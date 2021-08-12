Shinwa : Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

Financial results forecasts were prepared based on information available at the time of the announcement of this document, and actual results may differ from the forecasts owing to a wide range of factors. For the conditions that form the assumptions for the financial results forecasts, please refer to (4) Explanation of Consolidated Financial Results Forecast and Other Forward-Looking Information in 1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results for the Period under Review on page 4 of the Attachment.

1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results for the Period under Review

(1) Explanation of Operating Results

During the three months ended June 30, 2021, the Japanese economy continued to face widespread restrictions on socioeconomic activity due to the effect of the novel coronavirus infection. Although corporate earnings, the employment situation, and private consumption are showing signs of recovery and resilience in some areas, the situation is still unpredictable as shown by the wave-like movements of the number of new infections and measures to control them, as well as the emergence of highly infectious variant strains.

In the construction industry, which is the main supply destination of our products, according to the "Comprehensive construction statistics" published by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, total construction investments in April and May 2021 was ¥7,900 billion (up 0.3% year on year), showing steady movement mainly in public works projects. Against the backdrop of this environment, revenue of our mainstay wedge binding type scaffolding and next generation scaffolding remained strong. In the Logistics Equipment Division, demand for transportation equipment increased in line with the recovery trend in the economy and business activities.

In terms of profit, demand for high value-added products such as safety equipment continued, and thus, a recovery in sales of both scaffolding equipment and logistics equipment contributed to the improvement in profitability. In terms of costs, the Group has taken multifaceted measures to reduce costs and curb expenditures in light of the fact that the price of steel materials, the main raw material for our products, has been rising as expected and that the economic environment continues to be less than optimistic. As a result, the operating profit ratio for the three months ended June 30, 2021 came to 12.1% (improved by 4.7 percentage points year on year).

As a result of the above, revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2021 amounted to ¥3,884 million (up 40.9% year on year). Operating profit was ¥471 million (up 130.1% year on year). Profit before tax amounted to ¥453 million (up 141.0% year on year), and profit attributable to owners of parent amounted to ¥313 million (up 158.6% year on year).

As the Group is comprised of a single business segment, information regarding the revenue of each

Division is provided below.

1) Scaffolding Equipment Division

In the Scaffolding Equipment Division, despite the current uncertain situation, demand for our mainstay wedge binding type scaffolding and next generation scaffolding was firm against the backdrop of recovery in construction work. In addition, as demand for safety equipment to improve safety at construction sites continued to be high, sales of our products with excellent workability, as well as customer inquiries to the products, remained strong.

As a result, revenue of the Scaffolding Equipment Division for the three months ended June 30, 2021 amounted to ¥3,037 million (up 32.6% year on year).

2) Logistics Equipment Division

In the Logistics Equipment Division, with the recovery trend from the pandemic of the novel coronavirus infection, there was an increase in production activity and distribution volume in various industries. Reflecting these situations, the Group's business remained solid, with new projects acquired and repeated projects growing. We also secured a stable number of large warehousing-related projects for major e-commerce companies.

As a result, revenue of the Logistics Equipment Division for the three months ended June 30, 2021 amounted to ¥847 million (up 81.7% year on year).

