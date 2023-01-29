Shionogi : FY2022 3Q Financial Results & Supplement

Representative:Isao Teshirogi, Ph.D., Representative Director, Chairman and President
(Note: All amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen.)
1. Consolidated results for the period from April 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022
(1) Consolidated operating results
(% shows changes from the same period of the previous fiscal year)
Profit attributable
Comprehensive
Revenue
Operating profit
Profit before tax
Profit
to owners of
income
parent
Millions
%
Millions
%
Millions
%
Millions
%
Millions
%
Millions
%
of yen
of yen
of yen
of yen
of yen
of yen
Nine months ended
338,347
54.1
146,473 142.4
198,786 165.8
157,773 123.1
157,729 122.2
165,830 105.3
December 31, 2022
Nine months ended
219,626
(2.1)
60,422 (42.5)
74,784 (37.6)
70,731 (20.6)
71,000 (20.3)
80,790 (16.3)
December 31 2021
Basic earnings per
Diluted earnings per
share
share
Yen
Yen
Nine months ended
527.81
527.63
December 31, 2022
Nine months ended
235.51
235.43
December 31, 2021
(2) Consolidated financial position
Equity attributable to
Ratio of equity
Total assets
Total equity
attributable to owners of
owners of parent
parent to total assets
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
As of December 31, 2022
1,261,616
1,078,526
1,055,240
83.6
As of March 31, 2022
1,150,601
993,285
975,661
84.8
2. Dividends
Dividends per share
(Date of record)
End of
End of
End of
Year-end
Annual
first quarter
second quarter
third quarter
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended March 31, 2022
－
55.00
－
60.00
115.00
Year ending March 31, 2023
－
60.00
－
Year ending March 31, 2023
60.00
120.00
(forecast)
Note: Revisions of the most recent dividend forecast:
None
3. Consolidated financial forecast for the year ending March 31, 2023
(% shows changes from the same period of the previous fiscal year)
Revenue
Operating profit
Profit before tax
Profit attributable to
Basic earnings per
owners of parent
share
Millions
%
Millions
%
Millions
%
Millions
%
Yen
of yen
of yen
of yen
of yen
Year ending March 31, 2023
421,000 25.6
147,000
33.3
210,000
66.3
170,000 48.9
568.87
Note: Revisions of the most recent consolidated financial forecast: Yes
Notes
(1) Significant changes in subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries involving changes
in scope of consolidation): None
(2) Changes in accounting policies, changes/restatements of accounting estimates
a) Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS
: None
b) Changes in accounting policies other than a) above : None
c) Changes in accounting estimates
: None
(3) Number of shares issued (common stock)
a) Number of shares issued (including treasury stock)
As of December 31, 2022:
311,586,165
shares
As of March 31, 2022:
311,586,165
shares
b) Number of treasury stock
As of December 31, 2022:
17,279,573
shares
As of March 31, 2022:
10,103,385
shares
c) Average number of shares issued during the period
Nine months ended December 31, 2022:
298,837,625
shares
Nine months ended December 31, 2021:
301,477,545
shares
Note: The average number of treasury shares during the period include the Company's shares held by the trust account of Sumitomo Mitsui
Trust Bank, Limited. (Second-tier trustee: the trust account of Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd.) related to Shionogi Infectious Disease Research
Promotion Foundation. (Q3 ended December 31, 2022: 3,000,000 shares) The number of treasury shares deducted for calculation of the
average number of shares during the period include these treasury shares. (Q3 ended December 31, 2022: 3,000,000 shares)
This report of financial results is unaudited.
Explanation Concerning the Appropriate Use of Financial Results Forecasts and Other Special Instructions (Cautionary note concerning forward-looking statements)
The forecast of financial results and forward-looking statements contained in this report are based on information currently available to the Company as well as certain assumptions that it judges to be reasonable. Actual results may differ materially due to a variety of factors.
For the assumptions used in forecasts and precautionary statements regarding the use of the forecasts, please refer to "1. Overview of Operating Results and Financial Position (4) Outlook" on page 3 of the accompanying materials.
