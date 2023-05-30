Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Shinsho Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8075   JP3374000002

SHINSHO CORPORATION

(8075)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-30 am EDT
5440.00 JPY   -0.37%
11:09aShinsho : CONVOCATION NOTICE OF THE 105th ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
PU
11:09aShinsho : Business Report (April 1, 2022, to March 31, 2023)
PU
05/11Shinsho Corporation Provides Dividend Guidance for the Second Quarter and Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shinsho : CONVOCATION NOTICE OF THE 105th ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

05/30/2023 | 11:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damage arising from the translation.

Securities code: 8075 June 5, 2023 (Date for commencing measures to provide information in electronic format: May 31, 2023)

To Shareholders with Voting Rights:

Takafumi Morichi

President and CEO

Shinsho Corporation

Yodoyabashi Square, 6-18, Kitahama 2-

Chome, Chuo-ku, Osaka, Japan

Notice Of The 105th Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders

Dear Shareholders:

We would like to express our appreciation for your continued support and patronage.

Notice is hereby given that the 105th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") of Shinsho Corporation (the "Company") will be held as described below.

The 105th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders is being convened in electronic format, and the Notice of Convocation of the 105th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders is posted in electronic format on the following website.

Company website: https://www.shinsho.co.jp/ir/stock/meeting.htmlin Japanese only

The information can also be found on the following website.

TSE website (Listed Company Search):

https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK010010Action.do?Show=Showin Japanese only

If you are unable to attend the meeting in person, you may exercise your voting rights in writing or electronically (online). You must exercise your voting rights by 5:15 pm on June 22, 2023, Japan Standard Time.

− 1 −

  1. Date and Time: Friday, June 23, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. (JST)
  2. Place:Conference Room, 18th floor of the Company's head office at 6-18, Kitahama 2-chome,Chuo-ku, Osaka, Japan
  3. Meeting Agenda:

Matters to be reported: 1. The business report and consolidated financial statements for the 105th business term (April 1, 2022, to March 31, 2023), and the results of audits of the consolidated financial statements for the 105th business term by Accounting Auditors and the Audit & Supervisory Board

2. The business report, consolidated financial statements, and non- consolidated financial statements for the 105th business term

Proposals to be resolved:

Proposal 1: Election of six (6) Directors

Proposal 2: Election of two (2) Auditors

Proposal 3: Election of one (1) Substitute Auditor

  • If you will be attending on the day of the meeting, please submit the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form at the venue reception desk. You may entrust another shareholder with voting rights to attend the meeting to act as your proxy. If you do so, please submit your proxy statement together with the voting form.
  • If any of the items provided in an electronic format are revised, we will post the revisions on the Company's website.
  • Please note that casual dress code (Cool Biz) will be adopted at the meeting. We encourage everyone attending the meeting to adopt the same dress code.

− 2 −

Disclaimer

Shinsho Corporation published this content on 30 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2023 15:08:18 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SHINSHO CORPORATION
11:09aShinsho : CONVOCATION NOTICE OF THE 105th ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
PU
11:09aShinsho : Business Report (April 1, 2022, to March 31, 2023)
PU
05/11Shinsho Corporation Provides Dividend Guidance for the Second Quarter and Fiscal Year E..
CI
05/11Shinsho Corporation Announces Dividend for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023, Payabl..
CI
05/11Shinsho Corporation Provides Earnings Guidance for the First Half Ending September 30, ..
CI
03/30SHINSHO CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
02/02Shinsho Corporation Provides Dividend Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 202..
CI
02/02Shinsho Corporation Provides Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 202..
CI
2022Shinsho Corporation Announces Second Quarter-End Dividend, Payable on December 06, 2022
CI
2022Shinsho Corporation Provides Dividend Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 202..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 494 B 3 522 M 3 522 M
Net income 2022 7 136 M 50,8 M 50,8 M
Net Debt 2022 51 063 M 364 M 364 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,42x
Yield 2022 6,88%
Capitalization 47 871 M 341 M 341 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,07x
EV / Sales 2022 0,17x
Nbr of Employees 440
Free-Float 48,4%
Chart SHINSHO CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Shinsho Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHINSHO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Takafumi Morichi President & Representative Director
Yoshio Tano Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Miyuki Nakagawa Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Yasuyuki Watabe Director, Head-Personnel, Audit & Legal Affairs
Shinya Yoshida Manager-Electronic Equipment
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHINSHO CORPORATION6.23%342
VALE S.A.-25.37%58 331
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED-3.17%39 951
NUCOR CORPORATION3.29%34 201
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.30.38%20 639
ARCELORMITTAL-1.65%20 599
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer