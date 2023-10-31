1st Half of Fiscal 2023 Financial Results
October 31, 2023
Shionogi & Co., Ltd.
1
Agenda
- Overview of 1st Half FY2023 Financial Results (P.3-12)
- FY2023 Financial Forecasts (P.13-18)
- Shareholder Return (P.19-20)
- Updates on COVID-19 Treatment (P.21-24)
- Main Activities and Achievements in Pipeline (P.25-30)
- Updates on HIV Business (P.31-35)
2
Overview of 1st Half FY2023 Financial Results
3
Financial Highlights
- Revenue and all profit items increased year-on-year, with sales and profits significantly exceeding expectations
- Continuing from 1Q, sales revenue and various profits reached record highs in the first half as well
Revenue
Operating
Profit
Profit attributable to
EBITDA*
profit
before tax
owners of parent
1st Half
230.5
B yen
98.1 B yen
115.6 B yen
90.6 B yen
114.2 B yen
Y on Y
＋52.9
％
＋247.6
％
＋70.1
％
＋58.2
％
＋234.6 ％
Forecast Comparison
＋
6.2
％
＋ 21.9
％
＋18.0
％
＋16.1
％
320
120
）
240
80
B yen
120
（
80
40
0
0
FY2022 FY2023
120
80
40
0
FY2022
FY2023
120
120
80
80
40
40
0
FY2022
FY2023
FY2022
FY2023
FY2022
FY2023
4
* Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization: Operating profit added depreciation and adjusted for one-time factors
(impairment losses, gain on sale of property, plant and equipment, etc.)
Financial Results
（Unit：B yen）
FY2023
FY2022
Y on Y
Forecasts
1H Results Achievement (%)
1H
Results
Change(%)
Change
Full year
1H
Revenue
450.0
217.0
230.5
106.2
150.8
52.9
79.8
Operating profit
150.0
80.5
98.1
121.9
28.2
247.6
69.9
Profit before tax
192.5
98.0
115.6
118.0
68.0
70.1
47.6
Profit attributable to
155.0
78.0
90.6
116.1
57.3
58.2
33.3
owners of parent
Exchange Rate（Average）
FY2023 Forecasts
FY2023 1H Results
USD($) - JPY(¥)
130
141.06
GBP(£) - JPY(¥)
160
177.63
5
EUR(€) - JPY(¥)
140
153.46
Statement of Profit or Loss
（Unit：B yen）
FY2023
FY2022
Y on Y
Forecast
1H Results
Achievement (%)
1H Results
Change (%)
Change
Full year
1H
Revenue
450.0
217.0
230.5
106.2
150.8
52.9
79.8
Cost of Sales
15.3
14.5
12.1
18.2
69.0
31.5
27.9
88.5
27.4
1.9
0.5
Gross profit
381.0
185.5
202.7
109.2
123.4
64.2
79.2
Selling, general & administrative
50.9
47.7
41.8
93.2
64.5
(0.8)
(0.7)
expenses, R&D expenses total
229.0
103.5
96.5
97.2
Selling, general &
28.9
24.9
21.4
91.2
32.1
1.6
0.8
administrative expenses
130.0
54.0
49.2
48.5
R&D expenses
22.0
22.8
20.5
32.3
99.0
49.5
47.2
95.4
48.7
(3.1)
(1.5)
Other income & expenses
(2.0)
(1.5)
(8.1)
-
2.0
-
(10.1)
Operating profit
33.3
37.1
42.6
18.7
150.0
80.5
98.1
121.9
28.2
247.6
69.9
Finance income & costs
42.5
17.5
17.5
100.0
39.8
(56.0)
(22.3)
Profit before tax
42.8
45.2
50.1
45.1
192.5
98.0
115.6
118.0
68.0
70.1
47.6
owners of parent
155.0
78.0
90.6
116.1
57.3
58.2
33.3
Profit attributable to
6
Main Variation Factors of Profit attributable to owners of parent (Y on Y)
＋33.3
（B yen）
1.5
(22.3)
79.8
(14.3)(10.1) (0.8)
(0.5)
90.6
57.3
