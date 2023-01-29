Shionogi : FY2022 3Q Financial Results & Supplement

Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 (IFRS) Name of Listed Company:SHIONOGI & CO., LTD. January 30, 2023 Listed Exchanges: Tokyo Code: 4507 URL: https://www.shionogi.com Representative:Isao Teshirogi, Ph.D., Representative Director, Chairman and President Contact responsibility:Yoshimasa Kyokawa, Vice President,Corporate Communications Department Tel.:(06)6202-2161 Scheduled date of quarterly securities report submission: February 13, 2023 Scheduled date of dividend payments: - Preparation of supplemental material for the quarterly financial results: Yes Holding of presentation for the quarterly financial results: Yes (for investment analysts) (Note: All amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen.) 1. Consolidated results for the period from April 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022 (1) Consolidated operating results (% shows changes from the same period of the previous fiscal year) Profit attributable Comprehensive Revenue Operating profit Profit before tax Profit to owners of income parent Millions % Millions % Millions % Millions % Millions % Millions % of yen of yen of yen of yen of yen of yen Nine months ended 338,347 54.1 146,473 142.4 198,786 165.8 157,773 123.1 157,729 122.2 165,830 105.3 December 31, 2022 Nine months ended 219,626 (2.1) 60,422 (42.5) 74,784 (37.6) 70,731 (20.6) 71,000 (20.3) 80,790 (16.3) December 31 2021 Basic earnings per Diluted earnings per share share Yen Yen Nine months ended 527.81 527.63 December 31, 2022 Nine months ended 235.51 235.43 December 31, 2021 (2) Consolidated financial position Equity attributable to Ratio of equity Total assets Total equity attributable to owners of owners of parent parent to total assets Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen % As of December 31, 2022 1,261,616 1,078,526 1,055,240 83.6 As of March 31, 2022 1,150,601 993,285 975,661 84.8 2. Dividends Dividends per share (Date of record) End of End of End of Year-end Annual first quarter second quarter third quarter Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Year ended March 31, 2022 － 55.00 － 60.00 115.00 Year ending March 31, 2023 － 60.00 － Year ending March 31, 2023 60.00 120.00 (forecast) Note: Revisions of the most recent dividend forecast: None 3. Consolidated financial forecast for the year ending March 31, 2023 (% shows changes from the same period of the previous fiscal year) Revenue Operating profit Profit before tax Profit attributable to Basic earnings per owners of parent share Millions % Millions % Millions % Millions % Yen of yen of yen of yen of yen Year ending March 31, 2023 421,000 25.6 147,000 33.3 210,000 66.3 170,000 48.9 568.87 Note: Revisions of the most recent consolidated financial forecast: Yes

Notes (1) Significant changes in subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries involving changes in scope of consolidation): None (2) Changes in accounting policies, changes/restatements of accounting estimates a) Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS : None b) Changes in accounting policies other than a) above : None c) Changes in accounting estimates : None (3) Number of shares issued (common stock) a) Number of shares issued (including treasury stock) As of December 31, 2022: 311,586,165 shares As of March 31, 2022: 311,586,165 shares b) Number of treasury stock As of December 31, 2022: 17,279,573 shares As of March 31, 2022: 10,103,385 shares c) Average number of shares issued during the period Nine months ended December 31, 2022: 298,837,625 shares Nine months ended December 31, 2021: 301,477,545 shares Note: The average number of treasury shares during the period include the Company's shares held by the trust account of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited. (Second-tier trustee: the trust account of Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd.) related to Shionogi Infectious Disease Research Promotion Foundation. (Q3 ended December 31, 2022: 3,000,000 shares) The number of treasury shares deducted for calculation of the average number of shares during the period include these treasury shares. (Q3 ended December 31, 2022: 3,000,000 shares) This report of financial results is unaudited.

Explanation Concerning the Appropriate Use of Financial Results Forecasts and Other Special Instructions (Cautionary note concerning forward-looking statements)

The forecast of financial results and forward-looking statements contained in this report are based on information currently available to the Company as well as certain assumptions that it judges to be reasonable. Actual results may differ materially due to a variety of factors.

For the assumptions used in forecasts and precautionary statements regarding the use of the forecasts, please refer to " 1. Overview of Operating Results and Financial Position (4) Outlook " on page 3 of the accompanying materials.

