2Q Presentation material

November 1, 2021
1st Half of Fiscal 2021

Financial Results

November 1, 2021

Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

Agenda

  1. Overview of 1st Half FY2021 Financial Results (P.4-9
  2. FY2021 Financial Forecasts (P.11-15)
  3. Actions for Future Growth (P.17-24)
    • Progress of COVID-19 projects
    • Progress of other growth projects
  5. Shareholder Return (P.26)

2

1. Overview of 1st Half FY2021 Financial Results

Financial Results (Consolidated)

Revenue Operating profit Core operating profit* Profit before tax Profit attributable to owners of parent

FY2021

FY2020

(Unit: B yen)

Y on Y

Forecasts

1H

Achievement

1H

Change

Change

Full year

1H

results

(%)

results

(%)

290.0

135.0

145.1

107.5

148.5

(2.3)

(3.4)

90.0

38.5

42.7

110.8

58.3

(26.8)

(15.6)

90.0

38.5

43.9

113.9

55.8

(21.4)

(12.0)

115.0

48.5

50.8

104.8

70.1

(27.5)

(19.3)

100.0

49.5

53.1

107.3

52.3

1.5

0.8

  • Revenue and profit items are achieved 1st half forecasts
    • Both domestic and overseas businesses achieved the 1st half forecasts
    • New business opportunities contributed to business performance
  • Profit attributable to owners of parent increased compared to the same period of the previous year
  • Continue to actively invest in R&D and new businesses

Exchange Rate

FY2021

FY2021

Apr.-Sep.

average

forecasts

results

USD ($) - JPY (¥)

105

109.82

GBP (£) - JPY (¥)

145

152.49

EUR (€) - JPY (¥)

128

130.89

* Operating profit adjusted for one-time factors (impairment losses, gain on sale

4

of property, plant and equipment, etc.)

Statement of Profit or Loss (Consolidated)

FY2021

FY2020

Y on Y

Forecasts

1H

Achieve

1H

Change Change

Full year

1H

results

ment (%)

results

(%)

Revenue

290.0

135.0

145.1

107.5

148.5

(2.3)

(3.4)

Cost of sales

19.8

18.5

18.6

15.4

57.5

25.0

27.0

107.9

22.9

18.1

4.1

Gross profit

232.5

110.0

118.1

107.4

125.6

(6.0)

(7.5)

Selling, general &

30.7

32.6

31.6

30.2

administrative

89.0

44.0

45.9

104.3

44.8

2.5

1.1

expenses

R&D expenses

17.9

18.5

19.4

16.7

52.0

25.0

28.2

112.7

24.9

13.4

3.3

Other income &

(1.5)

(2.5)

(1.4)

54.9

2.3

*

(159.7)

(3.7)

expenses

Operating profit

31.0

28.5

29.4

39.2

90.0

38.5

42.7

110.8

58.3

(26.8)

(15.6)

Core operating profit**

31.0

28.5

30.2

37.6

90.0

38.5

43.9

113.9

55.8

(21.4)

(12.0)

Finance income &

25.0

10.0

8.2

81.7

11.9

(31.3)

(3.7)

costs

Profit before tax

39.7

35.9

35.0

47.3

115.0

48.5

50.8

104.8

70.1

(27.5)

(19.3)

Profit attributable to

100.0

49.5

53.1

107.3

52.3

1.5

0.8

owners of parent

(Unit: B yen)

Main Variation Factors

(1st Half Forecast Comparison***)

  • Revenue
    • Increase: Prescription drugs, overseas subsidiaries/export, contract manufacturing and royalty income
  • Cost of sales
    • Increase: Product mix due to growth in overseas subsidiaries/export and contract manufacturing
  • Selling, general & administrative expenses
    • Increase: Launch and sales activity costs associated with strong sales of Fetroja® and Fetcroja® in Europe and the United States
  • R&D
    • Increase: Accelerating of R&D activities centered on COVID-19 related (S-268019,S-217622) and 8 core projects
  • Finance income & expenses
    • Decrease in income: Dividend from ViiV

* The provisional accounting for business combinations with Tetra was finalized in FY2020, the financial results for 1H of previous fiscal year have been retroactively adjusted ** Operating profit adjusted for one-time factors (impairment losses, gain on sale of property, plant and equipment, etc.) 5

*** Appendix p.31: Year-on-Year Comparison

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Shionogi & Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2021 04:36:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 294 B 2 572 M 2 572 M
Net income 2022 104 B 912 M 912 M
Net cash 2022 331 B 2 899 M 2 899 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,2x
Yield 2022 1,50%
Capitalization 2 233 B 19 575 M 19 547 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,47x
EV / Sales 2023 5,78x
Nbr of Employees 5 485
Free-Float 87,9%
Chart SHIONOGI & CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHIONOGI & CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 7 407,00 JPY
Average target price 7 600,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 2,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Isao Teshirogi President & Representative Director
Motozo Shiono Chairman
Teppei Mogi Independent Outside Director
Keiichi Ando Independent Outside Director
Hiroshi Ozaki Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHIONOGI & CO., LTD.31.45%19 575
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.49%428 779
ROCHE HOLDING AG14.58%336 645
NOVO NORDISK A/S65.08%250 287
PFIZER, INC.17.31%245 237
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY50.89%230 963