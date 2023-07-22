SHINWA WISE HOLDINGS CO., LTD is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in auction related business and energy related business. It has two business segments. Auction related segment provides auction business and other auction related business. Auction segment holds modern art auctions and modern art Part II auctions according to the works and price ranges handled. The Company holds auctions of art, wine, MANGA, brand miscellaneous goods, watches, jewelry. Other auction related business holds gallery business and other private sales, such as purchase services for precious metals. Energy related segment sells 50kW-class low-voltage solar power generation facilities and high-voltage solar power generation facilities to wealthy people and corporations. It sells PKS (palm coconut shell), a fuel for biomass power generation. Other businesses include overseas real estate sales introduction business, medical institution support business, insurance business and Myanmar afforestation business.

Sector Internet Services