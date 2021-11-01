2Q Financial Results Supplement

Financial results for the second quarter
of fiscal year 2021
November 1, 2021
Financial results and forecast
Revenue by segment
Management index
Capital investments and Depreciation and Amortization
R&D expenses
Employees
Consolidated statement of profit or loss
Consolidated statement of financial position
Quarterly trend for FY2020 and FY2021
Group Companies
Pipeline (as of November 1, 2021)
1. Financial results and forecast
|
|
FY2021 1H FY2021 2H
|
FY2021
|
FY2020 1H FY2020 2H
|
FY2020
|
|
actual
|
forecast
|
forecast
|
actual
|
actual
|
actual
|
Revenue
|
145.1
|
148.9
|
294.0
|
148.5
|
148.7
|
297.2
|
change %
|
(2.3)
|
0.1
|
(1.1)
|
(9.3)
|
(12.4)
|
(10.9)
|
Operating profit
|
42.7
|
47.3
|
90.0
|
58.3
|
59.2
|
117.4
|
change %
|
(26.8)
|
(20.0)
|
(23.4)
|
(7.8)
|
(12.3)
|
(10.1)
|
Profit before tax
|
50.8
|
64.2
|
115.0
|
70.1
|
72.9
|
143.0
|
change %
|
(27.5)
|
(11.9)
|
(19.6)
|
(0.7)
|
(17.1)
|
(9.8)
|
Profit attributable to
|
53.1
|
46.9
|
100.0
|
52.3
|
59.5
|
111.9
|
owners of parent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
change %
|
1.5
|
(21.3)
|
(10.6)
|
(3.8)
|
(12.2)
|
(8.5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: Change % shows changes from the same period of the previous fiscal year.
(Billions of yen)
Y on Y change
|
1H
|
2H
|
full-year
|
(3.4)
|
0.2
|
(3.2)
|
(15.6)
|
(11.8)
|
(27.4)
|
(19.3)
|
(8.7)
|
(28.0)
|
0.8
|
(12.7)
|
(11.9)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
.
|
2. Revenue by segment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Billions of yen)
|
|
FY2021 1H
|
FY2021 2H
|
FY2021
|
FY2020 1H
|
FY2020 2H
|
FY2020
|
|
Y on Y change
|
|
actual
|
forecast
|
forecast
|
actual
|
actual
|
actual
|
|
1H
|
2H
|
full-year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Prescription drugs
|
47.1
|
47.3
|
94.4
|
47.2
|
47.5
|
94.7
|
|
(0.0)
|
(0.3)
|
(0.3)
|
change %
|
0.0
|
(0.6)
|
(0.3)
|
(8.3)
|
(13.3)
|
(10.9)
|
|
|
|
|
CYMBALTA
|
11.5
|
5.6
|
17.1
|
13.5
|
13.0
|
26.5
|
|
(2.0)
|
(7.3)
|
(9.3)
|
INTUNIV
|
7.6
|
9.0
|
16.6
|
6.0
|
7.1
|
13.1
|
|
1.6
|
2.0
|
3.6
|
VYVANSE
|
0.3
|
0.7
|
1.0
|
0.1
|
0.2
|
0.3
|
|
0.2
|
0.5
|
0.8
|
Infectious Disease Drugs
|
5.8
|
10.9
|
16.6
|
4.9
|
4.9
|
9.8
|
|
0.9
|
6.0
|
6.9
|
OXYCONTIN Franchise
|
2.5
|
2.5
|
5.0
|
2.8
|
2.6
|
5.3
|
|
(0.3)
|
(0.0)
|
(0.3)
|
SYMPROIC
|
1.3
|
1.9
|
3.1
|
1.1
|
1.2
|
2.3
|
|
0.2
|
0.7
|
0.8
|
ACTAIR
|
0.2
|
0.1
|
0.4
|
0.1
|
0.2
|
0.3
|
|
0.1
|
(0.1)
|
0.0
|
MULPLETA
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
0.0
|
0.1
|
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
PIRESPA
|
2.0
|
1.5
|
3.5
|
2.8
|
2.3
|
5.1
|
|
(0.8)
|
(0.8)
|
(1.6)
|
Others
|
15.9
|
14.9
|
30.8
|
15.8
|
16.1
|
32.0
|
|
0.1
|
(1.2)
|
(1.1)
|
CRESTOR
|
3.1
|
2.6
|
5.7
|
3.7
|
3.0
|
6.7
|
|
(0.6)
|
(0.4)
|
(1.0)
|
IRBETAN Franchise
|
1.5
|
1.5
|
3.1
|
1.7
|
1.6
|
3.3
|
|
(0.2)
|
(0.1)
|
(0.3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Overseas subsidiaries/Export
|
17.4
|
17.5
|
35.0
|
11.0
|
13.6
|
24.6
|
|
6.4
|
3.9
|
10.3
|
change %
|
58.2
|
28.6
|
41.8
|
(37.3)
|
2.9
|
(20.0)
|
|
|
|
|
Shionogi Inc.
