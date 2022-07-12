Shionogi : Corporate Governance Report_202207

Translation for reference only Corporate Governance Report Last Update: July 12, 2022 Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Isao Teshirogi Chairman of the Board and Representative Director, President and CEO Contact: Yoshimasa Kyokawa Vice President, Corporate Communications Department Securities Code: 4507 The corporate governance of Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (the "Company") is described below. Basic Views on Corporate Governance, Capital Structure, Corporate Profile and Other Basic Information 1. Basic Views The Shionogi Group (the "Group") has created a corporate governance system to make its Company Policy - the Group's management philosophy - a reality worldwide. In conformity with the spirit of the Corporate Governance Code that went into effect in Japan, the Group defines corporate governance as a structure for transparent, fair, timely and decisive decision-making by companies, with due attention to the needs and perspectives of customers, society, shareholders, and employees, and based on this, the Board of Directors established the Group's Basic Views and Guidelines on Corporate Governance to realize the best possible corporate governance. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (the "Company") fulfills its fiduciary responsibility to shareholders and its obligations to stakeholders in accordance with the Basic Views and Guidelines on Corporate Governance, and the Group shall work to achieve sustainable corporate growth and increased corporate value over the medium- to long-term. Link to the "Basic Views and Guidelines on Corporate Governance" https://www.shionogi.com/jp/ja/company/cg/basic.html Basic Views and Guidelines In accordance with the Company Policy - the Group's management philosophy - we believe it is our social mission to continually discover, develop and supply useful and safe medicines as well as to promote their appropriate use to help improve the health, medical treatment and quality of life of people around the world. Based on our firm belief that strict compliance and efforts to fulfill this social mission translate into greater corporate value, we aim to generate sustained growth and achieve increases in corporate value through constructive communication with stakeholders, supported by transparent and fair management that continuously implements measures to adapt to changes in the operating environment. 1

[Reasons for Non-compliance with the Principles of the Corporate Governance Code] 【Supplementary Principle 4.8.1】Effective Use of Independent Directors The Company does not hold meetings composed exclusively of independent outside directors, but holds meetings organized by standing Kansayaku twice a year for the exchange of information and learning between outside directors and outside Kansayaku. In addition, the Company provides information about the pharmaceutical industry and the Shionogi Group to outside directors and outside Kansayaku, and works to improve cooperation between outside directors and outside Kansayaku, and between outside directors/outside Kansayaku and senior management. Independent outside directors actively participate in discussions at Board of Directors meetings. [Disclosure Based on the Principles of the Corporate Governance Code] 【Principle 1.4 Cross-Shareholdings】 Guideline The Group shall only hold shares of companies if management judges that holding the shares will increase the Group's corporate value and contribute to the sustainable enhancement of corporate value from the two perspectives of economic rationale and strategic validity. The Group shall sell all other shares, taking into account the share price, market trends and other factors. In FY2021, the Company sold its cross-shareholdings in one company by mutual agreement. Verification of Appropriateness of Holding Shares Verification of suitability of possession Each year, the Board of Directors shall conduct a comprehensive verification of the purpose, benefits and/or risks associated with holding, capital cost and other aspects regarding individual cross- shareholdings and judge the necessity of holding the shares. The Board of Directors shall also disclose the results of such verification. Standards for Exercising Voting Rights The Group shall confirm the corporate value of companies in which it invests and the presence or absence of issues that may have a detrimental impact on shareholder value, and shall exercise its voting rights for or against measures pursuant to due consideration. 【Principle 1.7 Related Party Transactions】 When the Group conducts transactions with officers or major shareholders (related party transactions), it shall verify in advance whether the transactions are, in fact, related party transactions, and if applicable, the Board of Directors shall sufficiently consider and judge approval/disapproval such transactions and confirm that they are conducted in accordance with proper procedures. 【Supplementary Principle 2.4.1 Ensuring Diversity in the Appointment of Core Human Resources】 The Group believes that the continuous creation of innovation is essential for a company to undertake sustainable management and continue to fulfill its responsibility to society, and it attaches great importance to the fact that the creation of innovation is related to diversity and inclusion. Based on this, the Group will focus on developing diverse human resources and implement measures to develop young

