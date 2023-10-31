1st Half of Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

October 31, 2023

Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

1

Agenda

  • Overview of 1st Half FY2023 Financial Results (P.3-12)
  • FY2023 Financial Forecasts (P.13-18)
  • Shareholder Return (P.19-20)
  • Updates on COVID-19 Treatment (P.21-24)
  • Main Activities and Achievements in Pipeline (P.25-30)
  • Updates on HIV Business (P.31-35)

2

Overview of 1st Half FY2023 Financial Results

3

Financial Highlights

  • Revenue and all profit items increased year-on-year, with sales and profits significantly exceeding expectations
  • Continuing from 1Q, sales revenue and various profits reached record highs in the first half as well

Revenue

Operating

Profit

Profit attributable to

EBITDA*

profit

before tax

owners of parent

1st Half

230.5

B yen

98.1 B yen

115.6 B yen

90.6 B yen

114.2 B yen

Y on Y

52.9

247.6

70.1

58.2

234.6

Forecast Comparison

6.2

21.9

18.0

16.1

320

120

240

80

B yen

120

80

40

0

0

FY2022 FY2023

120

80

40

0

FY2022

FY2023

120

120

80

80

40

40

0

FY2022

FY2023

FY2022

FY2023

FY2022

FY2023

4

* Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization: Operating profit added depreciation and adjusted for one-time factors

(impairment losses, gain on sale of property, plant and equipment, etc.)

Financial Results

UnitB yen

FY2023

FY2022

Y on Y

Forecasts

1H Results Achievement (%)

1H

Results

Change(%)

Change

Full year

1H

Revenue

450.0

217.0

230.5

106.2

150.8

52.9

79.8

Operating profit

150.0

80.5

98.1

121.9

28.2

247.6

69.9

Profit before tax

192.5

98.0

115.6

118.0

68.0

70.1

47.6

Profit attributable to

155.0

78.0

90.6

116.1

57.3

58.2

33.3

owners of parent

Exchange RateAverage

FY2023 Forecasts

FY2023 1H Results

USD($) - JPY(¥)

130

141.06

GBP(£) - JPY(¥)

160

177.63

5

EUR(€) - JPY(¥)

140

153.46

Statement of Profit or Loss

UnitB yen

FY2023

FY2022

Y on Y

Forecast

1H Results

Achievement (%)

1H Results

Change (%)

Change

Full year

1H

Revenue

450.0

217.0

230.5

106.2

150.8

52.9

79.8

Cost of Sales

15.3

14.5

12.1

18.2

69.0

31.5

27.9

88.5

27.4

1.9

0.5

Gross profit

381.0

185.5

202.7

109.2

123.4

64.2

79.2

Selling, general & administrative

50.9

47.7

41.8

93.2

64.5

(0.8)

(0.7)

expenses, R&D expenses total

229.0

103.5

96.5

97.2

Selling, general &

28.9

24.9

21.4

91.2

32.1

1.6

0.8

administrative expenses

130.0

54.0

49.2

48.5

R&D expenses

22.0

22.8

20.5

32.3

99.0

49.5

47.2

95.4

48.7

(3.1)

(1.5)

Other income & expenses

(2.0)

(1.5)

(8.1)

-

2.0

-

(10.1)

Operating profit

33.3

37.1

42.6

18.7

150.0

80.5

98.1

121.9

28.2

247.6

69.9

Finance income & costs

42.5

17.5

17.5

100.0

39.8

(56.0)

(22.3)

Profit before tax

42.8

45.2

50.1

45.1

192.5

98.0

115.6

118.0

68.0

70.1

47.6

owners of parent

155.0

78.0

90.6

116.1

57.3

58.2

33.3

Profit attributable to

6

Main Variation Factors of Profit attributable to owners of parent (Y on Y)

33.3

B yen

1.5

(22.3)

79.8

(14.3)(10.1) (0.8)

(0.5)

90.6

57.3

7

Revenue

  • IncreaseDomestic sales, Overseas subsidiaries /export, Royalty income

Other income & expenses

  • IncreaseCosts related to implementation of early retirement program (Special Notes for 2Q)
  • decreaseSale of investment real estate in FY22 (2.4 B yen)

