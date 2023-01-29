Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Shionogi & Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4507   JP3347200002

SHIONOGI & CO., LTD.

(4507)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:24:02 2023-01-30 am EST
6367.00 JPY   +0.44%
01/29Shionogi : FY2022 3Q Financial Results & Supplement
PU
01/29Shionogi : FY2022 3Q Presentation materials
PU
01/29Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Mixed at Start of the Week
DJ
Summary 
Summary

Shionogi : FY2022 3Q Presentation materials

01/29/2023 | 11:44pm EST
3rd Quarter of Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

January 30, 2023

Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

1

Agenda

  1. Overview of Q3 FY2022 Financial Results (P.3-8)
  2. FY2022 Financial Forecasts (P.9-13)
  3. Achievements in Q3 FY2022 and Actions for Future Growth (P.14-21)

2

1. Overview of Q3 FY2022 Financial Results

3

Financial Results

(Unit: B yen)

Revenue Operating profit Core operating profit*

Profit before tax Profit attributable to owners of parent

FY2022

FY2021

Y on Y

Forecasts

Apr.-Dec.

Achievement

Apr.-Dec.

Change

Change

Full Year

Results

(%)

Results

(%)

(Oct. 24)

410.0

338.3

82.5

219.6

54.1

118.7

120.0

146.5

122.1

60.4

142.4

86.1

120.0

144.0

120.0

61.9

132.6

82.1

174.0

198.8

114.2

74.8

165.8

124.0

142.0

157.7

111.1

71.0

122.2

86.7

  • Significant year-on-year increases in revenue and all profit categories
  • All profit categories, including operating profit, exceeded full year record highs** as of 3Q

Exchange Rate

FY2022

FY2022

Forecasts

Apr.-Dec.

(average)

(Oct. 24)

results

USD ($) - JPY (¥)

138

136.51

GBP (£) - JPY (¥)

162

163.96

EUR (€) - JPY (¥)

140

140.62

* Operating profit adjusted for one-time factors (impairment losses, gain on sale of property, plant and equipment, etc.)

4 ** Record-highs Revenue : 420.2 B yen (FY2001,J-GAAP), Operating profit : 145.1 B yen (FY2018,IFRS), Profit before tax : 174.0 B yen (FY2018,IFRS), Profit attributable to owners of parent : 137.2 B yen ( FY2018,IFRS)

Statement of Profit or Loss

(Unit: B yen)

Forecasts

FY2022

FY2021

Y on Y

Apr.-Dec.

Achievement

Apr.-Dec.

Change

Full Year

Change

Results

(%)

Results

(%)

(Oct 24)

Revenue

410.0

338.3

82.5

219.6

54.1

118.7

Cost of Sales

19.5

13.2

18.1

80.0

44.6

55.7

39.9

11.8

4.7

Gross profit

330.0

293.8

89.0

179.8

63.4

114.0

Selling, general&

50.7

43.9

53.4

administrative expenses,

208.0

148.4

71.3

117.2

26.6

31.1

R&D expenses total

Selling, general&

27.6

21.7

65.1

31.4

6.6

4.5

administrative expenses

113.0

73.6

69.0

R&D expenses

23.2

22.1

22.0

95.0

74.8

78.7

48.2

55.1

26.6

Other income & expenses

(2.0)

1.1

-

(2.1)

-

3.2

Operating profit

29.3

43.3

27.5

120.0

146.5

122.1

60.4

142.4

86.1

Core operating profit

29.3

42.6

28.2

120.0

144.0

120.0

61.9

132.6

82.1

Finance income & costs

54.0

52.3

96.9

14.4

264.2

38.0

Profit before tax

42.4

58.8

34.1

174.0

198.8

114.2

74.8

165.8

124.0

Profit attributable to

142.0

157.7

111.1

71.0

122.2

86.7

owners of parent

5

Main Variation Factors (Y on Y)

Special Notes for 3Q

  • Revenue
    • Increase: COVID-19 related products , Royalty income,

    • Overseas subsidiaries/export
    • Decrease: Prescription drugs
  • R&D expenses
    • Increase: Investment in R&D activities including COVID-19 related projects
  • Finance income & costs
    • Increase in income
      • Increased dividend reflecting ViiV's strong business
  • Profit attributable to owners of the parent

−Receipt of refund in 1Q FY2021 in respect of a favorable judgement regarding the complaint for the rescission of tax reassessment by the Osaka Regional Taxation Bureau

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Shionogi & Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2023 04:43:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
