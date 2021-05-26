Shinwa : Presentation Materials for Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2021

FY 2020
Presentation Material for Financial Results Briefing (May 26, 2021)
Features of Shinwa
First Pillar: Scaffolding
Equipment
What is System Scaffolding?
First-class Production Capacity
in Japan and Highly Competitive
Manufacturing Cost
Second Pillar: Logistics
Equipment Division
Third Pillar: Overseas
Business Expansion
Chapter 01
Features of Shinwa
Features of Shinwa
Leader of scaffolding equipment technology
Top share in Japan for
system scaffolding products
High flexibility and quality
owing to first-class production
capacity in Japan
* System scaffolding is the general term referring to wedge
binding type scaffolding and next generation scaffolding
4
Name
Head Office
President and
Representative
Director
Founded
Established
Capital
Employees
Securities Code
Number of Shares Issued
Shinwa Co., Ltd.
30-7 Hiratacho Bushigawa, Kaizu-shi, Gifu 503-0311, Japan
Hiroshi Yamada
September 1977
August 1979
153 million yen
175 (*)
3447
14,103,000 shares (*)
(*) As of March 31, 2021
5
