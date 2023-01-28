Advanced search
    2437   JP3384900001

SHINWA WISE HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.

(2437)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-01-27 am EST
615.00 JPY   -2.23%
28 Jan 2023 : Modern Art / Contemporary Art / Modern Art PartⅡ
PU
3 Dec 2022 : Modern Ceramics & Works of Art / Japanese Antiques﻿ / Modern Ceramics Part II
PU
12 Nov 2022 : Modern Art / Contemporary Art / Modern Art PartⅡ / MANGA / NAKAGAWA Kazumasa Collection
PU
28 Jan 2023 : Modern Art / Contemporary Art / Modern Art PartⅡ [new!]

01/28/2023 | 04:04am EST
Modern Art / Contemporary Art / PartⅡ Auction

28 January, 2023

The following prices in YEN not including the Buyer's Premium.

Lot

PRICE

Lot

PRICE

Lot

PRICE

Lot

PRICE

1

70,000

27

320,000

53

150,000

79

820,000

2

420,000

28

300,000

54

420,000

80

2,500,000

3

290,000

29

220,000

55

0

81

3,100,000

4

280,000

30

150,000

56

2,200,000

82

360,000

5

5,000

31

200,000

57

7,600,000

83

720,000

6

170,000

32

130,000

58

1,250,000

84

700,000

7

110,000

33

130,000

59

320,000

85

900,000

8

35,000

34

130,000

60

1,000,000

86

0

9

340,000

35

320,000

61

1,100,000

87

4,800,000

10

170,000

36

620,000

62

3,200,000

88

1,050,000

11

170,000

37

0

63

2,700,000

89

0

12

0

38

290,000

64

400,000

90

7,600,000

13

420,000

39

0

65

2,700,000

91

1,600,000

14

10,000

40

520,000

66

5,200,000

92

3,000,000

15

35,000

41

1,500,000

67

0

93

4,600,000

16

55,000

42

35,000

68

270,000

94

7,000,000

17

70,000

43

260,000

69

400,000

95

4,600,000

18

110,000

44

120,000

70

360,000

96

8,600,000

19

200,000

45

6,000,000

71

0

97

7,400,000

20

260,000

46

260,000

72

0

98

12,500,000

21

150,000

47

100,000

73

1,450,000

99

0

22

210,000

48

0

74

7,400,000

100

8,400,000

23

260,000

49

1,000,000

75

5,800,000

101

11,000,000

24

820,000

50

720,000

76

6,000,000

102

0

25

75,000

51

940,000

77

20,000,000

26

300,000

52

70,000

78

1,800,000

5,035,000

14,335,000

71,720,000

91,250,000

The percentage of successful bids :

88.24%

Sale Total :

JPY

182,340,000

Shinwa Auction Co.,Ltd.

Disclaimer

Shinwa Art Auction Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2023 09:03:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