SHIONOGI & CO.,LTD. (4507) Financial Results for the 3rd Quarter of FY2022 CONTENTS 1. Overview of Operating Results and Financial Position 2 (1) Operating Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 2 (2) Financial Position for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 2 (3) Cash Flows for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 3 (4) Outlook 3 2. Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes 4 (1) Consolidated statement of profit or loss and Consolidated statement of comprehensive income 4 (2) Consolidated statement of financial position 6 (3) Consolidated statement of changes in equity 8 (4) Consolidated statement of cash flows 9 (5) Notes 11 Going concern assumption 11 Segment informatioin 11 1

SHIONOGI & CO.,LTD. (4507) Financial Results for the 3rd Quarter of FY2022 1. Overview of Operating Results and Financial Position Operating Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

For the Nine months ended December 31, 2022 (April 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022), operating results were as follows. Millions of yen Nine months ended Nine months ended Change Percentage change December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 (%) Revenue 338,347 219,626 118,721 54.1 Operating profit 146,473 60,422 86,051 142.4 Core operating profit * 144,029 61,917 82,112 132.6 Profit before tax 198,786 74,784 124,002 165.8 Profit attributable to owners of 157,729 71,000 86,728 122.2 parent The Company has established " core operating profit " as a profit indicator to present ordinary profitability. This has been adopted as the Company's proprietary earnings management indicator. Core operating profit is an adjusted profitin which non-recurring items (impairment, gain on sales of property, plant, and equipment, etc.) are deducted from operating profit. Revenue increased 54.1 percent year on year. As for COVID-19-related products, the Japanese government purchased doses of the COVID-19 antiviral treatment Xocova for 2 million people under a contract for domestic supply that Shionogi signed with the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, recording revenue of 100billion yen. In domestic sales of prescription drugs, revenue for Intuniv expanded, but overall revenue decreased 21.4 percent, reflecting a decrease in revenue for Cymbalta due to the market entry of a generic versions, as well as returns of Xofluza and Rapiacta in the second quarter. In overseas subsidiary sales and exports, despite the absence of a one-time payment the Shionogi Group received in the first quarter of the previous fiscal year in connection with the transfer of marketing rights for FORTAMET in the United States, revenue increased 16.9 percent because cefiderocol (U.S. brand name: Fetroja, European brand name: Fetcroja), which has shown effectiveness against multidrug-resistantGram-negative bacteria, continued to perform well in the United States and Europe. Royalty income increased 28.7 percent due to growth in sales of the HIV franchise out-licensed to ViiV, centered on Dovato, Cabenuva and other products as well as the impact of exchange rates. Research and development expenses increased because of investment in key projects and priority issues such as potential treatments and vaccines for COVID-19. However, operating profit surged 142.4 percent year on year because of increase in revenue. Core operating profit climbed 132.6 percent as a result of adjustment of non-recurring items, including the sale of investment property in the second quarter. Profit before tax increased 165.8 percent due to an increase in dividends because sales of the HIV franchise by ViiV expanded steadily, ViiV received a one-time payment in connection with the settlement of litigation with GileadSciences, Inc. and the Shionogi Group received dividends from ViiV in the current fiscal year that were originally scheduled to be received in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. Profit attributable to owners of parent increased 122.2 percent year on year, reflecting the refund received in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 in connection with a favorable judgement regarding the complaint for the rescission of tax reassessment by the Osaka Regional Taxation Bureau. Financial Position for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

As of December 31, 2022, total assets were ¥1,261,616 million, an increase of ¥111,014 million from the end of the previous fiscal year.

Non-current assets were ¥512,064 million, an increase of ¥20,668 million from the end of the previous fiscal year due to an increase in intangible assets, including in-process R&D assets. Current assets were ¥749,552 million, an increase of ¥90,346 million from the end of the previous fiscal year due to increases in inventories and trade receivables, as well as increases and decreases in cash and cash equivalents, and in time deposits and bonds of more than three months (included in " Other financial assets " in current assets).

Equity was ¥1,078,526 million, an increase of ¥85,241 million from the end of the previous fiscal year. This was due to recording of profit, payment of cash dividends, purchase of treasury shares, an increase in exchange differences on translation of foreign operations (included in " Other components of equity " ), and an increase in non-controlling interests resulting from a third-party allotment at a subsidiary.

Liabilities totaled ¥183,089 million, an increase of ¥25,773 million from the end of the previous fiscal year.

Non-current liabilities were ¥37,767 million, an increase of ¥4,847 million from the end of the previous fiscal year. Current liabilities were ¥145,322 million, an increase of ¥20,926 million from the end of the previous fiscal year. 2