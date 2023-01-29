Shionogi : FY2022 3Q Presentation materials

Achievements in Q3 FY2022 and Actions for Future Growth (P.14-21)
1. Overview of Q3 FY2022 Financial Results
Financial Results
(Unit: B yen)
Revenue Operating profit Core operating profit*
Profit before tax Profit attributable to owners of parent
FY2022
FY2021
Y on Y
Forecasts
Apr.-Dec.
Achievement
Apr.-Dec.
Change
Change
Full Year
Results
(%)
Results
(%)
(Oct. 24)
410.0
338.3
82.5
219.6
54.1
118.7
120.0
146.5
122.1
60.4
142.4
86.1
120.0
144.0
120.0
61.9
132.6
82.1
174.0
198.8
114.2
74.8
165.8
124.0
142.0
157.7
111.1
71.0
122.2
86.7
Significant year-on-year increases in revenue and all profit categories
All profit categories, including operating profit, exceeded full year record highs** as of 3Q
Exchange Rate
FY2022
FY2022
Forecasts
Apr.-Dec.
(average)
(Oct. 24)
results
USD ($) - JPY (¥)
138
136.51
GBP (£) - JPY (¥)
162
163.96
EUR (€) - JPY (¥)
140
140.62
* Operating profit adjusted for one-time factors (impairment losses, gain on sale of property, plant and equipment, etc.)
4 ** Record-highs Revenue : 420.2 B yen (FY2001,J-GAAP), Operating profit : 145.1 B yen (FY2018,IFRS), Profit before tax : 174.0 B yen (FY2018,IFRS), Profit attributable to owners of parent : 137.2 B yen ( FY2018,IFRS)
Statement of Profit or Loss
(Unit: B yen)
Forecasts
FY2022
FY2021
Y on Y
Apr.-Dec.
Achievement
Apr.-Dec.
Change
Full Year
Change
Results
(%)
Results
(%)
(Oct 24)
Revenue
410.0
338.3
82.5
219.6
54.1
118.7
Cost of Sales
19.5
13.2
18.1
80.0
44.6
55.7
39.9
11.8
4.7
Gross profit
330.0
293.8
89.0
179.8
63.4
114.0
Selling, general&
50.7
43.9
53.4
administrative expenses,
208.0
148.4
71.3
117.2
26.6
31.1
R&D expenses total
Selling, general&
27.6
21.7
65.1
31.4
6.6
4.5
administrative expenses
113.0
73.6
69.0
R&D expenses
23.2
22.1
22.0
95.0
74.8
78.7
48.2
55.1
26.6
Other income & expenses
(2.0)
1.1
-
(2.1)
-
3.2
Operating profit
29.3
43.3
27.5
120.0
146.5
122.1
60.4
142.4
86.1
Core operating profit
29.3
42.6
28.2
120.0
144.0
120.0
61.9
132.6
82.1
Finance income & costs
54.0
52.3
96.9
14.4
264.2
38.0
Profit before tax
42.4
58.8
34.1
174.0
198.8
114.2
74.8
165.8
124.0
Profit attributable to
142.0
157.7
111.1
71.0
122.2
86.7
owners of parent
Main Variation Factors (Y on Y)
※Special Notes for 3Q
Revenue
Increase: COVID-19 related products ※, Royalty income,
Overseas subsidiaries/export
Decrease: Prescription drugs
R&D expenses
Increase: Investment in R&D activities including COVID-19 related projects
Finance income & costs
Increase in income
Increased dividend reflecting ViiV's strong business
Profit attributable to owners of the parent
−Receipt of refund in 1Q FY2021 in respect of a favorable judgement regarding the complaint for the rescission of tax reassessment by the Osaka Regional Taxation Bureau
