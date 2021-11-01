2Q Presentation material

Overview of 1st Half FY2021 Financial Results (P.4-9）
FY2021 Financial Forecasts (P.11-15)
Actions for Future Growth (P.17-24)
Progress of COVID-19 projects
Progress of other growth projects
Shareholder Return (P.26)
2
1. Overview of 1st Half FY2021 Financial Results
Financial Results (Consolidated)
Revenue Operating profit Core operating profit* Profit before tax Profit attributable to owners of parent
FY2021
FY2020
(Unit: B yen)
Y on Y
Forecasts
1H
Achievement
1H
Change
Change
Full year
1H
results
(%)
results
(%)
290.0
135.0
145.1
107.5
148.5
(2.3)
(3.4)
90.0
38.5
42.7
110.8
58.3
(26.8)
(15.6)
90.0
38.5
43.9
113.9
55.8
(21.4)
(12.0)
115.0
48.5
50.8
104.8
70.1
(27.5)
(19.3)
100.0
49.5
53.1
107.3
52.3
1.5
0.8
Revenue and profit items are achieved 1st half forecasts
Both domestic and overseas businesses achieved the 1st half forecasts
New business opportunities contributed to business performance
Profit attributable to owners of parent increased compared to the same period of the previous year
Continue to actively invest in R&D and new businesses
Exchange Rate
FY2021
FY2021
Apr.-Sep.
（average）
forecasts
results
USD ($) - JPY (¥)
105
109.82
GBP (£) - JPY (¥)
145
152.49
EUR (€) - JPY (¥)
128
130.89
* Operating profit adjusted for one-time factors (impairment losses, gain on sale
4
of property, plant and equipment, etc.)
Statement of Profit or Loss (Consolidated)
FY2021
FY2020
Y on Y
Forecasts
1H
Achieve
1H
Change Change
Full year
1H
results
ment (%)
results
(%)
Revenue
290.0
135.0
145.1
107.5
148.5
(2.3)
(3.4)
Cost of sales
19.8
18.5
18.6
15.4
57.5
25.0
27.0
107.9
22.9
18.1
4.1
Gross profit
232.5
110.0
118.1
107.4
125.6
(6.0)
(7.5)
Selling, general &
30.7
32.6
31.6
30.2
administrative
89.0
44.0
45.9
104.3
44.8
2.5
1.1
expenses
R&D expenses
17.9
18.5
19.4
16.7
52.0
25.0
28.2
112.7
24.9
13.4
3.3
Other income &
(1.5)
(2.5)
(1.4)
54.9
2.3
*
(159.7)
(3.7)
expenses
Operating profit
31.0
28.5
29.4
39.2
90.0
38.5
42.7
110.8
58.3
(26.8)
(15.6)
Core operating profit**
31.0
28.5
30.2
37.6
90.0
38.5
43.9
113.9
55.8
(21.4)
(12.0)
Finance income &
25.0
10.0
8.2
81.7
11.9
(31.3)
(3.7)
costs
Profit before tax
39.7
35.9
35.0
47.3
115.0
48.5
50.8
104.8
70.1
(27.5)
(19.3)
Profit attributable to
100.0
49.5
53.1
107.3
52.3
1.5
0.8
owners of parent
(Unit: B yen)
Main Variation Factors
(1st Half Forecast Comparison***)
Revenue
Increase: Prescription drugs, overseas subsidiaries/export, contract manufacturing and royalty income
Cost of sales
Increase: Product mix due to growth in overseas subsidiaries/export and contract manufacturing
Selling, general & administrative expenses
Increase: Launch and sales activity costs associated with strong sales of Fetroja® and Fetcroja® in Europe and the United States
R&D
Increase: Accelerating of R&D activities centered on COVID-19 related (S-268019,S-217622) and 8 core projects
Finance income & expenses
Decrease in income: Dividend from ViiV
* The provisional accounting for business combinations with Tetra was finalized in FY2020, the financial results for 1H of previous fiscal year have been retroactively adjusted ** Operating profit adjusted for one-time factors (impairment losses, gain on sale of property, plant and equipment, etc.) 5
*** Appendix p.31: Year-on-Year Comparison
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Shionogi & Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2021 04:36:01 UTC.