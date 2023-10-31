Note: Change % shows changes from the same period of the previous fiscal year

Note: The number of employees at the end of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 is expected to be lower than at the end of the previous fiscal year. The main factors are as follows.

Shionogi Business Partner Co., Ltd. is no longer included in the SHIONOGI Group as a result of the formation of a joint venture with Accenture Co., Ltd. in July 2023.

Shionogi carried out a special early retirement program with a retirement date of October 31, 2023.