Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023 (IFRS)
Name of Listed Company:SHIONOGI & CO., LTD.
October 31, 2023
Tokyo
Representative:Isao Teshirogi, Representative Director, President and CEO
Scheduled date of quarterly securities report submission:
November 10, 2023
November 10, 2023
Scheduled date of dividend payments:
December 1, 2023
December 1, 2023
Preparation of supplemental material for the quarterly financial results: Yes
Holding of presentation for the quarterly financial results:
Yes (for investment analysts)
Yes (for investment analysts)
(Note: All amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen.)
1. Consolidated results for the period from April 1, 2023 to September 30, 2023
(1) Consolidated operating results
(% shows changes from the same period of the previous fiscal year)
Profit attributable
Comprehensive
Revenue
Operating profit
Profit before tax
Profit
to owners of
income
parent
Millions
%
Millions
%
Millions
%
Millions
%
Millions
%
Millions
%
of yen
of yen
of yen
of yen
of yen
of yen
Six months ended
230,542
52.9
98,106 247.6
115,603
70.1
90,198
57.1
90,593
58.2
151,096
98.4
September 30, 2023
Six months ended
150,779
3.9
28,224 (33.8)
67,978
33.7
57,407
8.3
57,264
7.8
76,145
49.1
September 30, 2022
Basic earnings per
Diluted earnings per
share
share
Yen
Yen
Six months ended
308.65
308.54
September 30, 2023
Six months ended
190.21
190.15
September 30, 2022
Note: Revenue includes Lump-sum income for transfer of ADHD drug
(2) Consolidated financial position
Equity attributable to
Ratio of equity
Total assets
Total equity
attributable to owners of
owners of parent
parent to total assets
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
As of September 30, 2023
1,409,593
1,231,433
1,209,378
85.8
As of March 31, 2023
1,311,800
1,121,878
1,100,046
83.9
2. Dividends
Dividends per share
(Date of record)
End of
End of
End of
Year-end
Annual
first quarter
second quarter
third quarter
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended March 31, 2023
－
60.00
－
75.00
135.00
Year ending March 31, 2024
－
75.00
Year ending March 31, 2024
－
75.00
150.00
(forecast)
Note: Revisions of the most recent dividend forecast:
None
3. Consolidated financial forecast for the year ending March 31, 2024
(% shows changes from the same period of the previous fiscal year)
Revenue
Operating profit
Profit before tax
Profit attributable to
Basic earnings per
owners of parent
share
Millions
%
Millions
%
Millions
%
Millions
%
Yen
of yen
of yen
of yen
of yen
Year ending March 31, 2024
450,000
5.5
150,000
0.7
192,500
(12.6)
155,000 (16.2)
526.66
Note: Revisions of the most recent consolidated financial forecast: None
- Notes
(1) Significant changes in subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries involving changes
in scope of consolidation): None
(2) Changes in accounting policies, changes/restatements of accounting estimates
a) Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS
: Yes
b) Changes in accounting policies other than a) above : None
c) Changes in accounting estimates
: None
(3) Number of shares issued (common stock)
a) Number of shares issued (including treasury stock)
As of September 30, 2023:
307,386,165
shares
As of March 31, 2023:
307,386,165
shares
b) Number of treasury stock
As of September 30, 2023:
16,103,647
shares
As of March 31, 2023:
13,080,279
shares
c) Average number of shares issued during the period
Six months ended September 30, 2023:
293,517,917
shares
Six months ended September 30, 2022:
301,055,990
shares
Note: The average number of treasury shares during the period include the Company's shares held by the trust account of Sumitomo Mitsui
Trust Bank, Limited. (Second-tier trustee: the trust account of Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd.) related to Shionogi Infectious Disease Research
Promotion Foundation. (Q2 ended September 30, 2023 and Year ended March 31, 2023: 3,000,000 shares) The number of treasury shares deducted for calculation of the average number of shares during the period include these treasury shares. (Q2 ended September 30, 2023 and Q2 ended September 30, 2022: 3,000,000 shares)
- This report of financial results is unaudited.
