Modern Art / PartⅡ / Contemporary Art Auction

22 July, 2023

The following prices in YEN including the Buyer's Premium.

Lot

PRICE

Lot

PRICE

Lot

PRICE

Lot

PRICE

Lot

PRICE

1

57,500

35

126,500

69

40,250

103

92,000

137

241,500

2

23,000

36

207,000

70

57,500

104

391,000

138

28,750

3

28,750

37

172,500

71

46,000

105

322,000

139

40,250

4

40,250

38

253,000

72

69,000

106

109,250

140

138,000

5

414,000

39

195,500

73

46,000

107

575,000

141

138,000

6

264,500

40

218,500

74

172,500

108

1,552,500

142

172,500

7

103,500

41

172,500

75

149,500

109

598,000

143

287,500

8

138,000

42

207,000

76

138,000

110

368,000

144

149,500

9

97,750

43

333,500

77

149,500

111

483,000

145

184,000

10

23,000

44

115,000

78

184,000

112

943,000

146

195,500

11

63,250

45

34,500

79

97,750

113

713,000

147

241,500

12

299,000

46

46,000

80

57,500

114

1,322,500

148

552,000

13

368,000

47

11,500

81

57,500

115

989,000

149

138,000

14

1,081,000

48

46,000

82

92,000

116

1,380,000

150

667,000

15

1,955,000

49

57,500

83

161,000

117

3,450,000

151

207,000

16

17,250

50

63,250

84

51,750

118

0

152

230,000

17

74,750

51

74,750

85

184,000

119

2,875,000

153

333,500

18

103,500

52

34,500

86

598,000

120

0

154

86,250

19

No Lot

53

51,750

87

115,000

121

6,440,000

155

287,500

20

23,000

54

17,250

88

161,000

122

6,900,000

156

287,500

21

184,000

55

57,500

89

126,500

123

299,000

157

483,000

22

149,500

56

74,750

90

103,500

124

368,000

158

2,530,000

23

115,000

57

80,500

91

218,500

125

598,000

159

276,000

24

63,250

58

23,000

92

184,000

126

506,000

160

368,000

25

69,000

59

46,000

93

195,500

127

5,980,000

161

230,000

26

69,000

60

63,250

94

276,000

128

1,725,000

162

287,500

27

103,500

61

103,500

95

195,500

129

2,415,000

163

2,645,000

28

51,750

62

80,500

96

126,500

130

1,725,000

164

0

29

46,000

63

11,500

97

437,000

131

7,130,000

165

0

30

63,250

64

11,500

98

207,000

132

6,900,000

166

6,900,000

31

126,500

65

74,750

99

28,750

133

5,750,000

167

No Lot

32

46,000

66

69,000

100

195,500

134

31,050,000

168

7,130,000

33

149,500

67

28,750

101

97,750

135

5,980,000

169

17,250,000

34

0

68

11,500

102

345,000

136

28,750

170

18,400,000

6,411,250

3,174,000

5,364,750

99,958,000

61,105,250

The percentage of successful bids :

97.0%

Sale Total :

JPY

176,013,250

Shinwa Auction Co.,Ltd.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Shinwa Art Auction Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2023 09:55:01 UTC.