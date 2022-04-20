Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Korea, republic of
  Korea Stock Exchange
  ShinWon Corporation
  News
  Summary
    A009270   KR7009270000

SHINWON CORPORATION

(A009270)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  04-18
2015.00 KRW   +1.00%
S.Korean stocks flat with investor focus on corporate earnings

04/20/2022 | 02:58am EDT
* KOSPI flat, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won slightly up against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, April 20 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares ended flat on Wednesday as investors turned focus on corporate earnings results amid uncertainties over the U.S. monetary policy and the Ukraine crisis. The Korean won strengthened slightly, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed flat at 2,718.69, after hitting a two-week high on Tuesday.

** Dampening risk appetite, the International Monetary Fund slashed its forecast for global economic growth by nearly a full percentage point, citing Russia's war in Ukraine, and warning that inflation was now a "clear and present danger" for many countries.

** Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans said the U.S. central bank could raise its policy target range to 2.25% to 2.5% by the year-end and then take stock of the state of the economy, but if inflation remains high will likely need to hike rates further.

** The stock market is searching for a direction amid macroeconomic uncertainties, with investors focusing on earnings results of major companies this week and the following week, said Shinhan Financial Investment analyst Choi Yoo-june.

** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.15%, while peer SK Hynix was flat. Battery maker LG Energy Solution gained 0.23%.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 94.2 billion won ($76.21 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won closed trading at 1,236.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.06% higher than its previous close at 1,236.9.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,236.2 per dollar, up 0.3% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,236.0.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.02 point to 105.37 in late afternoon trade.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 4.7 basis points to 2.945%, while the benchmark 10-year yield dropped 6.3 basis points to 3.300%.

($1 = 1,236.0700 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INVESTOR AB (PUBL) 0.31% 224.6 Delayed Quote.-5.87%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 0.08% 2719.55 Real-time Quote.-8.71%
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD. 0.58% 435500 End-of-day quote.0.00%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. 0.90% 67300 End-of-day quote.-14.05%
SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP CO., LTD. 1.25% 40650 End-of-day quote.10.46%
SHINWON CORPORATION 1.00% 2015 End-of-day quote.-30.99%
SK HYNIX INC. 3.21% 112500 End-of-day quote.-14.12%
Financials
Sales 2021 879 B 708 M 708 M
Net income 2021 12 133 M 9,77 M 9,77 M
Net Debt 2021 138 B 111 M 111 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 167 B 134 M 134 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,30x
EV / Sales 2021 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 615
Free-Float 63,8%
Managers and Directors
Jeong-Ju Park Chief Executive Officer, Director & Head-Export
Wan-Young Choi Chief Financial Officer & Director
Seung-Sook Noh Independent Director
Nam-Woo Jo Independent Director
Choong-Gyu Yoo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHINWON CORPORATION-30.99%134
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE-11.97%347 657
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.3.37%49 574
VF CORPORATION-21.65%21 662
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-25.07%21 304
MONCLER S.P.A.-21.02%14 650