leaders through the President's Management Seminar aimed at strengthening the senior management class and their appointment as executives of group companies and the practicing of management to ensure the diversity of employees, aiming to achieve management sustainability. The Group also proactively promotes the active participation of women in the workplace, resulting in a rising trend of its female manager ratio. The Group hopes that the sharing and fusion of diverse values that transcend gender boundaries (social gender distinction) will become the driving force for innovation. As Shionogi, which embraces diversity that transcends men and women of all ages and races, the Group will further strive to integrate this diversity to continue to create innovation and will promote sustainable management to fulfill its responsibility to society. Link to the Diversity and Inclusion Policy: https://www.shionogi.com/global/en/sustainability/society/office/promoting-diversity-and-inclusion.html 【Principle 2.6 Functioning as Owner of Corporate Pension Assets】 The Company manages assets in order to secure stable funds for payment of future benefits, and shall regularly monitor the management of pension plan assets and, when necessary, reconsider the asset mix through the Pension Plan Asset Management Committee, which is composed of personnel from the Finance & Accounting Department and the Human Resources Department. 【Principle 3.1 Full Disclosure】 Company objectives (e.g., business principles), business strategies and business plans;

Company Policy

The Company Policy of Shionogi, established in 1957, defines the aim of the Group's corporate activities as "striving constantly to supply the best possible medicine to protect the health and wellbeing of the patients we serve."

This eternal and unwavering corporate philosophy embodies our vision for Shionogi and our value to society. In January 2021, we revised the Shionogi Group Code of Conduct as a standard for the daily activities of Group employees in order to make the Company Policy of Shionogi a reality worldwide. As a corporate group that contributes to the maintenance and improvement of health and the realization of comfortable lifestyles for people around the world, we will create a better future for healthcare, aim to resolve issues faced by patients, doctors and other healthcare professionals, shareholders, investors, and society as a whole, and contribute to the realization of a sustainable and healthy society through our business activities.

In addition, all management staff of the Group will take responsibility for ensuring that this Code of Conduct is fully understood and implemented, and will establish an effective internal system to do so. The Group periodically investigates and confirms the level of penetration of the Company Policy of Shionogi and the Shionogi Group Code of Conduct, as well as the corporate culture and climate. Link to the Management Philosophy: https://www.shionogi.com/jp/ja/company/business.html Basic views and guidelines on corporate governance based on each of the principles of the Code; The Basic Views and Guidelines on Corporate Governance are covered in I. 1. Basic Views. Board policies and procedures in determining the remuneration of the senior management and directors;

The guidelines and procedures of the Board of Directors (the Board) in setting director remuneration are covered in II. 1. Director Remuneration. Board policies and procedures in the appointment of the senior management and the nomination of directors and Kansayaku candidates; and

The guidelines and procedures of the Board in the nomination of director candidates are as follows. Guidelines In order allow us to enhance business oversight by directors, improve management transparency, and promote highly equitable management, the Company will nominate the candidates for directors in accordance with the following views and guidelines from the standpoint of diversity, in addition to the Company's financial results, compliance status and other factors. Composition of the Board of Directors Independent directors shall account for half or greater than half of the board. Various aspects including management experience, specialized knowledge in areas including law and finance, and medical and pharmaceutical viewpoints shall be considered. Ensuring diversity in terms of gender, age, nationality and expertise shall be considered. In the event of wrongdoing or a serious legal violation in execution of duties by a director that causes a significant loss to the Group, or if an event occurs that disrupts the Group's business operations, and after sufficient investigation and decision by the Board of Directors to dismiss the representative director of the Company and executive officer responsible, the Company will proceed with the dismissal procedures of said director at the General Meeting of Shareholders. Procedures The Nomination Advisory Committee, which is comprised of a majority of independent outside directors and chaired by an independent outside director, shall deliberate fairly, transparently and rigorously, and its conclusions shall inform decisions about candidates by the Board of Directors. Currently, there are no non-executive directors, except for outside directors, who serve on the Board of Directors. However, we will flexibly use non-executive directors according to the circumstances of the Group or changes in the business environment. The guidelines and procedures of the Board in the nomination of Kansayaku candidates are as follows: Guidelines Kansayaku shall maintain a fair and objective perspective in enabling the proper expression of opinions and helping to improve management soundness and transparency, and shall conduct audits of the execution of duties by directors (business audits) and accounting-related audits (accounting audits). Therefore, the Group's guideline is to nominate Kansayaku candidates in consideration of elements required for the fulfillment of these roles and obligations, such as managerial experience, legal knowledge, and/or appropriate knowledge of finance and accounting. In appointing outside Kansayaku, we shall select candidates based on the Requirements and Independence Standards the Company has set. Procedures The Nomination Advisory Committee, which is comprised of a majority of independent outside directors