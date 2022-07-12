Log in
    4507   JP3347200002

SHIONOGI & CO., LTD.

(4507)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-12 am EDT
7186.00 JPY   -0.40%
Shionogi : Corporate Governance Report_202207

07/12/2022 | 04:14am EDT
Translation for reference only

Corporate Governance Report

Last Update: July 12, 2022

Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

Isao Teshirogi

Chairman of the Board and Representative Director, President and CEO

Contact: Yoshimasa Kyokawa

Vice President, Corporate Communications Department

Securities Code: 4507

The corporate governance of Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (the "Company") is described below.

  1. Basic Views on Corporate Governance, Capital Structure, Corporate Profile and Other Basic

Information

1. Basic Views

The Shionogi Group (the "Group") has created a corporate governance system to make its Company Policy - the Group's management philosophy - a reality worldwide. In conformity with the spirit of the Corporate Governance Code that went into effect in Japan, the Group defines corporate governance as a structure for transparent, fair, timely and decisive decision-making by companies, with due attention to the needs and perspectives of customers, society, shareholders, and employees, and based on this, the Board of Directors established the Group's Basic Views and Guidelines on Corporate Governance to realize the best possible corporate governance.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (the "Company") fulfills its fiduciary responsibility to shareholders and its obligations to stakeholders in accordance with the Basic Views and Guidelines on Corporate Governance, and the Group shall work to achieve sustainable corporate growth and increased corporate value over the medium- to long-term.

Link to the "Basic Views and Guidelines on Corporate Governance" https://www.shionogi.com/jp/ja/company/cg/basic.html

Basic Views and Guidelines

In accordance with the Company Policy - the Group's management philosophy - we believe it is our social mission to continually discover, develop and supply useful and safe medicines as well as to promote their appropriate use to help improve the health, medical treatment and quality of life of people around the world.

Based on our firm belief that strict compliance and efforts to fulfill this social mission translate into greater corporate value, we aim to generate sustained growth and achieve increases in corporate value through constructive communication with stakeholders, supported by transparent and fair management that continuously implements measures to adapt to changes in the operating environment.

1

Translation for reference only

[Reasons for Non-compliance with the Principles of the Corporate Governance Code]

Supplementary Principle 4.8.1Effective Use of Independent Directors

The Company does not hold meetings composed exclusively of independent outside directors, but holds meetings organized by standing Kansayaku twice a year for the exchange of information and learning between outside directors and outside Kansayaku. In addition, the Company provides information about the pharmaceutical industry and the Shionogi Group to outside directors and outside Kansayaku, and works to improve cooperation between outside directors and outside Kansayaku, and between outside directors/outside Kansayaku and senior management. Independent outside directors actively participate in discussions at Board of Directors meetings.

[Disclosure Based on the Principles of the Corporate Governance Code]

Principle 1.4 Cross-Shareholdings

Guideline

The Group shall only hold shares of companies if management judges that holding the shares will increase the Group's corporate value and contribute to the sustainable enhancement of corporate value from the two perspectives of economic rationale and strategic validity. The Group shall sell all other shares, taking into account the share price, market trends and other factors.

In FY2021, the Company sold its cross-shareholdings in one company by mutual agreement. Verification of Appropriateness of Holding Shares

Verification of suitability of possession

Each year, the Board of Directors shall conduct a comprehensive verification of the purpose, benefits and/or risks associated with holding, capital cost and other aspects regarding individual cross- shareholdings and judge the necessity of holding the shares. The Board of Directors shall also disclose the results of such verification.

Standards for Exercising Voting Rights

The Group shall confirm the corporate value of companies in which it invests and the presence or absence of issues that may have a detrimental impact on shareholder value, and shall exercise its voting rights for or against measures pursuant to due consideration.

Principle 1.7 Related Party Transactions

When the Group conducts transactions with officers or major shareholders (related party transactions), it shall verify in advance whether the transactions are, in fact, related party transactions, and if applicable, the Board of Directors shall sufficiently consider and judge approval/disapproval such transactions and confirm that they are conducted in accordance with proper procedures.