-
Explanation Concerning the Appropriate Use of Financial Results Forecasts and Other Special Instructions (Cautionary note concerning forward-looking statements)
The forecast of financial results and forward-looking statements contained in this report are based on information currently available to the Company as well as certain assumptions that it judges to be reasonable. Actual results may differ materially due to a variety of factors.
For the assumptions used in forecasts and precautionary statements regarding the use of the forecasts, please refer to "1. Overview of Operating Results and Financial Position (4) Outlook" on page 3 of the accompanying materials.
(Method of Obtaining Financial Results Supplementary Materials and Details of Results Briefing Meeting)
Financial results supplementary materials are posted via TDnet on the date of disclosure. The Company plans to hold a results briefing meeting for analysts on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. Plans are also in place to post explanatory details (Transcript) together with financial results explanatory materials distributed to analysts on November 1, 2023 on the Company's website in a timely manner after the results briefing.
SHIONOGI & CO.,LTD. (4507)
Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter of FY2023
CONTENTS
1. Overview of Operating Results and Financial Position
2
(1)
Operating Results for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024
2
(2)
Financial Position for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024
2
(3)
Cash Flows for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024
3
(4)
Outlook
3
2. Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes
4
(1)
Consolidated statement of profit or loss and Consolidated statement of comprehensive
income
4
(2)
Consolidated statement of financial position
6
(3)
Consolidated statement of changes in equity
8
(4)
Consolidated statement of cash flows
9
(5)
Notes
11
Going concern assumption
11
Change in accounting policies
11
Segment informatioin
11
Additional informatioin................................................................................................................ 11
1
SHIONOGI & CO.,LTD. (4507)
Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter of FY2023
1. Overview of Operating Results and Financial Position
-
Operating Results for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024
For the six months ended September 30, 2023 (April 1, 2023 to September 30, 2023), operating results were as follows.
Millions of yen
Six months ended
Six months ended
Change
Percentage change
September 30, 2023
September 30, 2022
(%)
Revenue*1
230,542
150,779
79,762
52.9
Operating profit
98,106
28,224
69,882
247.6
Core operating profit *2
105,300
25,477
79,822
313.3
Profit before tax
115,603
67,978
47,624
70.1
Profit attributable to owners of
90,593
57,264
33,329
58.2
parent
EBITDA*3
114,174
34,123
80,051
234.6
*1 Revenue includes Lump-sum income for transfer of ADHD drug.
*2 Core operating profit: An adjusted profit in which non-recurring items (impairment, gain on sales of property, plant, and equipment, etc.) are deducted from operating profit.
*3 Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization: Core operating profit added depreciation.
Revenue increased 52.9 percent year on year. Domestic sales of prescription drugs increased by 188.8 percent, reflecting a one-time payment received for the transfer of the license for co-development and co-commercialization of Intuniv and Vyvanse to Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, expansion of the market penetration of COVID-19 treatment Xocova in the area of respiratory system infections, and expansion of influenza products in connection with the continuation of a long-term influenza outbreak. Overseas subsidiary sales and exports increased 15.1 percent year on year, as cefiderocol (U.S. brand name: Fetroja, European brand name: Fetcroja), which has shown effectiveness against multidrug-resistantGram-negative bacteria, performed well in the United States and Europe. Revenue from contract manufacturing and over-the-counter pharmaceuticals increased 7.8 percent and 13.1 percent, respectively. Royalty income increased 14.8 percent as a result of growth in sales of the HIV franchise licensed to ViiV (primarily Dovato, the long-acting treatment Cabenuva, and the prophylactic drug Apretude), as well as the impact of exchange rates.
Regarding profit, expenses increased significantly due to the implementation of an early retirement program. However, operating profit increased 247.6 percent year on year because revenue continued to increase in all business segments. In financial income, dividends decreased because the SHIONOGI Group received dividend payments from ViiV in the first quarter of fiscal 2022 that were originally scheduled to be received in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, and because of the non-recurrence of the one-time payment the SHIONOGI Group received in connection with the settlement of litigation with Gilead Sciences, Inc. However, profit before tax increased 70.1 percent due to the increase in revenue and operating profit. Profit attributable to owners of parent increased 58.2 percent.
-
Financial Position for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024
As of September 30, 2023, total assets were ¥1,409,593 million, an increase of ¥97,793 million from the end of the previous fiscal year.
