Japan's Shionogi signs govt supply pact for pill to fight COVID

TOKYO, March 25 (Reuters) - Japan's Shionogi & Co
has signed a basic agreement with the government to supply an
oral COVID-19 treatment it is now developing, the firm said on
Friday.
The government is considering buying a million doses of the
drug pending regulatory approval, the company added in a
statement.
Shares of the company surged as much as 3.9% on the news,
versus a decline of 0.3% in Tokyo's benchmark index.
Last month Shionogi sought approval of the pill, a protease
inhibitor known as S-217622 that would become Japan's third
antiviral approved for coronavirus patients, following those
developed by Pfizer Inc and Merck & Co.
The company has global aspirations for the pill, saying last
week it would launch a Phase III trial worldwide with U.S.
government support. Chief Executive Isao Teshirogi has said
production could reach 10 million doses a year.
(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)