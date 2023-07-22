22 Jul 2023 : Modern Art / Contemporary Art / Modern Art PartII [new!]
Modern Art / PartⅡ / Contemporary Art Auction
22 July, 2023
The following prices in YEN including the Buyer's Premium.
Lot
PRICE
Lot
PRICE
Lot
PRICE
Lot
PRICE
Lot
PRICE
1
57,500
35
126,500
69
40,250
103
92,000
137
241,500
2
23,000
36
207,000
70
57,500
104
391,000
138
28,750
3
28,750
37
172,500
71
46,000
105
322,000
139
40,250
4
40,250
38
253,000
72
69,000
106
109,250
140
138,000
5
414,000
39
195,500
73
46,000
107
575,000
141
138,000
6
264,500
40
218,500
74
172,500
108
1,552,500
142
172,500
7
103,500
41
172,500
75
149,500
109
598,000
143
287,500
8
138,000
42
207,000
76
138,000
110
368,000
144
149,500
9
97,750
43
333,500
77
149,500
111
483,000
145
184,000
10
23,000
44
115,000
78
184,000
112
943,000
146
195,500
11
63,250
45
34,500
79
97,750
113
713,000
147
241,500
12
299,000
46
46,000
80
57,500
114
1,322,500
148
552,000
13
368,000
47
11,500
81
57,500
115
989,000
149
138,000
14
1,081,000
48
46,000
82
92,000
116
1,380,000
150
667,000
15
1,955,000
49
57,500
83
161,000
117
3,450,000
151
207,000
16
17,250
50
63,250
84
51,750
118
0
152
230,000
17
74,750
51
74,750
85
184,000
119
2,875,000
153
333,500
18
103,500
52
34,500
86
598,000
120
0
154
86,250
19
No Lot
53
51,750
87
115,000
121
6,440,000
155
287,500
20
23,000
54
17,250
88
161,000
122
6,900,000
156
287,500
21
184,000
55
57,500
89
126,500
123
299,000
157
483,000
22
149,500
56
74,750
90
103,500
124
368,000
158
2,530,000
23
115,000
57
80,500
91
218,500
125
598,000
159
276,000
24
63,250
58
23,000
92
184,000
126
506,000
160
368,000
25
69,000
59
46,000
93
195,500
127
5,980,000
161
230,000
26
69,000
60
63,250
94
276,000
128
1,725,000
162
287,500
27
103,500
61
103,500
95
195,500
129
2,415,000
163
2,645,000
28
51,750
62
80,500
96
126,500
130
1,725,000
164
0
29
46,000
63
11,500
97
437,000
131
7,130,000
165
0
30
63,250
64
11,500
98
207,000
132
6,900,000
166
6,900,000
31
126,500
65
74,750
99
28,750
133
5,750,000
167
No Lot
32
46,000
66
69,000
100
195,500
134
31,050,000
168
7,130,000
33
149,500
67
28,750
101
97,750
135
5,980,000
169
17,250,000
34
0
68
11,500
102
345,000
136
28,750
170
18,400,000
6,411,250
3,174,000
5,364,750
99,958,000
61,105,250
The percentage of successful bids :
97.0%
Sale Total :
JPY
176,013,250
Shinwa Auction Co.,Ltd.
SHINWA WISE HOLDINGS CO., LTD is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in auction related business and energy related business. It has two business segments. Auction related segment provides auction business and other auction related business. Auction segment holds modern art auctions and modern art Part II auctions according to the works and price ranges handled. The Company holds auctions of art, wine, MANGA, brand miscellaneous goods, watches, jewelry. Other auction related business holds gallery business and other private sales, such as purchase services for precious metals. Energy related segment sells 50kW-class low-voltage solar power generation facilities and high-voltage solar power generation facilities to wealthy people and corporations. It sells PKS (palm coconut shell), a fuel for biomass power generation. Other businesses include overseas real estate sales introduction business, medical institution support business, insurance business and Myanmar afforestation business.