(Method of Obtaining Financial Results Supplementary Materials and Details of Results Briefing Meeting)
Financial results supplementary materials are posted via TDnet on the date of disclosure. The Company plans to hold a results briefing meeting for analysts on Monday, January 30, 2023. Plans are also in place to post explanatory details (Transcript) together with financial results explanatory materials distributed to analysts on January 30, 2023 on the Company's website in a timely manner after the results briefing.
SHIONOGI & CO.,LTD. (4507)
Financial Results for the 3rd Quarter of FY2022
CONTENTS
1. Overview of Operating Results and Financial Position
2
(1)
Operating Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
2
(2)
Financial Position for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
2
(3)
Cash Flows for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
3
(4)
Outlook
3
2. Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes
4
(1)
Consolidated statement of profit or loss and Consolidated statement of comprehensive
income
4
(2)
Consolidated statement of financial position
6
(3)
Consolidated statement of changes in equity
8
(4)
Consolidated statement of cash flows
9
(5)
Notes
11
Going concern assumption
11
Segment informatioin
11
1
SHIONOGI & CO.,LTD. (4507)
Financial Results for the 3rd Quarter of FY2022
1. Overview of Operating Results and Financial Position
Operating Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
For the Nine months ended December 31, 2022 (April 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022), operating results were as follows.
Millions of yen
Nine months ended
Nine months ended
Change
Percentage change
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
(%)
Revenue
338,347
219,626
118,721
54.1
Operating profit
146,473
60,422
86,051
142.4
Core operating profit *
144,029
61,917
82,112
132.6
Profit before tax
198,786
74,784
124,002
165.8
Profit attributable to owners of
157,729
71,000
86,728
122.2
parent
The Company has established"core operating profit" as a profit indicator to present ordinary profitability. This has been adopted as the Company's proprietary earnings management indicator. Core operating profit is an adjusted profitin which non-recurring items (impairment, gain on sales of property, plant, and equipment, etc.) are deducted from operating profit.
Revenue increased 54.1 percent year on year. As for COVID-19-related products, the Japanese government purchased doses of the COVID-19 antiviral treatment Xocova for 2 million people under a contract for domestic supply that Shionogi signed with the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, recording revenue of 100billion yen. In domestic sales of prescription drugs, revenue for Intuniv expanded, but overall revenue decreased 21.4 percent, reflecting a decrease in revenue for Cymbalta due to the market entry of a generic versions, as well as returns of Xofluza and Rapiacta in the second quarter. In overseas subsidiary sales and exports, despite the absence of a one-time payment the Shionogi Group received in the first quarter of the previous fiscal year in connection with the transfer of marketing rights for FORTAMET in the United States, revenue increased 16.9 percent because cefiderocol (U.S. brand name: Fetroja, European brand name: Fetcroja), which has shown effectiveness against multidrug-resistantGram-negative bacteria, continued to perform well in the United States and Europe. Royalty income increased 28.7 percent due to growth in sales of the HIV franchise out-licensed to ViiV, centered on Dovato, Cabenuva and other products as well as the impact of exchange rates.
Research and development expenses increased because of investment in key projects and priority issues such as potential treatments and vaccines for COVID-19. However, operating profit surged 142.4 percent year on year because of increase in revenue. Core operating profit climbed 132.6 percent as a result of adjustment of non-recurring items, including the sale of investment property in the second quarter. Profit before tax increased 165.8 percent due to an increase in dividends because sales of the HIV franchise by ViiV expanded steadily, ViiV received a one-time payment in connection with the settlement of litigation with GileadSciences, Inc. and the Shionogi Group received dividends from ViiV in the current fiscal year that were originally scheduled to be received in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. Profit attributable to owners of parent increased 122.2 percent year on year, reflecting the refund received in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 in connection with a favorable judgement regarding the complaint for the rescission of tax reassessment by the Osaka Regional Taxation Bureau.
Financial Position for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
As of December 31, 2022, total assets were ¥1,261,616 million, an increase of ¥111,014 million from the end of the previous fiscal year.
Non-current assets were ¥512,064 million, an increase of ¥20,668 million from the end of the previous fiscal year due to an increase in intangible assets, including in-process R&D assets. Current assets were ¥749,552 million, an increase of ¥90,346 million from the end of the previous fiscal year due to increases in inventories and trade receivables, as well as increases and decreases in cash and cash equivalents, and in time deposits and bonds of more than three months (included in "Other financial assets" in current assets).
