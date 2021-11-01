Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Shionogi & Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4507   JP3347200002

SHIONOGI & CO., LTD.

(4507)
  Report
End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 10/29
7407 JPY   +0.67%
12:42aShionogi Negotiating With Companies Over Partnership on Covid-19 Pill
DJ
12:37a2Q Financial Results Supplement
PU
12:37a2Q Presentation material
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

2Q Financial Results Supplement

11/01/2021 | 12:37am EDT
Financial results for the second quarter

of fiscal year 2021

  • Supplement

November 1, 2021

Contents

  1. Financial results and forecast
  2. Revenue by segment
  3. Management index
  4. Capital investments and Depreciation and Amortization
  5. R&D expenses
  6. Employees
  7. Consolidated statement of profit or loss
  8. Consolidated statement of financial position
  9. Quarterly trend for FY2020 and FY2021
  10. Group Companies
  11. Pipeline (as of November 1, 2021)

1. Financial results and forecast

FY2021 1H FY2021 2H

FY2021

FY2020 1H FY2020 2H

FY2020

actual

forecast

forecast

actual

actual

actual

Revenue

145.1

148.9

294.0

148.5

148.7

297.2

change %

(2.3)

0.1

(1.1)

(9.3)

(12.4)

(10.9)

Operating profit

42.7

47.3

90.0

58.3

59.2

117.4

change %

(26.8)

(20.0)

(23.4)

(7.8)

(12.3)

(10.1)

Profit before tax

50.8

64.2

115.0

70.1

72.9

143.0

change %

(27.5)

(11.9)

(19.6)

(0.7)

(17.1)

(9.8)

Profit attributable to

53.1

46.9

100.0

52.3

59.5

111.9

owners of parent

change %

1.5

(21.3)

(10.6)

(3.8)

(12.2)

(8.5)

Note: Change % shows changes from the same period of the previous fiscal year.

(Billions of yen)

Y on Y change

1H

2H

full-year

(3.4)

0.2

(3.2)

(15.6)

(11.8)

(27.4)

(19.3)

(8.7)

(28.0)

0.8

(12.7)

(11.9)

- 1 -

.

2. Revenue by segment

(Billions of yen)

FY2021 1H

FY2021 2H

FY2021

FY2020 1H

FY2020 2H

FY2020

Y on Y change

actual

forecast

forecast

actual

actual

actual

1H

2H

full-year

Prescription drugs

47.1

47.3

94.4

47.2

47.5

94.7

(0.0)

(0.3)

(0.3)

change %

0.0

(0.6)

(0.3)

(8.3)

(13.3)

(10.9)

CYMBALTA

11.5

5.6

17.1

13.5

13.0

26.5

(2.0)

(7.3)

(9.3)

INTUNIV

7.6

9.0

16.6

6.0

7.1

13.1

1.6

2.0

3.6

VYVANSE

0.3

0.7

1.0

0.1

0.2

0.3

0.2

0.5

0.8

Infectious Disease Drugs

5.8

10.9

16.6

4.9

4.9

9.8

0.9

6.0

6.9

OXYCONTIN Franchise

2.5

2.5

5.0

2.8

2.6

5.3

(0.3)

(0.0)

(0.3)

SYMPROIC

1.3

1.9

3.1

1.1

1.2

2.3

0.2

0.7

0.8

ACTAIR

0.2

0.1

0.4

0.1

0.2

0.3

0.1

(0.1)

0.0

MULPLETA

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.0

0.1

0.0

0.0

0.0

PIRESPA

2.0

1.5

3.5

2.8

2.3

5.1

(0.8)

(0.8)

(1.6)

Others

15.9

14.9

30.8

15.8

16.1

32.0

0.1

(1.2)

(1.1)

CRESTOR

3.1

2.6

5.7

3.7

3.0

6.7

(0.6)

(0.4)

(1.0)

IRBETAN Franchise

1.5

1.5

3.1

1.7

1.6

3.3

(0.2)

(0.1)

(0.3)

Overseas subsidiaries/Export

17.4

17.5

35.0

11.0

13.6

24.6

6.4

3.9

10.3

change %

58.2

28.6

41.8

(37.3)

2.9

(20.0)

Shionogi Inc.

