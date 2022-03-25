Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Shionogi & Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4507   JP3347200002

SHIONOGI & CO., LTD.

(4507)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Japan's Shionogi signs govt supply pact for pill to fight COVID

03/25/2022 | 12:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, March 25 (Reuters) - Japan's Shionogi & Co has signed a basic agreement with the government to supply an oral COVID-19 treatment it is now developing, the firm said on Friday.

The government is considering buying a million doses of the drug pending regulatory approval, the company added in a statement.

Shares of the company surged as much as 3.9% on the news, versus a decline of 0.3% in Tokyo's benchmark index.

Last month Shionogi sought approval of the pill, a protease inhibitor known as S-217622 that would become Japan's third antiviral approved for coronavirus patients, following those developed by Pfizer Inc and Merck & Co.

The company has global aspirations for the pill, saying last week it would launch a Phase III trial worldwide with U.S. government support. Chief Executive Isao Teshirogi has said production could reach 10 million doses a year. (Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PFIZER, INC. 0.77% 52.59 Delayed Quote.-10.94%
PFIZER, INC. 0.77% 52.59 Delayed Quote.-10.94%
SWIFT NETWORKS GROUP LIMITED 5.56% 0.019 Delayed Quote.-5.56%
All news about SHIONOGI & CO., LTD.
12:13aJapan's Shionogi signs govt supply pact for pill to fight COVID
RE
03/24GlaxoSmithKline's ViiV Healthcare Secures FDA Nod for Label Update for HIV Treatment In..
MT
03/24Shionogi & Co., Ltd. - Regarding the Filing for Approval of Cefiderocol in Japan
AQ
03/24SHIONOGI : Regarding the Filing for Approval of Cefiderocol in Japan
PU
03/24Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Announces Regarding the Filing for Approval of Cefiderocol in Japa..
CI
03/22Shanghai Pharma Denies Working With Japan's Shionogi on COVID-19 Drug; Shanghai Shares ..
MT
03/17ACTG and Shionogi Announce Progress on Global Phase 3 Trial of Novel COVID-19 Oral Anti..
AQ
03/17Shionogi Gets FDA Nod on Investigational New Drug Application for Oral COVID-19 Medicin..
MT
03/16SHIONOGI : ACTG and Shionogi Announce Progress on Global Phase 3 Trial of Novel COVID-19 O..
PU
03/16ACTG and Shionogi Announce Progress on Global Phase 3 Trial of Novel COVID-19 Oral Anti..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SHIONOGI & CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 316 B 2 587 M 2 587 M
Net income 2022 117 B 956 M 956 M
Net cash 2022 410 B 3 354 M 3 354 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,4x
Yield 2022 1,47%
Capitalization 2 280 B 18 667 M 18 667 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,92x
EV / Sales 2023 4,83x
Nbr of Employees 5 485
Free-Float 90,1%
Chart SHIONOGI & CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHIONOGI & CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 7 564,00 JPY
Average target price 8 506,15 JPY
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Isao Teshirogi Manager-Secretary & Manager-Corporate Planning
Motozo Shiono Director
Teppei Mogi Independent Outside Director
Keiichi Ando Independent Outside Director
Hiroshi Ozaki Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHIONOGI & CO., LTD.-7.14%18 791
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.91%458 447
ROCHE HOLDING AG-3.57%317 420
PFIZER, INC.-11.62%293 482
ABBVIE INC.17.00%279 815
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY2.89%256 438