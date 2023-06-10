10 Jun 2023 : Modern Ceramics & Works of Art / Japanese Antiques / Modern Ceramics Part II [new!]
MODERN CERAMICS ＆ WORKS OF ART
10 June, 2023
The following prices in YEN including the Buyer's Premium.
Lot
PRICE
Lot
PRICE
Lot
PRICE
Lot
PRICE
Lot
PRICE
1
46,000
42
184,000
83
621,000
124
1,380,000
165
414,000
2
40,250
43
161,000
84
345,000
125
1,782,500
166
287,500
3
23,000
44
40,250
85
345,000
126
0
167
126,500
4
86,250
45
74,750
86
0
127
0
168
149,500
5
46,000
46
80,500
87
0
128
4,140,000
169
161,000
6
17,250
47
92,000
88
0
129
8,050,000
170
402,500
7
92,000
48
69,000
89
598,000
130
6,210,000
171
0
8
92,000
49
115,000
90
0
131
7,130,000
172
0
9
207,000
50
115,000
91
0
132
0
173
264,500
10
264,500
51
92,000
92
0
133
2,415,000
174
172,500
11
80,500
52
149,500
93
437,000
134
0
175
287,500
12
51,750
53
97,750
94
0
135
1,782,500
176
0
13
51,750
54
63,250
95
575,000
136
2,875,000
177
218,500
14
184,000
55
184,000
96
1,104,000
137
2,875,000
178
1,150,000
15
126,500
56
253,000
97
598,000
138
5,175,000
179
368,000
16
86,250
57
207,000
98
0
139
3,910,000
180
230,000
17
126,500
58
34,500
99
1,058,000
140
12,650,000
181
414,000
18
46,000
59
126,500
100
1,150,000
141
241,500
182
1,897,500
19
34,500
60
97,750
101
1,437,500
142
115,000
183
172,500
20
23,000
61
40,250
102
644,000
143
161,000
184
218,500
21
40,250
62
57,500
103
414,000
144
529,000
185
0
22
92,000
63
57,500
104
345,000
145
115,000
186
184,000
23
86,250
64
184,000
105
1,207,500
146
184,000
187
506,000
24
40,250
65
126,500
106
345,000
147
138,000
188
253,000
25
74,750
66
195,500
107
0
148
138,000
189
736,000
26
86,250
67
97,750
108
0
149
161,000
190
115,000
27
46,000
68
34,500
109
345,000
150
0
191
437,000
28
51,750
69
51,750
110
1,610,000
151
0
192
736,000
29
74,750
70
34,500
111
345,000
152
115,000
193
460,000
30
149,500
71
34,500
112
0
153
207,000
194
0
31
69,000
72
34,500
113
0
154
207,000
195
0
32
40,250
73
414,000
114
0
155
184,000
196
1,380,000
33
40,250
74
46,000
115
0
156
172,500
197
1,897,500
34
40,250
75
103,500
116
1,610,000
157
No Lot
198
1,495,000
35
28,750
76
46,000
117
0
158
264,500
199
805,000
36
115,000
77
126,500
118
0
159
1,081,000
200
3,335,000
37
207,000
78
621,000
119
2,127,500
160
483,000
201
4,025,000
38
126,500
79
598,000
120
1,782,500
161
552,000
202
1,035,000
39
103,500
80
460,000
121
1,610,000
162
828,000
203
5,750,000
40
63,250
81
759,000
122
0
163
0
204
5,520,000
41
46,000
82
506,000
123
0
164
644,000
3,346,500
6,865,500
20,654,000
66,895,500
35,604,000
The percentage of successful bids :
84.7%
Sale Total :
JPY 133,365,500
All news about SHINWA WISE HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.
Sales 2022
2 629 M
18,9 M
18,9 M
Net income 2022
144 M
1,03 M
1,03 M
Net cash 2022
903 M
6,48 M
6,48 M
P/E ratio 2022
38,5x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
5 899 M
42,3 M
42,3 M
EV / Sales 2021
1,03x
EV / Sales 2022
1,92x
Nbr of Employees
46
Free-Float
58,7%
