing semiconductor shortage. However, because of higher sales prices, revenue and profit increased.

Consequently, the Iron & Steel Segment posted sales of ¥238,585 million (up 18.3% from the previous year) and segment income of ¥5,140 million (up 24.4%).

(2) Ferrous Raw Materials

Revenue increased, with a higher volume of sales of the main raw material and cold iron materials to Kobe Steel. Profit increased also, thanks to higher sales prices.

Consequently, the Ferrous Raw Materials Segment saw sales of ¥64,535 million (up 42.6% from the previous year). Segment income amounted to ¥1,498 million (up 108.5%).

(3) Nonferrous Metals

Revenue increased, with strong sales of aluminum sheets/strips and other nonferrous materials to automakers and chipmakers. However, profit decreased because of fewer sales of copper sheets and strips for automotive terminals and of copper tubes for air conditioning units.

Consequently, the Nonferrous Metals Segment posted sales of ¥194,480 million (up 15.4% from the previous year) and segment income of ¥2,675 million (down 11.8%).