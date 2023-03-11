Advanced search
11 Mar 2023 : Modern Ceramics & Works of Art / Modern Ceramics Part II [new!]

03/11/2023 | 03:46am EST
MODERN CERAMICS ＆ WORKS OF ART

11 March, 2023

The following prices in YEN not including the Buyer's Premium.

Lot

PRICE

Lot

PRICE

Lot

PRICE

Lot

PRICE

1

50,000

35

75,000

69

80,000

103

210,000

2

30,000

36

55,000

70

95,000

104

160,000

3

75,000

37

20,000

71

65,000

105

230,000

4

800,000

38

35,000

72

50,000

106

380,000

5

0

39

20,000

73

55,000

107

480,000

6

400,000

40

30,000

74

85,000

108

500,000

7

200,000

41

50,000

75

50,000

109

640,000

8

0

42

25,000

76

50,000

110

240,000

9

50,000

43

20,000

77

85,000

111

250,000

10

55,000

44

110,000

78

60,000

112

No Lot

11

50,000

45

75,000

79

50,000

113

0

12

100,000

46

35,000

80

220,000

114

560,000

13

90,000

47

130,000

81

130,000

115

660,000

14

95,000

48

40,000

82

100,000

116

0

15

100,000

49

55,000

83

85,000

117

0

16

80,000

50

300,000

84

120,000

118

700,000

17

100,000

51

85,000

85

320,000

119

1,100,000

18

140,000

52

120,000

86

230,000

120

800,000

19

90,000

53

130,000

87

0

121

2,600,000

20

75,000

54

55,000

88

580,000

122

500,000

21

150,000

55

75,000

89

0

123

0

22

270,000

56

55,000

90

0

124

420,000

23

85,000

57

100,000

91

260,000

125

1,500,000

24

100,000

58

55,000

92

130,000

126

0

25

60,000

59

95,000

93

150,000

127

1,550,000

26

80,000

60

150,000

94

320,000

128

920,000

27

50,000

61

320,000

95

250,000

129

1,150,000

28

50,000

62

320,000

96

250,000

130

1,100,000

29

40,000

63

130,000

97

0

131

2,300,000

30

45,000

64

50,000

98

210,000

132

2,300,000

31

25,000

65

160,000

99

380,000

133

29,000,000

32

85,000

66

55,000

100

460,000

33

40,000

67

35,000

101

210,000

34

60,000

68

35,000

102

80,000

3,720,000

3,100,000

5,210,000

50,250,000

The percentage of successful bids :

91.67%

Sale Total :

JPY 62,280,000

Shinwa Auction Co.,Ltd.

Disclaimer

Shinwa Art Auction Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2023 08:45:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
