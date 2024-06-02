This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damage arising from the translation.

Securities code: 8075 June 11, 2024

Takafumi Morichi

President and CEO

Shinsho Corporation

Yodoyabashi Square, 6-18, Kitahama 2-

Chome, Chuo-ku, Osaka, Japan

Notice Of The 106th Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders

the 106th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") of Shinsho Corporation (the "Company") will be held as described below.

The 106th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders is being convened in electronic format, and the Notice of Convocation of the 106th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders is posted in electronic format on the following website.

Company website: https://www.shinsho.co.jp/ir/stock/meeting.html

The information can also be found on the following website. TSE website (Listed Company Search):

https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK010010Action.do?Show=Show (in Japanese only)

If you are unable to attend the meeting in person, you may exercise your voting rights in writing or electronically (online). If you wish to take either of these options, please first read the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders included among the Information Provided in Electronic Format, and the Instructions for the Exercise of Voting Rights presented of this notice of convocation. You must exercise your voting rights by 5:15 pm on June 25, 202, Japan Standard Time.