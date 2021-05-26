Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Shinwa Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    3447   JP3384730002

SHINWA CO., LTD.

(3447)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shinwa : Presentation Materials for Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2021

05/26/2021 | 02:33am EDT
FY 2020

Presentation Material for Financial Results Briefing (May 26, 2021)

Contents

Chapter

01

Chapter

02

Chapter

03

Chapter

04

Chapter

05

Chapter

06

Features of Shinwa

First Pillar: Scaffolding

Equipment

What is System Scaffolding?

First-class Production Capacity

in Japan and Highly Competitive

Manufacturing Cost

Second Pillar: Logistics

Equipment Division

Third Pillar: Overseas

Business Expansion

Chapter

07

Financial Overview for FY2020

Chapter

08

Business Forecast for FY2021

Chapter

09

Shareholder Return

2

Chapter 01

Features of Shinwa

Features of Shinwa

Leader of scaffolding equipment technology

Top share in Japan for

system scaffolding products

High flexibility and quality

owing to first-class production

capacity in Japan

* System scaffolding is the general term referring to wedge

binding type scaffolding and next generation scaffolding

4

Copyright© Shinwa Co., Ltd. All rights reserved.

Corporate Outline

Name

Head Office

President and

Representative

Director

Founded

Established

Capital

Employees

Securities Code

Number of Shares Issued

Shinwa Co., Ltd.

30-7 Hiratacho Bushigawa, Kaizu-shi, Gifu 503-0311, Japan

Hiroshi Yamada

September 1977

August 1979

153 million yen

175 (*)

3447

14,103,000 shares (*)

(*) As of March 31, 2021

5

Copyright© Shinwa Co., Ltd. All rights reserved.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Shinwa Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2021 06:32:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