Supplementary Principle 2.4.1 Ensuring Diversity in the Appointment of Core Human Resources

The Group believes that the continuous creation of innovation is essential for a company to undertake sustainable management and continue to fulfill its responsibility to society, and it attaches great importance to the fact that the creation of innovation is related to diversity and inclusion. Based on this, the Group will focus on developing diverse human resources and implement measures to develop young

2

Translation for reference only

leaders through the President's Management Seminar aimed at strengthening the senior management class and their appointment as executives of group companies and the practicing of management to ensure the diversity of employees, aiming to achieve management sustainability.

The Group also proactively promotes the active participation of women in the workplace, resulting in a rising trend of its female manager ratio. The Group hopes that the sharing and fusion of diverse values that transcend gender boundaries (social gender distinction) will become the driving force for innovation. As Shionogi, which embraces diversity that transcends men and women of all ages and races, the Group will further strive to integrate this diversity to continue to create innovation and will promote sustainable management to fulfill its responsibility to society.

Link to the Diversity and Inclusion Policy: https://www.shionogi.com/global/en/sustainability/society/office/promoting-diversity-and-inclusion.html

Principle 2.6 Functioning as Owner of Corporate Pension Assets

The Company manages assets in order to secure stable funds for payment of future benefits, and shall regularly monitor the management of pension plan assets and, when necessary, reconsider the asset mix through the Pension Plan Asset Management Committee, which is composed of personnel from the Finance & Accounting Department and the Human Resources Department.

Principle 3.1 Full Disclosure

  1. Company objectives (e.g., business principles), business strategies and business plans;
    Company Policy
    The Company Policy of Shionogi, established in 1957, defines the aim of the Group's corporate activities as "striving constantly to supply the best possible medicine to protect the health and wellbeing of the patients we serve."
    This eternal and unwavering corporate philosophy embodies our vision for Shionogi and our value to society. In January 2021, we revised the Shionogi Group Code of Conduct as a standard for the daily activities of Group employees in order to make the Company Policy of Shionogi a reality worldwide. As a corporate group that contributes to the maintenance and improvement of health and the realization of comfortable lifestyles for people around the world, we will create a better future for healthcare, aim to resolve issues faced by patients, doctors and other healthcare professionals, shareholders, investors, and society as a whole, and contribute to the realization of a sustainable and healthy society through our business activities.
    In addition, all management staff of the Group will take responsibility for ensuring that this Code of Conduct is fully understood and implemented, and will establish an effective internal system to do so. The Group periodically investigates and confirms the level of penetration of the Company Policy of Shionogi and the Shionogi Group Code of Conduct, as well as the corporate culture and climate.

Link to the Management Philosophy: https://www.shionogi.com/jp/ja/company/business.html

  1. Basic views and guidelines on corporate governance based on each of the principles of the Code; The Basic Views and Guidelines on Corporate Governance are covered in I. 1. Basic Views.
  2. Board policies and procedures in determining the remuneration of the senior management and directors;

3

Translation for reference only

The guidelines and procedures of the Board of Directors (the Board) in setting director remuneration are covered in II. 1. Director Remuneration.

  1. Board policies and procedures in the appointment of the senior management and the nomination of directors and Kansayaku candidates; and
    The guidelines and procedures of the Board in the nomination of director candidates are as follows.

Guidelines

In order allow us to enhance business oversight by directors, improve management transparency, and promote highly equitable management, the Company will nominate the candidates for directors in accordance with the following views and guidelines from the standpoint of diversity, in addition to the Company's financial results, compliance status and other factors.

Composition of the Board of Directors

  1. Independent directors shall account for half or greater than half of the board.
  2. Various aspects including management experience, specialized knowledge in areas including law and finance, and medical and pharmaceutical viewpoints shall be considered.
  3. Ensuring diversity in terms of gender, age, nationality and expertise shall be considered.

In the event of wrongdoing or a serious legal violation in execution of duties by a director that causes a significant loss to the Group, or if an event occurs that disrupts the Group's business operations, and after sufficient investigation and decision by the Board of Directors to dismiss the representative director of the Company and executive officer responsible, the Company will proceed with the dismissal procedures of said director at the General Meeting of Shareholders.