7
Revenue
- Increase：Domestic sales, Overseas subsidiaries /export, Royalty income
Other income & expenses
- Increase：Costs related to implementation of early retirement program (Special Notes for 2Q)
- decrease：Sale of investment real estate in FY22 (2.4 B yen)
Finance income & costs
- Decrease in income: Received dividend from ViiV
- FY2022 dividend increased temporarily
- Dividends are progressing as planned, excluding temporary factors
Revenue by Segment
（Unit：B yen）
FY2023
FY2022
Y on Y
Forecast
1H Results
Achievement (%)
1H Results
Change (%)
Change
Full year
1H
Prescription drugs
134.1
87.4
96.4
110.2
33.4
188.8
63.0
Overseas subsidiaries/export
96.6
28.0
22.9
81.9
19.9
15.1
3.0
Shionogi Inc.（US）
13.6
6.7
8.1
121.8
7.4
10.3
0.8
Fetroja
-
-
6.5
-
4.7
37.6
1.8
Shionogi B.V.（EU）
11.5
5.4
6.1
112.5
4.3
43.0
1.8
Fetcroja
-
-
4.6
-
3.2
41.2
1.3
Ping An Shionogi/C&O
58.0
13.2
5.2
39.7
5.6
(6.4)
(0.4)
Others
13.4
2.7
3.4
127.6
2.7
28.3
0.8
Contract manufacturing
13.8
7.3
7.9
108.3
7.4
7.8
0.6
OTC and quasi-drug
15.0
6.8
7.1
104.1
6.3
13.1
0.8
Royalty income
189.5
86.9
95.6
110.0
83.3
14.8
12.3
HIV franchise
185.0
86.0
94.5
109.8
80.4
17.6
14.1
Others
4.5
0.9
1.1
125.7
2.9
(61.5)
(1.8)
Others
1.0
0.5
0.6
127.8
0.6
5.6
0.0
Total
450.0
217.0
230.5
106.2
150.8
52.9
79.8
8
Main Variation Factors of Revenue (Y on Y)
＋79.8
Prescription drugs
0.0
（B yen）
12.3
3.0 0.8 0.6
• Increase : Sales of Xocova and Xofluza
: Receipt of Lump-sum income for
63.0
transfer of ADHD drug
: Returns of Xofluza and Rapiacta
in FY2022 (5.3 B yen)
• Decrease: Sales of ADHD drug
230.5
Royalty income
150.8
• Increase: Strong sales of ViiV's HIV franchise
Overseas subsidiaries/export
•
Increase: Sales of cefiderocol (Fetroja、Fetcroja)
•
Decrease: Change in Osphena sales scheme
9
Prescription Drugs in Japan
FY2023
FY2022
（Unit：B yen）
Y on Y
Full year Forecast
1H
Infectious disease drugs
65.7
40.0
COVID-19 related products
57.3
35.8
＋ Influenza franchise
Cymbalta
4.2
2.1
OxyContin franchise
4.1
2.1
Symproic
4.9
2.3
Actair
1.0
0.4
Mulpleta
0.1
0.1
Pirespa
1.9
1.1
Others
52.1
39.3
ADHD drug (Intuniv and Vyvanse)**
25.0
25.0
Prescription drugs
134.1
87.4
1H Results
Achievement (%)
49.0 122.5
44.4 124.1
- 98.1
- 103.2
2.1 92.4
0.3 78.0
0.0 78.4
1.0 95.6
39.6 100.6
25.0-
96.4 110.2
1H Results
(0.6)
(5.0)*
3.0
2.3
1.6
0.3
0.1
1.4
25.3
10.1
33.4
Change (%) Change
- 49.6
- 49.4
(31.2) (1.0)
(5.3) (0.1)
28.8 0.5
20.2 0.1
(7.1) (0.0)
(25.5) (0.3)
56.5 14.3
147.8 14.9
188.8 63.0
10
COVID-19 related products
- Xocova
- COVID-19vaccines
Influenza franchise
Infectious disease drugs
•
Xofluza
•
FINIBAX
•
Shiomarin
• ISODINE
•
Rapiacta
•
Flumarin
•
Baktar
•
BrightpocFlu・Neo
•
Flomox
•
Flagyl
* Returns of Xofluza and Rapiacta
** Includes Lump-sum income from transfer of ADHD drug
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Shionogi & Co. Ltd. published this content on 31 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2023 04:20:47 UTC.