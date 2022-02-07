Log in
    4507   JP3347200002

SHIONOGI & CO., LTD.

(4507)
JAPAN'S SHIONOGI SAYS CAN SUPPLY UP TO 1 MLN DOSES OF COVID PILL…

02/07/2022 | 02:36am EST
JAPAN'S SHIONOGI SAYS CAN SUPPLY UP TO 1 MLN DOSES OF COVID PILL BY END OF MARCH


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 309 B 2 685 M 2 685 M
Net income 2022 113 B 979 M 979 M
Net cash 2022 377 B 3 268 M 3 268 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,6x
Yield 2022 1,43%
Capitalization 2 338 B 20 285 M 20 285 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,34x
EV / Sales 2023 5,18x
Nbr of Employees 5 485
Free-Float -
Technical analysis trends SHIONOGI & CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 7 754,00 JPY
Average target price 8 391,54 JPY
Spread / Average Target 8,22%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Isao Teshirogi Manager-Secretary & Manager-Corporate Planning
Motozo Shiono Director
Teppei Mogi Independent Outside Director
Keiichi Ando Independent Outside Director
Hiroshi Ozaki Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHIONOGI & CO., LTD.-4.57%20 285
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.33%451 833
ROCHE HOLDING AG-8.93%302 383
PFIZER, INC.-10.25%297 482
ABBVIE INC.3.88%248 652
NOVO NORDISK A/S-12.04%226 341