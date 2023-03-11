11 Mar 2023 : Modern Ceramics & Works of Art / Modern Ceramics Part II [new!]
MODERN CERAMICS ＆ WORKS OF ART
11 March, 2023
The following prices in YEN not including the Buyer's Premium.
Lot
PRICE
Lot
PRICE
Lot
PRICE
Lot
PRICE
1
50,000
35
75,000
69
80,000
103
210,000
2
30,000
36
55,000
70
95,000
104
160,000
3
75,000
37
20,000
71
65,000
105
230,000
4
800,000
38
35,000
72
50,000
106
380,000
5
0
39
20,000
73
55,000
107
480,000
6
400,000
40
30,000
74
85,000
108
500,000
7
200,000
41
50,000
75
50,000
109
640,000
8
0
42
25,000
76
50,000
110
240,000
9
50,000
43
20,000
77
85,000
111
250,000
10
55,000
44
110,000
78
60,000
112
No Lot
11
50,000
45
75,000
79
50,000
113
0
12
100,000
46
35,000
80
220,000
114
560,000
13
90,000
47
130,000
81
130,000
115
660,000
14
95,000
48
40,000
82
100,000
116
0
15
100,000
49
55,000
83
85,000
117
0
16
80,000
50
300,000
84
120,000
118
700,000
17
100,000
51
85,000
85
320,000
119
1,100,000
18
140,000
52
120,000
86
230,000
120
800,000
19
90,000
53
130,000
87
0
121
2,600,000
20
75,000
54
55,000
88
580,000
122
500,000
21
150,000
55
75,000
89
0
123
0
22
270,000
56
55,000
90
0
124
420,000
23
85,000
57
100,000
91
260,000
125
1,500,000
24
100,000
58
55,000
92
130,000
126
0
25
60,000
59
95,000
93
150,000
127
1,550,000
26
80,000
60
150,000
94
320,000
128
920,000
27
50,000
61
320,000
95
250,000
129
1,150,000
28
50,000
62
320,000
96
250,000
130
1,100,000
29
40,000
63
130,000
97
0
131
2,300,000
30
45,000
64
50,000
98
210,000
132
2,300,000
31
25,000
65
160,000
99
380,000
133
29,000,000
32
85,000
66
55,000
100
460,000
33
40,000
67
35,000
101
210,000
34
60,000
68
35,000
102
80,000
3,720,000
3,100,000
5,210,000
50,250,000
The percentage of successful bids :
91.67%
Sale Total :
JPY 62,280,000
