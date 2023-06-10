Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Shinwa Wise Holdings Co.,Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2437   JP3384900001

SHINWA WISE HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.

(2437)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-06-09 am EDT
586.00 JPY    0.00%
05:48a10 Jun 2023 : Modern Ceramics & Works of Art / Japanese Antiques﻿ / Modern Ceramics Part II [new!]
PU
05/2727 May 2023 : Luxury Evening Auction / Modern Art / Contemporary Art / Modern Art PartII / MANGA / Rubik's Cube Charity Auction [new!]
PU
05/2727 May 2023 : Luxury Evening Auction / Modern Art / Contemporary Art / Modern Art PartII / MANGA / Rubik's Cube Charity Auction
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

10 Jun 2023 : Modern Ceramics & Works of Art / Japanese Antiques﻿ / Modern Ceramics Part II [new!]

06/10/2023 | 05:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MODERN CERAMICS ＆ WORKS OF ART

10 June, 2023

The following prices in YEN including the Buyer's Premium.

Lot

PRICE

Lot

PRICE

Lot

PRICE

Lot

PRICE

Lot

PRICE

1

46,000

42

184,000

83

621,000

124

1,380,000

165

414,000

2

40,250

43

161,000

84

345,000

125

1,782,500

166

287,500

3

23,000

44

40,250

85

345,000

126

0

167

126,500

4

86,250

45

74,750

86

0

127

0

168

149,500

5

46,000

46

80,500

87

0

128

4,140,000

169

161,000

6

17,250

47

92,000

88

0

129

8,050,000

170

402,500

7

92,000

48

69,000

89

598,000

130

6,210,000

171

0

8

92,000

49

115,000

90

0

131

7,130,000

172

0

9

207,000

50

115,000

91

0

132

0

173

264,500

10

264,500

51

92,000

92

0

133

2,415,000

174

172,500

11

80,500

52

149,500

93

437,000

134

0

175

287,500

12

51,750

53

97,750

94

0

135

1,782,500

176

0

13

51,750

54

63,250

95

575,000

136

2,875,000

177

218,500

14

184,000

55

184,000

96

1,104,000

137

2,875,000

178

1,150,000

15

126,500

56

253,000

97

598,000

138

5,175,000

179

368,000

16

86,250

57

207,000

98

0

139

3,910,000

180

230,000

17

126,500

58

34,500

99

1,058,000

140

12,650,000

181

414,000

18

46,000

59

126,500

100

1,150,000

141

241,500

182

1,897,500

19

34,500

60

97,750

101

1,437,500

142

115,000

183

172,500

20

23,000

61

40,250

102

644,000

143

161,000

184

218,500

21

40,250

62

57,500

103

414,000

144

529,000

185

0

22

92,000

63

57,500

104

345,000

145

115,000

186

184,000

23

86,250

64

184,000

105

1,207,500

146

184,000

187

506,000

24

40,250

65

126,500

106

345,000

147

138,000

188

253,000

25

74,750

66

195,500

107

0

148

138,000

189

736,000

26

86,250

67

97,750

108

0

149

161,000

190

115,000

27

46,000

68

34,500

109

345,000

150

0

191

437,000

28

51,750

69

51,750

110

1,610,000

151

0

192

736,000

29

74,750

70

34,500

111

345,000

152

115,000

193

460,000

30

149,500

71

34,500

112

0

153

207,000

194

0

31

69,000

72

34,500

113

0

154

207,000

195

0

32

40,250

73

414,000

114

0

155

184,000

196

1,380,000

33

40,250

74

46,000

115

0

156

172,500

197

1,897,500

34

40,250

75

103,500

116

1,610,000

157

No Lot

198

1,495,000

35

28,750

76

46,000

117

0

158

264,500

199

805,000

36

115,000

77

126,500

118

0

159

1,081,000

200

3,335,000

37

207,000

78

621,000

119

2,127,500

160

483,000

201

4,025,000

38

126,500

79

598,000

120

1,782,500

161

552,000

202

1,035,000

39

103,500

80

460,000

121

1,610,000

162

828,000

203

5,750,000

40

63,250

81

759,000

122

0

163

0

204

5,520,000

41

46,000

82

506,000

123

0

164

644,000

3,346,500

6,865,500

20,654,000

66,895,500

35,604,000

The percentage of successful bids :

84.7%

Sale Total :

JPY 133,365,500

Shinwa Auction Co.,Ltd.

Disclaimer

Shinwa Art Auction Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2023 09:47:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SHINWA WISE HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.
05:48a10 Jun 2023 : Modern Ceramics & Works of Art / Japanese Antiques﻿ / Modern Ceramics..
PU
05/2727 May 2023 : Luxury Evening Auction / Modern Art / Contemporary Art / Modern Art PartII /..
PU
05/2727 May 2023 : Luxury Evening Auction / Modern Art / Contemporary Art / Modern Art PartII /..
PU
04/1515 Apr 2023 : European Decorative Art / BAGS / JEWELLERY & WATCHES [new!]
PU
03/2525 Mar 2023 : Modern Art / Contemporary Art / Modern Art PartII [new]
PU
03/1111 Mar 2023 : Modern Ceramics & Works of Art / Modern Ceramics Part II [new!]
PU
02/25Shinwa Wise : 25 Feb 2023 WINE / LIQUOR
PU
01/2828 Jan 2023 : Modern Art / Contemporary Art / Modern Art PartⅡ [new!]
PU
20223 Dec 2022 : Modern Ceramics & Works of Art / Japanese Antiques﻿ / Modern Ceramics ..
PU
202212 Nov 2022 : Modern Art / Contemporary Art / Modern Art PartⅡ / MANGA / NAKAGAWA Ka..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 2 629 M 18,9 M 18,9 M
Net income 2022 144 M 1,03 M 1,03 M
Net cash 2022 903 M 6,48 M 6,48 M
P/E ratio 2022 38,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 899 M 42,3 M 42,3 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,03x
EV / Sales 2022 1,92x
Nbr of Employees 46
Free-Float 58,7%
Chart SHINWA WISE HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
Shinwa Wise Holdings Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHINWA WISE HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yoichiro Kurata President & Representative Director
Hikonobu Ise Chairman
Kenji Takahashi Director
Yukihiro Akimoto Outside Director
Namiko Okazaki Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHINWA WISE HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-5.79%42
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-2.94%219 094
MEITUAN INC.-27.25%101 215
PINDUODUO INC.-6.68%101 105
SHOPIFY INC.76.78%78 477
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.42.81%60 678
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer