Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023 (IFRS)

Name of Listed Company:SHIONOGI & CO., LTD.

October 31, 2023

Listed Exchanges:

Tokyo

Code: 4507

URL: https://www.shionogi.com

Representative:Isao Teshirogi, Representative Director, President and CEO

Contact responsibility:Yoshimasa Kyokawa, Vice President,Corporate Communications Department

Tel.:(06)6202-2161

Scheduled date of quarterly securities report submission:

November 10, 2023

Scheduled date of dividend payments:

December 1, 2023

Preparation of supplemental material for the quarterly financial results: Yes

Holding of presentation for the quarterly financial results:

Yes (for investment analysts)

(Note: All amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen.)

1. Consolidated results for the period from April 1, 2023 to September 30, 2023

(1) Consolidated operating results

(% shows changes from the same period of the previous fiscal year)

Profit attributable

Comprehensive

Revenue

Operating profit

Profit before tax

Profit

to owners of

income

parent

Millions

%

Millions

%

Millions

%

Millions

%

Millions

%

Millions

%

of yen

of yen

of yen

of yen

of yen

of yen

Six months ended

230,542

52.9

98,106 247.6

115,603

70.1

90,198

57.1

90,593

58.2

151,096

98.4

September 30, 2023

Six months ended

150,779

3.9

28,224 (33.8)

67,978

33.7

57,407

8.3

57,264

7.8

76,145

49.1

September 30, 2022

Basic earnings per

Diluted earnings per

share

share

Yen

Yen

Six months ended

308.65

308.54

September 30, 2023

Six months ended

190.21

190.15

September 30, 2022

Note: Revenue includes Lump-sum income for transfer of ADHD drug

(2) Consolidated financial position

Equity attributable to

Ratio of equity

Total assets

Total equity

attributable to owners of

owners of parent

parent to total assets

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

As of September 30, 2023

1,409,593

1,231,433

1,209,378

85.8

As of March 31, 2023

1,311,800

1,121,878

1,100,046

83.9

2. Dividends

Dividends per share

(Date of record)

End of

End of

End of

Year-end

Annual

first quarter

second quarter

third quarter

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended March 31, 2023

60.00

75.00

135.00

Year ending March 31, 2024

75.00

Year ending March 31, 2024

75.00

150.00

(forecast)

Note: Revisions of the most recent dividend forecast:

None

3. Consolidated financial forecast for the year ending March 31, 2024

(% shows changes from the same period of the previous fiscal year)

Revenue

Operating profit

Profit before tax

Profit attributable to

Basic earnings per

owners of parent

share

Millions

%

Millions

%

Millions

%

Millions

%

Yen

of yen

of yen

of yen

of yen

Year ending March 31, 2024

450,000

5.5

150,000

0.7

192,500

(12.6)

155,000 (16.2)

526.66

Note: Revisions of the most recent consolidated financial forecast: None

  • Notes

(1) Significant changes in subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries involving changes

in scope of consolidation): None

(2) Changes in accounting policies, changes/restatements of accounting estimates

a) Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS

: Yes

b) Changes in accounting policies other than a) above : None

c) Changes in accounting estimates

: None

(3) Number of shares issued (common stock)

a) Number of shares issued (including treasury stock)

As of September 30, 2023:

307,386,165

shares

As of March 31, 2023:

307,386,165

shares

b) Number of treasury stock

As of September 30, 2023:

16,103,647

shares

As of March 31, 2023:

13,080,279

shares

c) Average number of shares issued during the period

Six months ended September 30, 2023:

293,517,917

shares

Six months ended September 30, 2022:

301,055,990

shares

Note: The average number of treasury shares during the period include the Company's shares held by the trust account of Sumitomo Mitsui

Trust Bank, Limited. (Second-tier trustee: the trust account of Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd.) related to Shionogi Infectious Disease Research

Promotion Foundation. (Q2 ended September 30, 2023 and Year ended March 31, 2023: 3,000,000 shares) The number of treasury shares deducted for calculation of the average number of shares during the period include these treasury shares. (Q2 ended September 30, 2023 and Q2 ended September 30, 2022: 3,000,000 shares)

  • This report of financial results is unaudited.
  • Explanation Concerning the Appropriate Use of Financial Results Forecasts and Other Special Instructions (Cautionary note concerning forward-looking statements)
    The forecast of financial results and forward-looking statements contained in this report are based on information currently available to the Company as well as certain assumptions that it judges to be reasonable. Actual results may differ materially due to a variety of factors.
    For the assumptions used in forecasts and precautionary statements regarding the use of the forecasts, please refer to "1. Overview of Operating Results and Financial Position (4) Outlook" on page 3 of the accompanying materials.

(Method of Obtaining Financial Results Supplementary Materials and Details of Results Briefing Meeting)

Financial results supplementary materials are posted via TDnet on the date of disclosure. The Company plans to hold a results briefing meeting for analysts on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. Plans are also in place to post explanatory details (Transcript) together with financial results explanatory materials distributed to analysts on November 1, 2023 on the Company's website in a timely manner after the results briefing.

Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter of FY2023

CONTENTS

1. Overview of Operating Results and Financial Position

2

(1)

Operating Results for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024

2

(2)

Financial Position for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024

2

(3)

Cash Flows for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024

3

(4)

Outlook

3

2. Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes

4

(1)

Consolidated statement of profit or loss and Consolidated statement of comprehensive

income

4

(2)

Consolidated statement of financial position

6

(3)

Consolidated statement of changes in equity

8

(4)

Consolidated statement of cash flows

9

(5)

Notes

11

Going concern assumption

11

Change in accounting policies

11

Segment informatioin

11

Additional informatioin................................................................................................................ 11

1

Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter of FY2023

1. Overview of Operating Results and Financial Position

  1. Operating Results for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024
    For the six months ended September 30, 2023 (April 1, 2023 to September 30, 2023), operating results were as follows.

Millions of yen

Six months ended

Six months ended

Change

Percentage change

September 30, 2023

September 30, 2022

(%)

Revenue*1

230,542

150,779

79,762

52.9

Operating profit

98,106

28,224

69,882

247.6

Core operating profit *2

105,300

25,477

79,822

313.3

Profit before tax

115,603

67,978

47,624

70.1

Profit attributable to owners of

90,593

57,264

33,329

58.2

parent

EBITDA*3

114,174

34,123

80,051

234.6

*1 Revenue includes Lump-sum income for transfer of ADHD drug.

*2 Core operating profit: An adjusted profit in which non-recurring items (impairment, gain on sales of property, plant, and equipment, etc.) are deducted from operating profit.

*3 Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization: Core operating profit added depreciation.

Revenue increased 52.9 percent year on year. Domestic sales of prescription drugs increased by 188.8 percent, reflecting a one-time payment received for the transfer of the license for co-development and co-commercialization of Intuniv and Vyvanse to Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, expansion of the market penetration of COVID-19 treatment Xocova in the area of respiratory system infections, and expansion of influenza products in connection with the continuation of a long-term influenza outbreak. Overseas subsidiary sales and exports increased 15.1 percent year on year, as cefiderocol (U.S. brand name: Fetroja, European brand name: Fetcroja), which has shown effectiveness against multidrug-resistantGram-negative bacteria, performed well in the United States and Europe. Revenue from contract manufacturing and over-the-counter pharmaceuticals increased 7.8 percent and 13.1 percent, respectively. Royalty income increased 14.8 percent as a result of growth in sales of the HIV franchise licensed to ViiV (primarily Dovato, the long-acting treatment Cabenuva, and the prophylactic drug Apretude), as well as the impact of exchange rates.

Regarding profit, expenses increased significantly due to the implementation of an early retirement program. However, operating profit increased 247.6 percent year on year because revenue continued to increase in all business segments. In financial income, dividends decreased because the SHIONOGI Group received dividend payments from ViiV in the first quarter of fiscal 2022 that were originally scheduled to be received in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, and because of the non-recurrence of the one-time payment the SHIONOGI Group received in connection with the settlement of litigation with Gilead Sciences, Inc. However, profit before tax increased 70.1 percent due to the increase in revenue and operating profit. Profit attributable to owners of parent increased 58.2 percent.

  1. Financial Position for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024
    As of September 30, 2023, total assets were ¥1,409,593 million, an increase of ¥97,793 million from the end of the previous fiscal year.
    Non-current assets were ¥603,536 million, an increase of ¥75,928 million from the end of the previous fiscal year, as other financial assets increased due to the impact of exchange rates and other non-current assets increased. Current assets were ¥806,057 million, an increase of ¥21,864 million from the end of the previous fiscal year, mainly as a result of decreases in cash and cash equivalents, an increase in trade receivables associated with the start of regular distribution of Xocova, and changes in fixed-term deposits of more than three months.
    Equity was ¥1,231,433 million, an increase of ¥109,555 million from the end of the previous fiscal year. This was due to recording of profit, payment of cash dividends, purchase of treasury shares, and an increase in exchange differences on translation of foreign operations (included in "Other components of equity").
    Liabilities totaled ¥178,160 million, a decrease of ¥11,761 million from the end of the previous fiscal year.
    Non-current liabilities were ¥30,715 million, a decrease of ¥654 million from the end of the previous fiscal year. Current liabilities were ¥147,444 million, a decrease of ¥11,107 million from the end of the previous fiscal year.

2

Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter of FY2023

  1. Cash Flows for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024
    Net cash provided by operating activities during the six months ended September 30, 2023 was ¥45,533 million, a decrease of ¥12,836 million year on year. Factors included an increase in profit before tax and an increase in trade receivables.
    Net cash used in investing activities was ¥68,211 million, a decrease in cash used of ¥22,163 million year on year. Factors included acquisition of a subsidiary, a decrease in purchase of intangible assets and changes in time deposits. Net cash used in financing activities was ¥43,297 million, an increase in cash used of ¥4,848 million year on year, mainly due to an increase in dividends paid and because there was a capital increase through third-party allotment at a subsidiary in the previous fiscal year. These factors were partially offset by a decrease in payments for purchase of treasury shares.
    As a result, cash and cash equivalents at September 30, 2023 totaled ¥252,371 million, a decrease of ¥56,852 million from the end of the previous fiscal year.
  2. Outlook
    There are no revisions to the consolidated financial forecast for the year ending March 31, 2024 announced on May 10, 2023.

3

Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter of FY2023

2. Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes

  1. Consolidated statement of profit or loss and Consolidated statement of comprehensive income Consolidated statement of profit or loss

Millions of yen

Six months ended

Six months ended

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2023

Revenue

150,779

205,533

Profit from license transfer

25,008

Cost of sales

(27,367)

(27,885)

Gross profit

123,412

202,656

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(46,517)

(47,517)

Research and development expenses

(48,729)

(47,205)

Amortization of intangible assets associated with products

(1,951)

(1,730)

Other income

3,490

187

Other expenses

(1,480)

(8,283)

Operating profit

28,224

98,106

Finance income

39,834

20,111

Finance costs

(79)

(2,614)

Profit before tax

67,978

115,603

Income tax expense

(10,571)

(25,405)

Profit

57,407

90,198

Profit attributable to

Owners of parent

57,264

90,593

Non-controlling interests

143

(395)

Profit

57,407

90,198

Earnings per share

Basic earnings per share

190.21

308.65

Diluted earnings per share

190.15

308.54

4

Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter of FY2023

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

Millions of yen

Six months ended

Six months ended

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2023

Profit

57,407

90,198

Other comprehensive income

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

Net change in fair value of equity instruments

designated as measured at fair value through other

(2,244)

6,765

comprehensive income

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(864)

904

Total of items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

(3,108)

7,669

Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss

Exchange differences on translation of foreign

21,159

55,588

operations

Effective portion of cash flow hedges

686

(2,359)

Total of items that may be reclassified to profit or loss

21,845

53,228

Total other comprehensive income, net of tax

18,737

60,898

Comprehensive income

76,145

151,096

Comprehensive income attributable to

Owners of parent

74,319

150,873

Non-controlling interests

1,825

222

Comprehensive income

76,145

151,096

5

Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter of FY2023

(2) Consolidated statement of financial position

Millions of yen

As of March 31, 2023

As of September 30, 2023

Assets

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

112,085

112,328

Goodwill

9,819

26,800

Intangible assets

96,309

99,832

Right-of-use assets

6,482

6,720

Investment property

26,382

26,378

Other financial assets

247,711

282,158

Deferred tax assets

22,100

17,539

Other non-current assets

6,716

31,778

Total non-current assets

527,607

603,536

Current assets

Inventories

57,919

64,155

Trade receivables

109,774

153,124

Other financial assets

254,131

301,074

Income taxes receivable

68

13

Other current assets

53,074

35,317

Cash and cash equivalents

309,224

252,371

Total current assets

784,192

806,057

Total assets

1,311,800

1,409,593

6

Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter of FY2023

Millions of yen

As of March 31, 2023

As of September 30, 2023

Equity and liabilities

Equity

Share capital

21,279

21,279

Capital surplus

15,204

15,204

Treasury shares

(63,074)

(82,313)

Retained earnings

940,606

1,009,805

Other components of equity

186,030

245,402

Equity attributable to owners of parent

1,100,046

1,209,378

Non-controlling interests

21,832

22,054

Total equity

1,121,878

1,231,433

Liabilities

Non-current liabilities

Lease liabilities

6,397

6,272

Other financial liabilities

4,844

5,038

Retirement benefit liability

12,867

11,106

Deferred tax liabilities

5,916

6,459

Other non-current liabilities

1,343

1,837

Total non-current liabilities

31,369

30,715

Current liabilities

Lease liabilities

3,014

3,165

Trade payables

14,005

14,685

Other financial liabilities

29,720

35,859

Income taxes payable

42,217

29,159

Other current liabilities

69,595

64,576

Total current liabilities

158,552

147,444

Total liabilities

189,921

178,160

Total equity and liabilities

1,311,800

1,409,593

7

Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter of FY2023

  1. Consolidated statement of changes in equity Six months ended September 30, 2022

Millions of yen

Other

Equity

Non-

Share

Capital

Treasury

Retained

attributable

Total

components

controlling

capital

surplus

shares

earnings

to owners of

equity

of equity

parent

interests

Balance as of April 1, 2022

21,279

14,455

(57,857)

832,958

164,824

975,661

17,624

993,285

Profit

57,264

57,264

143

57,407

Total other comprehensive

17,055

17,055

1,682

18,737

income, net of tax

Comprehensive income

57,264

17,055

74,319

1,825

76,145

Purchase of treasury shares

(23,329)

(23,329)

(23,329)

Disposal of treasury shares

31

170

202

202

Disposal of treasury shares for

(17,749)

17,752

3

3

trust fund

Dividends

(18,088)

(18,088)

(18,088)

Changes in ownership interest in

748

748

3,965

4,714

subsidiaries

Transfer from other components

(864)

864

of equity to retained earnings

Other

17,717

(17,654)

62

62

Balance as of September 30, 2022

21,279

15,204

(63,263)

853,614

182,744

1,009,578

23,414

1,032,993

Six months ended September 30, 2023

Millions of yen

Other

Equity

Non-

Total

Share

Capital

Treasury

Retained

attributable

components

controlling

capital

surplus

shares

earnings

of equity

to owners of

interests

equity

parent

Balance as of April 1, 2023

21,279

15,204

(63,074)

940,606

186,030

1,100,046

21,832

1,121,878

Profit

90,593

90,593

(395)

90,198

Total other comprehensive

60,280

60,280

618

60,898

income, net of tax

Comprehensive income

90,593

60,280

150,873

222

151,096

Purchase of treasury shares

(19,438)

(19,438)

(19,438)

Disposal of treasury shares

(3)

198

195

195

Dividends

(22,297)

(22,297)

(22,297)

Transfer from other components

907

(907)

of equity to retained earnings

Other

3

(3)

Balance as of September 30, 2023

21,279

15,204

(82,313)

1,009,805

245,402

1,209,378

22,054

1,231,433

8

