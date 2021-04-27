Shinsun : FORM OF PROXY FOR USE AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 18 JUNE 2021

Shinsun Holdings (Group) Co., Ltd.

祥 生 控 股(集 團)有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 02599)

FORM OF PROXY FOR USE AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

TO BE HELD ON 18 JUNE 2021

being the registered holder(s) of shares in the issued share capital of Shinsun Holdings (Group) Co., Ltd. (the "Company") hereby appoint the Chairman of the meeting(Note 3) or

as my/our proxy to attend, act and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf as directed below at the annual general meeting (the "AGM") of the Company to be held at Conference Room, 2/F, Building 5, Henderson-CIFI Centre South, Minhang District, Shanghai, PRC on Friday, 18 June 2021 at 10 a.m. (and at any adjournment thereof).

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS FOR AGAINST 1. To receive, consider and adopt the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries and the reports of the directors of the Company (the "Directors") and auditors of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2020. 2. To declare a final dividend of HK$0.20 per share for the year ended 31 December 2020. 3. (a) To re-elect Mr. Chen Hongni as an executive Director. (b) To re-elect Mr. Zhao Leiyi as an executive Director. (c) To re-elect Mr. Han Bo as an executive Director. 4. To authorise the board of Directors (the "Board") to fix the remuneration of the Directors. 5. To re-appoint Ernst & Young as auditors of the Company to hold office until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting and to authorize the Board to fix their remuneration. 6. To give a general mandate to the Directors to buy back shares of the Company not exceeding 10% of the total number of issued shares of the Company as at the date of passing of this resolution. 7. To give a general mandate to the Directors to issue, allot and deal with additional shares of the Company not exceeding 20% of the total number of issued shares of the Company as at the date of passing of this resolution. 8. To extend the general mandate granted to the Directors to issue, allot and deal with additional shares in the capital of the Company by the aggregate number of the shares bought back by the Company pursuant to the mandate by resolution no. 6 as set out in the notice of the AGM. Date: 2021 Signature(s)(Note 5)

If any proxy other than the Chairman of the meeting is preferred, please strike out the words "the Chairman of the meeting" and insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided. Any shareholder of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the AGM is entitled to appoint another person as his proxy to attend and vote instead of him. A shareholder who is the holder of two or more shares may appoint more than one proxy to represent him and vote on his behalf at the AGM. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company. Every shareholder present in person or by proxy shall be entitled to one vote for each share held by him.

In case of joint holders, the vote of the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, will be accepted to the exclusion of votes of the other joint holder(s) and for this purpose seniority will be determined by the order in which the names stand in the Register of Members of the Company. In order to be valid, this form of proxy, together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a certified copy thereof, must be deposited at the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the AGM (i.e. by 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, 16 June 2021) or the adjourned meeting (as the case may be).