7.9

4.8

12.7

3.3

4.1

7.5

4.5

0.7

5.2

Ping An-Shionogi / C&O

4.7

7.6

12.3

4.2

5.8

10.1

0.5

1.8

2.2

Shionogi B.V.

2.3

2.7

5.0

0.7

1.2

2.0

1.5

1.5

3.0

Contract manufacturing

8.4

9.5

17.8

6.7

13.1

19.7

1.7

(3.6)

(1.9)

change %

25.1

(27.6)

(9.7)

(33.7)

73.7

12.3

OTC and quasi-drugs

6.0

7.4

13.4

5.5

6.2

11.7

0.6

1.2

1.7

change %

10.3

18.7

14.8

24.5

17.6

20.7

Royalty income

65.4

66.6

132.0

77.3

67.3

144.6

(11.9)

(0.7)

(12.7)

change %

(15.5)

(1.1)

(8.8)

(2.2)

(23.3)

(13.3)

HIV Franchise

61.2

64.0

125.2

63.9

59.4

123.4

(2.7)

4.6

1.9

CRESTOR

-

-

-

11.1

5.4

16.6

(11.1)

(5.4)

(16.6)

Others

4.1

2.6

6.7

2.3

2.4

4.7

1.9

0.2

2.0

Others

0.8

0.7

1.4

0.8

0.9

1.8

(0.0)

(0.3)

(0.3)

change %

(5.4)

(29.6)

(18.2)

(27.1)

(9.0)

(18.5)

Total

145.1

148.9

294.0

148.5

148.7

297.2

(3.4)

0.2

(3.2)

change %

(2.3)

0.1

(1.1)

(9.3)

(12.4)

(10.9)

Note: Change % shows changes from the same period of the previous fiscal year. Sales of prescription drugs are shown on non-consolidated basis. Products included in infectious disease drugs are bellow.

Xofluza Rapiacta Brightpoc Flu Neo Finibax Flumarin Flomox Shiomarin Vancomycin Baktar FlagylFluconazole Isodine

- 2 -

3. Management index

( Management index trend )

FY2019

FY2020

Return on equity attributable to owners of

%

15.5

13.9

parent (ROE)

Ratio of profit before tax to total assets

%

17.5

15.3

(ROA)

Ratio of operating profit to revenue

%

39.2

39.5

Ratio of profit before tax to revenue

%

47.5

48.1

Total assets turnover

0.37

0.32

Ratio of equity attributable to owners of

%

87.6

84.7

parent to total assets

Dividend payout ratio

%

26.0

29.6

Ratio of dividends to equity attributable to

%

4.0

4.1

owners of parent (DOE)

Basic earnings per share

yen

395.71

365.03

Diluted earnings per share

yen

395.28

364.89

FY2020 1H

FY2021 1H

  1. 6.2
  1. 5.0

39.2 29.4

47.3 35.0

0.16 0.14

89.1 86.3

--

--

  1. 176.24
  1. 176.18

- 3 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Shionogi & Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2021 04:36:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on SHIONOGI & CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 294 B 2 572 M 2 572 M
Net income 2022 104 B 912 M 912 M
Net cash 2022 331 B 2 899 M 2 899 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,2x
Yield 2022 1,50%
Capitalization 2 233 B 19 575 M 19 547 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,47x
EV / Sales 2023 5,78x
Nbr of Employees 5 485
Free-Float 87,9%
Chart SHIONOGI & CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHIONOGI & CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 7 407,00 JPY
Average target price 7 600,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 2,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Isao Teshirogi President & Representative Director
Motozo Shiono Chairman
Teppei Mogi Independent Outside Director
Keiichi Ando Independent Outside Director
Hiroshi Ozaki Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHIONOGI & CO., LTD.31.45%19 575
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.49%428 779
ROCHE HOLDING AG14.58%336 645
NOVO NORDISK A/S65.08%250 287
PFIZER, INC.17.31%245 237
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY50.89%230 963