Finance income & costs

  • Decrease in income: Received dividend from ViiV
    • FY2022 dividend increased temporarily
  • Dividends are progressing as planned, excluding temporary factors

Revenue by Segment

UnitB yen

FY2023

FY2022

Y on Y

Forecast

1H Results

Achievement (%)

1H Results

Change (%)

Change

Full year

1H

Prescription drugs

134.1

87.4

96.4

110.2

33.4

188.8

63.0

Overseas subsidiaries/export

96.6

28.0

22.9

81.9

19.9

15.1

3.0

Shionogi Inc.US

13.6

6.7

8.1

121.8

7.4

10.3

0.8

Fetroja

-

-

6.5

-

4.7

37.6

1.8

Shionogi B.V.EU

11.5

5.4

6.1

112.5

4.3

43.0

1.8

Fetcroja

-

-

4.6

-

3.2

41.2

1.3

Ping An Shionogi/C&O

58.0

13.2

5.2

39.7

5.6

(6.4)

(0.4)

Others

13.4

2.7

3.4

127.6

2.7

28.3

0.8

Contract manufacturing

13.8

7.3

7.9

108.3

7.4

7.8

0.6

OTC and quasi-drug

15.0

6.8

7.1

104.1

6.3

13.1

0.8

Royalty income

189.5

86.9

95.6

110.0

83.3

14.8

12.3

HIV franchise

185.0

86.0

94.5

109.8

80.4

17.6

14.1

Others

4.5

0.9

1.1

125.7

2.9

(61.5)

(1.8)

Others

1.0

0.5

0.6

127.8

0.6

5.6

0.0

Total

450.0

217.0

230.5

106.2

150.8

52.9

79.8

8

Main Variation Factors of Revenue (Y on Y)

79.8

Prescription drugs

0.0

B yen

12.3

3.0 0.8 0.6

Increase : Sales of Xocova and Xofluza

: Receipt of Lump-sum income for

63.0

transfer of ADHD drug

: Returns of Xofluza and Rapiacta

in FY2022 (5.3 B yen)

Decrease: Sales of ADHD drug

230.5

Royalty income

150.8

Increase: Strong sales of ViiV's HIV franchise

Overseas subsidiaries/export

Increase: Sales of cefiderocol (FetrojaFetcroja)

Decrease: Change in Osphena sales scheme

9

Prescription Drugs in Japan

FY2023

FY2022

UnitB yen

Y on Y

Full year Forecast

1H

Infectious disease drugs

65.7

40.0

COVID-19 related products

57.3

35.8

Influenza franchise

Cymbalta

4.2

2.1

OxyContin franchise

4.1

2.1

Symproic

4.9

2.3

Actair

1.0

0.4

Mulpleta

0.1

0.1

Pirespa

1.9

1.1

Others

52.1

39.3

ADHD drug (Intuniv and Vyvanse)**

25.0

25.0

Prescription drugs

134.1

87.4

1H Results

Achievement (%)

49.0 122.5

44.4 124.1

  1. 98.1
  2. 103.2

2.1 92.4

0.3 78.0

0.0 78.4

1.0 95.6

39.6 100.6

25.0-

96.4 110.2

1H Results

(0.6)

(5.0)*

3.0

2.3

1.6

0.3

0.1

1.4

25.3

10.1

33.4

Change (%) Change

  • 49.6
  • 49.4

(31.2) (1.0)

(5.3) (0.1)

28.8 0.5

20.2 0.1

(7.1) (0.0)

(25.5) (0.3)

56.5 14.3

147.8 14.9

188.8 63.0

10

COVID-19 related products

  • Xocova
  • COVID-19vaccines

Influenza franchise

Infectious disease drugs

Xofluza

FINIBAX

Shiomarin

ISODINE

Rapiacta

Flumarin

Baktar

BrightpocFluNeo

Flomox

Flagyl

* Returns of Xofluza and Rapiacta

** Includes Lump-sum income from transfer of ADHD drug

Attachments

Disclaimer

Shionogi & Co. Ltd. published this content on 31 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2023 04:20:47 UTC.