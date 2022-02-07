Log in
Equities
Japan
Japan Exchange
Shionogi & Co., Ltd.
Summary
4507
JP3347200002
SHIONOGI & CO., LTD.
(4507)
02/07 01:00:00 am
02/07 01:00:00 am
7984
JPY
+2.97%
02:36a
Japan's shionogi says can supply up to 1 mln doses of covid pill…
RE
02:27a
Japan's shionogi says to apply for early approval of covid treat…
RE
02:05a
Japan to consider early approval for Shionogi COVID pill
RE
Quotes
Summary
JAPAN'S SHIONOGI SAYS CAN SUPPLY UP TO 1 MLN DOSES OF COVID PILL…
02/07/2022 | 02:36am EST
JAPAN'S SHIONOGI SAYS CAN SUPPLY UP TO 1 MLN DOSES OF COVID PILL BY END OF MARCH
© Reuters 2022
All news about SHIONOGI & CO., LTD.
02:36a
Japan's shionogi says can supply up to 1 mln doses of covid pill…
RE
02:27a
Japan's shionogi says to apply for early approval of covid treat…
RE
02:05a
Japan to consider early approval for Shionogi COVID pill
RE
01:38a
SHIONOGI
: Presents Phase 2/3 Clinical Trial Results (Phase 2a Part) for the COVID-19 Ther..
PU
01:32a
Japan's shionogi says covid-19 oral treatment trial showed sympt…
RE
02/06
Japan to consider early approval for Shionogi COVID pill
RE
02/04
PUMP / DUMP #20
: This week's gainers and losers
02/03
SHIONOGI
: 3Q Transcript
PU
02/02
GSK announces settlement between ViiV Healthcare and Gilead Sciences, Inc. resolving li..
AQ
02/02
GSK to get $1.25 billion to settle HIV drug patent row with Gilead
RE
Analyst Recommendations on SHIONOGI & CO., LTD.
2020
GSK's long-acting injection beats Truvada in HIV prevention trial
RE
2017
Gilead challenges GSK with strong HIV drug data
RE
2013
Analysts see possible windfall from GSK spin-offs
RE
Financials
JPY
USD
Sales 2022
309 B
2 685 M
2 685 M
Net income 2022
113 B
979 M
979 M
Net cash 2022
377 B
3 268 M
3 268 M
P/E ratio 2022
20,6x
Yield 2022
1,43%
Capitalization
2 338 B
20 285 M
20 285 M
EV / Sales 2022
6,34x
EV / Sales 2023
5,18x
Nbr of Employees
5 485
Free-Float
-
Chart SHIONOGI & CO., LTD.
Technical analysis trends SHIONOGI & CO., LTD.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Neutral
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
13
Last Close Price
7 754,00 JPY
Average target price
8 391,54 JPY
Spread / Average Target
8,22%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Isao Teshirogi
Manager-Secretary & Manager-Corporate Planning
Motozo Shiono
Director
Teppei Mogi
Independent Outside Director
Keiichi Ando
Independent Outside Director
Hiroshi Ozaki
Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
SHIONOGI & CO., LTD.
-4.57%
20 285
JOHNSON & JOHNSON
0.33%
451 833
ROCHE HOLDING AG
-8.93%
302 383
PFIZER, INC.
-10.25%
297 482
ABBVIE INC.
3.88%
248 652
NOVO NORDISK A/S
-12.04%
226 341
