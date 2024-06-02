This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damage arising from the translation.

Securities code: 8075 June 11, 2024 (Date for commencing measures to provide information in electronic format: June 3, 2024)

To Shareholders with Voting Rights:

Takafumi Morichi

President and CEO

Shinsho Corporation

Yodoyabashi Square, 6-18, Kitahama 2-

Chome, Chuo-ku, Osaka, Japan

Notice Of The 106th Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders

Dear Shareholders:

We would like to express our appreciation for your continued support and patronage.

Notice is hereby given that the 106th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") of Shinsho Corporation (the "Company") will be held as described below.

The 106th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders is being convened in electronic format, and the Notice of Convocation of the 106th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders is posted in electronic format on the following website.

Company website: https://www.shinsho.co.jp/ir/stock/meeting.html

The information can also be found on the following website. TSE website (Listed Company Search):

https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK010010Action.do?Show=Show (in Japanese only)

If you are unable to attend the meeting in person, you may exercise your voting rights in writing or electronically (online). If you wish to take either of these options, please first read the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders included among the Information Provided in Electronic Format, and the Instructions for the Exercise of Voting Rights presented of this notice of convocation. You must exercise your voting rights by 5:15 pm on June 25, 202, Japan Standard Time.

− 1 −

  1. Date and Time: Wednesday, June 26, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (JST)
  2. Place:Conference Room, 18th floor of the Company's head office at 6-18, Kitahama 2-chome,Chuo-ku, Osaka, Japan
  3. Meeting Agenda:

Matters to be reported: 1. The business report and consolidated financial statements for the 106th business term (April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024), and the results of audits of the consolidated financial statements for the 106th business term by Accounting Auditors and the Audit & Supervisory Board

2. The business report, consolidated financial statements, and non- consolidated financial statements for the 106th business term

Proposals to be resolved:

Proposal 1: Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation

Proposal 2: Election of Six (6) Directors who Do Not Serve on the Audit and Supervisory Committee

Proposal 3: Election of Three (3) Directors to Serve on the Audit and Supervisory Committee

Proposal 4: Election of one (1) Substitute Director Serving on the Audit and Supervisory Committee

Proposal 5: Finalizing the Amount and Categories of Remuneration for Directors Who Do Not Serve on the Audit and Supervisory Committee

Proposal 6: Finalizing the Amounts and Categories of Remuneration for Directors Serving on the Audit and Supervisory Committee

Proposal 7: Remuneration Pertaining to Stock Compensation Plan for Directors who Do Not Serve on the Audit and Supervisory Committee

4. Before voting on any of these proposals, please read the Instructions for the Exercise of Voting Rights presented on pages 3 to 5 of this notice of convocation.(Japanese only)

  • If you will be attending on the day of the meeting, please submit the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form at the venue reception desk. You may entrust another shareholder with voting rights to attend the meeting to act as your proxy. If you do so, please submit your proxy statement together with the voting form.
  • If any of the items provided in an electronic format are revised, we will post the revisions on the Company's website.
  • Please note that casual dress code (Cool Biz) will be adopted at the meeting. We encourage everyone attending the meeting to adopt the same dress code.

− 2 −

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Shinsho Corporation published this content on 02 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2024 15:03:06 UTC.