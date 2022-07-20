Log in
    4507   JP3347200002

SHIONOGI & CO., LTD.

(4507)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-20 am EDT
7540.00 JPY   +2.27%
08:18aJapan postpones decision to approve 1st domestic oral COVID-19 drug
AQ
08:08aJapan health panel delays emergency approval of Shionogi COVID-19 pill
RE
05:56aJapan Health Ministry Panel Rejects Emergency Approval for Shionogi Covid-19 Drug
DJ
Japan health panel delays emergency approval of Shionogi COVID-19 pill

07/20/2022 | 08:08am EDT
TOKYO, July 20 (Reuters) - A Japanese health ministry panel on Wednesday delayed emergency approval for an oral treatment against COVID-19 that has been developed by Shionogi & Co .

Health experts on the panel voted to support a motion that they would await more data from ongoing clinical trials and continue discussions on the drug, dealing another blow to Shionogi's global ambitions for the antiviral pill.

Authorities had postponed a decision last month on the drug known as S-217622, which Shionogi hopes will compete with products from U.S. drugmakers Pfizer and Merck & Co that have already been approved in Japan and elsewhere.

The company has signed an agreement to sell about a million doses to the Japanese government, pending the drug's approval.

Chief Executive Isao Teshirogi has said that annual production of the drug could reach 10 million doses. It has received U.S. government support for a global Phase III trial.

Speculation about the treatment has sent Shionogi's shares on a rollercoaster ride.

Last month a health ministry panel postponed ruling on the drug because of uncertainty over its effectiveness as well as animal studies showing it could pose a risk to pregnancies.

Shionogi this month said it was preparing to seek approval in China for the drug, shown in pre-clinical studies to display high antiviral activity against the Omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5.

Some members of the health panel said that while trial data had not proved the effectiveness of the drug, the results were positive enough to grant emergency approval to help to tackle a seventh wave of infections and possibly reduce the incidence of so-called "long COVID" effects in patients.

New infections in Japan exceeded 150,000 on Wednesday, the Nikkei newspaper reported. (Reporting by Rocky Swift Editing by Andrew Heavens and David Goodman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PFIZER, INC. 1.22% 51.37 Delayed Quote.-14.06%
SHIONOGI & CO., LTD. 2.27% 7540 Delayed Quote.-9.26%
Financials
Sales 2023 385 B 2 792 M 2 792 M
Net income 2023 140 B 1 015 M 1 015 M
Net cash 2023 380 B 2 757 M 2 757 M
P/E ratio 2023 15,8x
Yield 2023 1,64%
Capitalization 2 223 B 16 126 M 16 126 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,79x
EV / Sales 2024 4,37x
Nbr of Employees 5 693
Free-Float 90,1%
Managers and Directors
Isao Teshirogi Manager-Secretary & Manager-Corporate Planning
Motozo Shiono Director
Teppei Mogi Independent Outside Director
Keiichi Ando Independent Outside Director
Hiroshi Ozaki Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHIONOGI & CO., LTD.-9.26%16 126
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.85%451 785
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY16.49%293 632
PFIZER, INC.-14.06%288 232
ROCHE HOLDING AG-12.86%280 231
ABBVIE INC.10.59%264 607