Shinsho : CONVOCATION NOTICE OF THE 106th ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
June 02, 2024 at 11:04 am EDT
Share
This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damage arising from the translation.
Securities code: 8075 June 11, 2024 (Date for commencing measures to provide information in electronic format: June 3, 2024)
To Shareholders with Voting Rights:
Takafumi Morichi
President and CEO
Shinsho Corporation
Yodoyabashi Square, 6-18, Kitahama 2-
Chome, Chuo-ku, Osaka, Japan
Notice Of The 106th Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders
Dear Shareholders:
We would like to express our appreciation for your continued support and patronage.
Notice is hereby given that the 106th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") of Shinsho Corporation (the "Company") will be held as described below.
The 106th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders is being convened in electronic format, and the Notice of Convocation of the 106th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders is posted in electronic format on the following website.
Company website: https://www.shinsho.co.jp/ir/stock/meeting.html
The information can also be found on the following website. TSE website (Listed Company Search):
https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK010010Action.do?Show=Show (in Japanese only)
If you are unable to attend the meeting in person, you may exercise your voting rights in writing or electronically (online). If you wish to take either of these options, please first read the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders included among the Information Provided in Electronic Format, and the Instructions for the Exercise of Voting Rights presented of this notice of convocation. You must exercise your voting rights by 5:15 pm on June 25, 202, Japan Standard Time.
− 1 −
Date and Time: Wednesday, June 26, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (JST)
Place:Conference Room, 18th floor of the Company's head office at 6-18, Kitahama 2-chome,Chuo-ku, Osaka, Japan
Meeting Agenda:
Matters to be reported: 1. The business report and consolidated financial statements for the 106th business term (April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024), and the results of audits of the consolidated financial statements for the 106th business term by Accounting Auditors and the Audit & Supervisory Board
2. The business report, consolidated financial statements, and non- consolidated financial statements for the 106th business term
Proposals to be resolved:
Proposal 1: Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation
Proposal 2: Election of Six (6) Directors who Do Not Serve on the Audit and Supervisory Committee
Proposal 3: Election of Three (3) Directors to Serve on the Audit and Supervisory Committee
Proposal 4: Election of one (1) Substitute Director Serving on the Audit and Supervisory Committee
Proposal 5: Finalizing the Amount and Categories of Remuneration for Directors Who Do Not Serve on the Audit and Supervisory Committee
Proposal 6: Finalizing the Amounts and Categories of Remuneration for Directors Serving on the Audit and Supervisory Committee
Proposal 7: Remuneration Pertaining to Stock Compensation Plan for Directors who Do Not Serve on the Audit and Supervisory Committee
4. Before voting on any of these proposals, please read the Instructions for the Exercise of Voting Rights presented on pages 3 to 5 of this notice of convocation.(Japanese only)
If you will be attending on the day of the meeting, please submit the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form at the venue reception desk. You may entrust another shareholder with voting rights to attend the meeting to act as your proxy. If you do so, please submit your proxy statement together with the voting form.
If any of the items provided in an electronic format are revised, we will post the revisions on the Company's website.
Please note that casual dress code (Cool Biz) will be adopted at the meeting. We encourage everyone attending the meeting to adopt the same dress code.
− 2 −
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
Shinsho Corporation published this content on
02 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
02 June 2024 15:03:06 UTC.
Shinsho Corp is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the transaction of iron and steel, ferrous raw materials, nonferrous metals, equipment, welding products and other products, as well as the manufacture of related products, the provision of information services, and the investment business. The Company has five business segments. The Iron and Steel segment is mainly engaged in the sale of wire rods, steel sheets, steel plates, cast and forged steels, titanium and steel powder. The Ferrous Raw Material segment is mainly engaged in the procurement and sale of coal, alloy steels and iron ores. The Nonferrous Metal segment is mainly engaged in the sale of aluminum and copper products for automobiles. The Machinery and Information segment is mainly engaged in the sale of industrial machinery and chemical machinery. The Welding segment is mainly engaged in the sale of welding materials and welding equipment. The Company is also engaged in the real estate leasing business.