Equity was ¥1,078,526 million, an increase of ¥85,241 million from the end of the previous fiscal year. This was due to recording of profit, payment of cash dividends, purchase of treasury shares, an increase in exchange differences on translation of foreign operations (included in "Other components of equity"), and an increase in non-controlling interests resulting from a third-party allotment at a subsidiary.
Liabilities totaled ¥183,089 million, an increase of ¥25,773 million from the end of the previous fiscal year.
Non-current liabilities were ¥37,767 million, an increase of ¥4,847 million from the end of the previous fiscal year. Current liabilities were ¥145,322 million, an increase of ¥20,926 million from the end of the previous fiscal year.
2
SHIONOGI & CO.,LTD. (4507)
Financial Results for the 3nd Quarter of FY2022
Cash Flows for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
Net cash provided by operating activities during the nine months ended December 31, 2022 was ¥116,387 million, an increase of ¥39,677 million year on year. Factors included profit before tax and increases in dividends received from ViiV, trade receivables and inventories.
Net cash used in investing activities was ¥79,298 million, a decrease of ¥38,665 million year on year. Factors included purchase of intangible assets and increases and decreases of time deposits.
Net cash used in financing activities was ¥83,633 million, an increase of ¥47,899 million year on year, mainly because of an increase due to purchase of treasury shares, which was offset by a capital increase through third-party allotment at a subsidiary.
As a result, cash and cash equivalents at the end of the third quarter totaled ¥218,669 million, a decrease of ¥35,751 million from the end of the previous fiscal year.
Outlook
Based on recent performance trends, the Shionogi Group has revised its financial forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, released on October 24, 2022, as follows.
.
1) Revisions of Financial Forecast
Revised forecasts for the year ending March 31, 2023
Profit
Basic
Operating
Profit before
attributable to
Revenue
earnings per
profit
tax
owners of
share
parent
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Yen
Previous forecast (A)
410,000
120,000
174,000
142,000
471.58
New forecast (B)
421,000
147,000
210,000
170,000
568.87
Change (B-A)
11,000
27,000
36,000
28,000
－
Percentage Change (%)
2.7
22.5
20.7
19.7
－
(Reference) For the year
335,138
110,312
126,268
114,185
378.75
ended March 31, 2022
(Reference) Y on Y change (%)
25.6
33.3
66.3
48.9
－
2) Reasons for revisions to consolidated earnings forecasts
Related to the HIV franchise partnered with ViiV, we received increasing royalty and dividend income exceeding previous forecasts due to the sales growth of Dovato and Cabenuva. In addition,the base business, including the sales of cefiderocol in Europe and the United States, is showing steady progress.
Furthermore, we invested the largest amount of R&D expense in our history, primarily on projects related to COVID-19. As a results, we obtained domestic manufacturing and marketing approval for Xocova and signed a purchase agreement for a total of 2 million people with the Japanese government. Regarding the earnings forecast for COVID- 19-related projects, there were many uncertainties such as a timing of Xocova's approval and the number of purchases, so cost of goods sold and selling, general and administrative expenses were conservatively calculated. Therefore, all profit items are expected to exceed the previous forecast. Regarding the overseas expansion of Xocova, we are making steady progress in development,in constructing a production system, and in consultations with governments around the world on provisions, and further increases in sales are expected.
In addition, we expected to make a certain amount of investment in this fiscal year as a growth investment, but because we are focusing on COVID-19 related businesses, some of the originally planned growth investments will be shifted to the next fiscal year, and we expect a decrease in selling, general and administrative expenses. On the other hand, R&D expenses are expected to increase as we continue to actively invest in future growth drivers, including COVID-19 related projects, but we will continue to appropriately control these expenses.
As a result, revenue and all profit items are expected to exceed the previous forecasts, and we have revised our full- year consolidated earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 upward accordingly.
Revenue and all profit items in the revised forecast are expected to increase year-on-year. If the revised forecast is achieved, revenue and all profit items are expected to be the highest performance since Shionogi's founding.
3