Procedures

The Nomination Advisory Committee, which is comprised of a majority of independent outside directors and chaired by an independent outside director, shall deliberate fairly, transparently and rigorously, and its conclusions shall inform decisions about candidates by the Board of Directors. Currently, there are no non-executive directors, except for outside directors, who serve on the Board of Directors. However, we will flexibly use non-executive directors according to the circumstances of the Group or changes in the business environment.

The guidelines and procedures of the Board in the nomination of Kansayaku candidates are as follows:

Guidelines

Kansayaku shall maintain a fair and objective perspective in enabling the proper expression of opinions and helping to improve management soundness and transparency, and shall conduct audits of the execution of duties by directors (business audits) and accounting-related audits (accounting audits). Therefore, the Group's guideline is to nominate Kansayaku candidates in consideration of elements required for the fulfillment of these roles and obligations, such as managerial experience, legal knowledge, and/or appropriate knowledge of finance and accounting.

In appointing outside Kansayaku, we shall select candidates based on the Requirements and Independence Standards the Company has set.

Procedures

The Nomination Advisory Committee, which is comprised of a majority of independent outside directors

4

Translation for reference only

and chaired by an independent outside director, shall deliberate fairly, transparently and rigorously, and its conclusions shall inform decisions about candidates by the Board of Directors in agreement with the Kansayaku Board.

v) Explanations with respect to the individual nominations based on iv).

The reasons for nominating each of the candidates for directors and Kansayaku are as follows:

Director

Name

Reasons for nominating the candidate for Director

Position

Isao Teshirogi

Isao Teshirogi became Representative Director and President and

Chairman of the Board and

CEO in 2008. He has actively pushed forward with global research

Representative Director,

and development and expansion of overseas business to achieve the

President and CEO

Third Medium-Term Business Plan, and secured a medium- to

long-term profit foundation. He achieved the quantitative targets of

"Shionogi Growth Strategy 2020 (SGS2020)," which was

formulated in FY2014, as well as said quantitative targets that were

updated in October 2016 ahead of schedule. In 2020, he started the

new Medium-Term Business Plan "Shionogi Transformation

Strategy 2030 (STS2030)" based on the Company's vision toward

2030 of "Building Innovation Platforms to Shape the Future of

Healthcare." Through these initiatives, he has vigorously moved

forward business transformation with the aim of delivering further

growth. As the head of a pharmaceutical company that strives to

counter infectious disease, he is also promoting the development of

a COVID-19 therapeutic drug and vaccine.

Takuko Sawada

Since her appointment as a Director of the Company in June 2015,

Director and Executive

Takuko Sawada has served as Senior Vice President of the

Vice Chairman of the Board

Corporate Strategy Division and as a Senior Executive Officer. She

has also moved Shionogi Growth Strategy 2020 (SGS2020)

forward, and played a central role in formulating the update of

SGS2020 in October 2016. She became Vice President in April 2018

and has supervised the Integrated Disease Care Division, Corporate

Strategy Division, Pharmaceutical Commercial Division and DX

Promotion Division since FY2020 to achieve the new Medium-Term

Business Plan "Shionogi Transformation Strategy 2030

(STS2030)." In addition, she has enhanced business management

and promoted diversity.

Keiichi Ando

Keiichi Ando has practical experience as a corporate executive at a

Outside Director

financial institution and broad insight on finance. He also

coordinated the extremely difficult adjustments between the national

government and the governments of Osaka Prefecture and Osaka

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Shionogi & Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2022 08:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 386 B 2 808 M 2 808 M
Net income 2023 140 B 1 018 M 1 018 M
Net cash 2023 379 B 2 756 M 2 756 M
P/E ratio 2023 15,4x
Yield 2023 1,68%
Capitalization 2 175 B 15 838 M 15 838 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,66x
EV / Sales 2024 4,26x
Nbr of Employees 5 693
Free-Float 90,1%
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHIONOGI & CO., LTD.-11.20%15 838
JOHNSON & JOHNSON4.21%469 311
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY19.86%298 016
PFIZER, INC.-9.96%296 760
ROCHE HOLDING AG-13.89%272 869
ABBVIE INC.13.17%270 774