Non-current assets were ¥603,536 million, an increase of ¥75,928 million from the end of the previous fiscal year, as other financial assets increased due to the impact of exchange rates and other non-current assets increased. Current assets were ¥806,057 million, an increase of ¥21,864 million from the end of the previous fiscal year, mainly as a result of decreases in cash and cash equivalents, an increase in trade receivables associated with the start of regular distribution of Xocova, and changes in fixed-term deposits of more than three months.
Equity was ¥1,231,433 million, an increase of ¥109,555 million from the end of the previous fiscal year. This was due to recording of profit, payment of cash dividends, purchase of treasury shares, and an increase in exchange differences on translation of foreign operations (included in "Other components of equity").
Liabilities totaled ¥178,160 million, a decrease of ¥11,761 million from the end of the previous fiscal year.
Non-current liabilities were ¥30,715 million, a decrease of ¥654 million from the end of the previous fiscal year. Current liabilities were ¥147,444 million, a decrease of ¥11,107 million from the end of the previous fiscal year.
2
SHIONOGI & CO.,LTD. (4507)
Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter of FY2023
-
Cash Flows for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024
Net cash provided by operating activities during the six months ended September 30, 2023 was ¥45,533 million, a decrease of ¥12,836 million year on year. Factors included an increase in profit before tax and an increase in trade receivables.
Net cash used in investing activities was ¥68,211 million, a decrease in cash used of ¥22,163 million year on year. Factors included acquisition of a subsidiary, a decrease in purchase of intangible assets and changes in time deposits. Net cash used in financing activities was ¥43,297 million, an increase in cash used of ¥4,848 million year on year, mainly due to an increase in dividends paid and because there was a capital increase through third-party allotment at a subsidiary in the previous fiscal year. These factors were partially offset by a decrease in payments for purchase of treasury shares.
As a result, cash and cash equivalents at September 30, 2023 totaled ¥252,371 million, a decrease of ¥56,852 million from the end of the previous fiscal year.
- Outlook
There are no revisions to the consolidated financial forecast for the year ending March 31, 2024 announced on May 10, 2023.
3
SHIONOGI & CO.,LTD. (4507)
Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter of FY2023
2. Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes
- Consolidated statement of profit or loss and Consolidated statement of comprehensive income Consolidated statement of profit or loss
Millions of yen
Six months ended
Six months ended
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2023
Revenue
150,779
205,533
Profit from license transfer
－
25,008
Cost of sales
(27,367)
(27,885)
Gross profit
123,412
202,656
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(46,517)
(47,517)
Research and development expenses
(48,729)
(47,205)
Amortization of intangible assets associated with products
(1,951)
(1,730)
Other income
3,490
187
Other expenses
(1,480)
(8,283)
Operating profit
28,224
98,106
Finance income
39,834
20,111
Finance costs
(79)
(2,614)
Profit before tax
67,978
115,603
Income tax expense
(10,571)
(25,405)
Profit
57,407
90,198
Profit attributable to
Owners of parent
57,264
90,593
Non-controlling interests
143
(395)
Profit
57,407
90,198
Earnings per share
Basic earnings per share
190.21
308.65
Diluted earnings per share
190.15
308.54
4
SHIONOGI & CO.,LTD. (4507)
Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter of FY2023
Consolidated statement of comprehensive income
Millions of yen
Six months ended
Six months ended
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2023
Profit
57,407
90,198
Other comprehensive income
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
Net change in fair value of equity instruments
designated as measured at fair value through other
(2,244)
6,765
comprehensive income
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
(864)
904
Total of items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
(3,108)
7,669
Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss
Exchange differences on translation of foreign
21,159
55,588
operations
Effective portion of cash flow hedges
686
(2,359)
Total of items that may be reclassified to profit or loss
21,845
53,228
Total other comprehensive income, net of tax
18,737
60,898
Comprehensive income
76,145
151,096
Comprehensive income attributable to
Owners of parent
74,319
150,873
Non-controlling interests
1,825
222
Comprehensive income
76,145
151,096
5
SHIONOGI & CO.,LTD. (4507)
Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter of FY2023
(2) Consolidated statement of financial position
Millions of yen
As of March 31, 2023
As of September 30, 2023
Assets
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
112,085
112,328
Goodwill
9,819
26,800
Intangible assets
96,309
99,832
Right-of-use assets
6,482
6,720
Investment property
26,382
26,378
Other financial assets
247,711
282,158
Deferred tax assets
22,100
17,539
Other non-current assets
6,716
31,778
Total non-current assets
527,607
603,536
Current assets
Inventories
57,919
64,155
Trade receivables
109,774
153,124
Other financial assets
254,131
301,074
Income taxes receivable
68
13
Other current assets
53,074
35,317
Cash and cash equivalents
309,224
252,371
Total current assets
784,192
806,057
Total assets
1,311,800
1,409,593
6
SHIONOGI & CO.,LTD. (4507)
Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter of FY2023
Millions of yen
As of March 31, 2023
As of September 30, 2023
Equity and liabilities
Equity
Share capital
21,279
21,279
Capital surplus
15,204
15,204
Treasury shares
(63,074)
(82,313)
Retained earnings
940,606
1,009,805
Other components of equity
186,030
245,402
Equity attributable to owners of parent
1,100,046
1,209,378
Non-controlling interests
21,832
22,054
Total equity
1,121,878
1,231,433
Liabilities
Non-current liabilities
Lease liabilities
6,397
6,272
Other financial liabilities
4,844
5,038
Retirement benefit liability
12,867
11,106
Deferred tax liabilities
5,916
6,459
Other non-current liabilities
1,343
1,837
Total non-current liabilities
31,369
30,715
Current liabilities
Lease liabilities
3,014
3,165
Trade payables
14,005
14,685
Other financial liabilities
29,720
35,859
Income taxes payable
42,217
29,159
Other current liabilities
69,595
64,576
Total current liabilities
158,552
147,444
Total liabilities
189,921
178,160
Total equity and liabilities
1,311,800
1,409,593
7
SHIONOGI & CO.,LTD. (4507)
Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter of FY2023
- Consolidated statement of changes in equity Six months ended September 30, 2022
Millions of yen
Other
Equity
Non-
Share
Capital
Treasury
Retained
attributable
Total
components
controlling
capital
surplus
shares
earnings
to owners of
equity
of equity
parent
interests
Balance as of April 1, 2022
21,279
14,455
(57,857)
832,958
164,824
975,661
17,624
993,285
Profit
57,264
57,264
143
57,407
Total other comprehensive
17,055
17,055
1,682
18,737
income, net of tax
Comprehensive income
－
－
－
57,264
17,055
74,319
1,825
76,145
Purchase of treasury shares
(23,329)
(23,329)
(23,329)
Disposal of treasury shares
31
170
202
202
Disposal of treasury shares for
(17,749)
17,752
3
3
trust fund
Dividends
(18,088)
(18,088)
(18,088)
Changes in ownership interest in
748
748
3,965
4,714
subsidiaries
Transfer from other components
(864)
864
－
－
of equity to retained earnings
Other
17,717
(17,654)
62
62
Balance as of September 30, 2022
21,279
15,204
(63,263)
853,614
182,744
1,009,578
23,414
1,032,993
Six months ended September 30, 2023
Millions of yen
Other
Equity
Non-
Total
Share
Capital
Treasury
Retained
attributable
components
controlling
capital
surplus
shares
earnings
of equity
to owners of
interests
equity
parent
Balance as of April 1, 2023
21,279
15,204
(63,074)
940,606
186,030
1,100,046
21,832
1,121,878
Profit
90,593
90,593
(395)
90,198
Total other comprehensive
60,280
60,280
618
60,898
income, net of tax
Comprehensive income
－
－
－
90,593
60,280
150,873
222
151,096
Purchase of treasury shares
(19,438)
(19,438)
(19,438)
Disposal of treasury shares
(3)
198
195
195
Dividends
(22,297)
(22,297)
(22,297)
Transfer from other components
907
(907)
－
－
of equity to retained earnings
Other
3
(3)
－
－
Balance as of September 30, 2023
21,279
15,204
(82,313)
1,009,805
245,402
1,209,378
22,054
1,231,433
8