|
7.9
|
4.8
|
12.7
|
3.3
|
4.1
|
7.5
|
|
4.5
|
0.7
|
5.2
|
Ping An-Shionogi / C&O
|
4.7
|
7.6
|
12.3
|
4.2
|
5.8
|
10.1
|
|
0.5
|
1.8
|
2.2
|
Shionogi B.V.
|
2.3
|
2.7
|
5.0
|
0.7
|
1.2
|
2.0
|
|
1.5
|
1.5
|
3.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Contract manufacturing
|
8.4
|
9.5
|
17.8
|
6.7
|
13.1
|
19.7
|
|
1.7
|
(3.6)
|
(1.9)
|
change %
|
25.1
|
(27.6)
|
(9.7)
|
(33.7)
|
73.7
|
12.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OTC and quasi-drugs
|
6.0
|
7.4
|
13.4
|
5.5
|
6.2
|
11.7
|
|
0.6
|
1.2
|
1.7
|
change %
|
10.3
|
18.7
|
14.8
|
24.5
|
17.6
|
20.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Royalty income
|
65.4
|
66.6
|
132.0
|
77.3
|
67.3
|
144.6
|
|
(11.9)
|
(0.7)
|
(12.7)
|
change %
|
(15.5)
|
(1.1)
|
(8.8)
|
(2.2)
|
(23.3)
|
(13.3)
|
|
|
|
|
HIV Franchise
|
61.2
|
64.0
|
125.2
|
63.9
|
59.4
|
123.4
|
|
(2.7)
|
4.6
|
1.9
|
CRESTOR
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
11.1
|
5.4
|
16.6
|
|
(11.1)
|
(5.4)
|
(16.6)
|
Others
|
4.1
|
2.6
|
6.7
|
2.3
|
2.4
|
4.7
|
|
1.9
|
0.2
|
2.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Others
|
0.8
|
0.7
|
1.4
|
0.8
|
0.9
|
1.8
|
|
(0.0)
|
(0.3)
|
(0.3)
|
change %
|
(5.4)
|
(29.6)
|
(18.2)
|
(27.1)
|
(9.0)
|
(18.5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
145.1
|
148.9
|
294.0
|
148.5
|
148.7
|
297.2
|
|
(3.4)
|
0.2
|
(3.2)
|
change %
|
(2.3)
|
0.1
|
(1.1)
|
(9.3)
|
(12.4)
|
(10.9)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: Change % shows changes from the same period of the previous fiscal year. Sales of prescription drugs are shown on non-consolidated basis. Products included in infectious disease drugs are bellow.
・Xofluza ・Rapiacta ・Brightpoc Flu Neo ・Finibax ・Flumarin ・Flomox ・Shiomarin ・Vancomycin ・Baktar ・Flagyl・Fluconazole ・Isodine
3. Management index
( Management index trend )
|
|
|
FY2019
|
FY2020
|
|
|
|
|
Return on equity attributable to owners of
|
%
|
15.5
|
13.9
|
parent (ROE)
|
|
|
|
Ratio of profit before tax to total assets
|
%
|
17.5
|
15.3
|
(ROA)
|
|
|
|
Ratio of operating profit to revenue
|
%
|
39.2
|
39.5
|
Ratio of profit before tax to revenue
|
%
|
47.5
|
48.1
|
Total assets turnover
|
|
0.37
|
0.32
|
Ratio of equity attributable to owners of
|
%
|
87.6
|
84.7
|
parent to total assets
|
|
|
|
Dividend payout ratio
|
%
|
26.0
|
29.6
|
Ratio of dividends to equity attributable to
|
%
|
4.0
|
4.1
|
owners of parent (DOE)
|
|
|
|
Basic earnings per share
|
yen
|
395.71
|
365.03
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
yen
|
395.28
|
364.89
|
|
|
|
-
6.2
-
5.0
39.2 29.4
47.3 35.0
0.16 0.14
89.1 86.3
--
--
-
176.24
-
176.18
