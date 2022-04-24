Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Shionogi & Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4507   JP3347200002

SHIONOGI & CO., LTD.

(4507)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  04/22 02:00:00 am EDT
6955.00 JPY   +1.06%
07:25aJapan's Shionogi says COVID-19 pill shows rapid clearance of virus
RE
04/23SHIONOGI : Presentation Ph1・Ph2a
PU
04/23SHIONOGI : Presentation Ph2b
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Japan's Shionogi says COVID-19 pill shows rapid clearance of virus

04/24/2022 | 07:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Pedestrians wearing protective face masks walk at a shopping district in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - An experimental treatment from Shionogi & Co Ltd has shown rapid clearance of the virus that causes COVID-19, according to new data, the Japanese drug maker said on Sunday.

The pill, S-217622, "demonstrated rapid clearance of the infectious SARS-CoV-2 virus", Shionogi said in a statement, citing Phase-2b results from the Phase II/III clinical trial of the drug.

The company has global aspirations for the antiviral pill, which is now being evaluated by Japanese regulators.

The findings released on Sunday also showed "there was no significant difference in total score of 12 COVID-19 symptoms between treatment arms" although the drug showed improvement in a composite score of five "respiratory and feverish" symptoms, Shionogi said.

The drugmaker said in March it would launch a global Phase III trial worldwide for the drug with U.S. government support, and Chief Executive Isao Teshirogi has said production could reach 10 million doses a year.

Shionogi's shares have been on a rollercoaster on speculation about success of the treatment. The stock climbed on Friday after a report the U.S. government is in talks to acquire supplies of the drug.

On April 13 the stock sank by as much as 16% on reports the drug could pose risks to pregnancies, based on preclinical data.

(Reporting by David Dolan and Rocky Swift; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SHIONOGI & CO., LTD. 1.06% 6955 Delayed Quote.-14.40%
SWIFT NETWORKS GROUP LIMITED -9.09% 0.02 Delayed Quote.11.11%
All news about SHIONOGI & CO., LTD.
07:25aJapan's Shionogi says COVID-19 pill shows rapid clearance of virus
RE
04/23SHIONOGI : Presentation Ph1・Ph2a
PU
04/23SHIONOGI : Presentation Ph2b
PU
04/22Nikkei 225 Declines 1.6% on Federal Reserve Outlook
MT
04/22Japanese shares end lower on weak Wall Street; Toshiba jumps
RE
04/22SHIONOGI : Presents Japanese Phase 2/3 Clinical Trial Results of COVID-19 Recombinant Prot..
PU
04/22Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Presents Japanese Phase 2/3 Clinical Trial Results of COVID-19 Rec..
CI
04/21Japanese shares track Wall Street weakness, tech shares drop
RE
04/21Shionogi shares jump on report U.S. interested in buying COVID pill
RE
04/14Notice Regarding the Media Coverage about S-217622, a Therapeutic Drug for COVID-19
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SHIONOGI & CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 310 B 2 408 M 2 408 M
Net income 2022 112 B 868 M 868 M
Net cash 2022 359 B 2 793 M 2 793 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,7x
Yield 2022 1,59%
Capitalization 2 097 B 16 290 M 16 290 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,61x
EV / Sales 2023 4,42x
Nbr of Employees 5 485
Free-Float 90,1%
Chart SHIONOGI & CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHIONOGI & CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 6 955,00 JPY
Average target price 8 233,08 JPY
Spread / Average Target 18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Isao Teshirogi Manager-Secretary & Manager-Corporate Planning
Motozo Shiono Director
Teppei Mogi Independent Outside Director
Keiichi Ando Independent Outside Director
Hiroshi Ozaki Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHIONOGI & CO., LTD.-14.40%16 290
JOHNSON & JOHNSON6.12%477 380
ROCHE HOLDING AG-2.73%311 297
ABBVIE INC.14.47%273 757
PFIZER, INC.-18.49%270 652
NOVO NORDISK A/S4.27%252 573