28 Jan 2023 : Modern Art / Contemporary Art / Modern Art PartⅡ [new!]

28 January, 2023
The following prices in YEN not including the Buyer's Premium.
Lot
PRICE
Lot
PRICE
Lot
PRICE
Lot
PRICE
1
70,000
27
320,000
53
150,000
79
820,000
2
420,000
28
300,000
54
420,000
80
2,500,000
3
290,000
29
220,000
55
0
81
3,100,000
4
280,000
30
150,000
56
2,200,000
82
360,000
5
5,000
31
200,000
57
7,600,000
83
720,000
6
170,000
32
130,000
58
1,250,000
84
700,000
7
110,000
33
130,000
59
320,000
85
900,000
8
35,000
34
130,000
60
1,000,000
86
0
9
340,000
35
320,000
61
1,100,000
87
4,800,000
10
170,000
36
620,000
62
3,200,000
88
1,050,000
11
170,000
37
0
63
2,700,000
89
0
12
0
38
290,000
64
400,000
90
7,600,000
13
420,000
39
0
65
2,700,000
91
1,600,000
14
10,000
40
520,000
66
5,200,000
92
3,000,000
15
35,000
41
1,500,000
67
0
93
4,600,000
16
55,000
42
35,000
68
270,000
94
7,000,000
17
70,000
43
260,000
69
400,000
95
4,600,000
18
110,000
44
120,000
70
360,000
96
8,600,000
19
200,000
45
6,000,000
71
0
97
7,400,000
20
260,000
46
260,000
72
0
98
12,500,000
21
150,000
47
100,000
73
1,450,000
99
0
22
210,000
48
0
74
7,400,000
100
8,400,000
23
260,000
49
1,000,000
75
5,800,000
101
11,000,000
24
820,000
50
720,000
76
6,000,000
102
0
25
75,000
51
940,000
77
20,000,000
26
300,000
52
70,000
78
1,800,000
5,035,000
14,335,000
71,720,000
91,250,000
The percentage of successful bids :
88.24%
Sale Total :
JPY
182,340,000
