Financial results for the second quarter
of fiscal year 2023
- Supplement > October 31, 2023
Contents
- Financial results and forecast
- Revenue by segment
- Management index
- Capital investments and Depreciation and Amortization
- R&D expenses
- Employees
- Consolidated statement of profit or loss
- Consolidated statement of financial position
- Quarterly trend for FY2022 and FY2023
- Group Companies
- Pipeline (as of October 31, 2023)
1. Financial results and forecast
FY2023 1H FY2023 2H
FY2023
FY2022 1H FY2022 2H
FY2022
actual
forecast
forecast
actual
actual
actual
Revenue
230.5
219.5
450.0
150.8
275.9
426.7
change %
52.9
(20.5)
5.5
3.9
45.2
27.3
Operating profit
98.1
51.9
150.0
28.2
120.8
149.0
change %
247.6
(57.0)
0.7
(33.8)
78.5
35.1
Profit before tax
115.6
76.9
192.5
68.0
152.4
220.3
change %
70.1
(49.5)
(12.6)
33.7
102.0
74.5
Profit attributable to
90.6
64.4
155.0
57.3
127.7
185.0
owners of parent
change %
58.2
(49.6)
(16.2)
7.8
109.2
62.0
Note: Change % shows changes from the same period of the previous fiscal year. Revenue includes Lump-sum income for transfer of ADHD drug.
(Billions of yen)
Y on Y change
1H
2H
full-year
79.8
(56.4)
23.3
69.9
(68.9)
1.0
- (75.5) (27.8)
- (63.3) (30.0)
1
2. Revenue by segment
(Billions of yen)
FY2023 1H FY2023 2H
FY2023
FY2022 1H FY2022 2H
FY2022
Y on Y change
actual
forecast
forecast
actual
actual
actual
1H
2H
full-year
Prescription drugs
96.4
70.6
167.0
33.4
146.4
179.7
63.0 (75.7)
(12.7)
change %
188.8
(51.7)
(7.1)
(29.2)
248.6
101.7
Infectious Disease
49.0
48.5
97.5
(0.6)
112.7
112.1
49.6
(64.2)
(14.6)
Drugs
CYMBALTA
2.1
2.1
4.2
3.0
2.4
5.4
(1.0)
(0.3)
(1.3)
OXYCONTIN
2.2
2.1
4.3
2.3
2.1
4.4
(0.1)
(0.0)
(0.2)
Franchise
SYMPROIC
2.1
2.8
4.9
1.6
1.8
3.4
0.5
1.1
1.5
ACTAIR
0.3
0.7
1.0
0.3
0.3
0.5
0.1
0.4
0.5
MULPLETA
0.0
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.0
0.1
(0.0)
0.0
0.0
PIRESPA
1.0
0.9
1.9
1.4
1.2
2.5
(0.3)
(0.3)
(0.6)
Others
39.6
13.5
53.1
25.3
25.9
51.2
14.3
(12.4)
1.9
Overseas
22.9
26.2
49.2
19.9
22.6
42.5
3.0
3.7
6.7
subsidiaries/Export
change %
15.1
16.2
15.7
14.5
33.0
23.7
Shionogi Inc.
8.1
8.8
17.0
7.4
8.1
15.4
0.8
0.7
1.5
Shionogi B.V.
6.1
6.9
13.0
4.3
4.8
9.1
1.8
2.1
4.0
Ping An-Shionogi /
5.2
6.8
12.1
5.6
6.4
12.0
(0.4)
0.4
0.1
C&O
Others
3.4
3.7
7.1
2.7
3.4
6.0
0.8
0.4
1.1
Contract
7.9
8.4
16.4
7.4
8.0
15.3
0.6
0.5
1.0
manufacturing
change %
7.8
5.7
6.7
(12.0)
(12.1)
(12.0)
OTC and quasi-drugs
7.1
7.7
14.8
6.3
6.9
13.1
0.8
0.8
1.6
change %
13.1
11.7
12.4
3.7
34.2
17.7
Royalty income
95.6
105.7
201.2
83.3
91.4
174.7
12.3
14.2
26.5
change %
14.8
15.5
15.2
27.4
(21.1)
(3.6)
HIV Franchise
94.5
102.0
196.5
80.4
88.1
168.5
14.1
13.9
28.1
CRESTOR
－
－
－
－
1.3
1.3
－
(1.3)
(1.3)
Others
1.1
3.6
4.7
2.9
2.0
4.9
(1.8)
1.6
(0.2)
Others
0.6
0.8
1.5
0.6
0.7
1.3
0.0
0.1
0.2
change %
5.6
22.0
14.2
(21.9)
(34.2)
(28.8)
Total
230.5
219.5
450.0
150.8
275.9
426.7
79.8
(56.4)
23.3
change %
52.9
(20.5)
5.5
3.9
45.2
27.3
Note: Change % shows changes from the same period of the previous fiscal year. Sales of prescription drugs are shown on non-consolidated basis. Products included in infectious disease drugs are bellow.
・Xocova・COVID-19 vaccines ・Xofluza ・Rapiacta ・Brightpoc Flu Neo ・Finibax ・Flumarin ・Flomox ・Shiomarin ・Baktar ・Flagyl・Isodine
Others in prescription drugs include Lump-sum income for transfer of ADHD drug.
2
3. Management index
( Management index trend )
FY2021
FY2022
Return on equity attributable to owners of parent
%
12.5
17.8
(ROE)
Ratio of profit before tax to total assets (ROA)
%
11.7
17.9
Ratio of operating profit to revenue
%
32.9
34.9
Ratio of profit before tax to revenue
%
37.7
51.6
Total assets turnover
0.31
0.35
Ratio of equity attributable to owners of parent to
%
84.8
83.9
total assets
Dividend payout ratio
%
30.4
21.7
Ratio of dividends to equity attributable to
%
3.8
3.9
owners of parent (DOE)
Basic earnings per share
yen
378.75
621.31
Diluted earnings per share
yen
378.63
621.10
FY2022 1H
FY2023 1H
5.87.8
5.88.5
18.742.6
45.150.1
0.130.17
84.485.8
－
－
－
－
190.21 308.65
190.15 308.54
3
4. Capital investments and Depreciation and Amortization
FY2023 1H FY2023 2H
FY2023
FY2022 1H FY2022 2H
FY2022
actual
forecast
forecast
actual
actual
actual
Investments in
7.9
7.6
15.5
5.9
6.7
12.6
equipments
Depreciation and
8.9
9.0
17.8
8.6
8.5
17.2
Amortization
(Billions of yen)
Y on Y change
1H
2H
full-year
2.0
0.9
3.0
0.2
0.4
0.7
5. R&D expenses
FY2023 1H FY2023 2H
FY2023
FY2022 1H FY2022 2H
FY2022
actual
forecast
forecast
actual
actual
actual
R&D expenses
47.2
64.8
112.0
48.7
53.7
102.4
change %
(3.1)
20.7
9.4
72.9
19.7
40.3
% to revenue
20.5
29.5
24.9
32.3
19.5
24.0
Note: Change % shows changes from the same period of the previous fiscal year
(Billions of yen) Y on Y change
1H 2H full-year
(1.5) 11.1 9.6
6. Employees
End of FY2021
End of 2022 1H
End of FY2022
End of 2023 1H
End of FY2023
actual
actual
actual
actual
forecast
Employees
5,693
5,729
5,680
5,325
4,960
Y on Y change
1H 2H full-year
(355) (365) (720)
Note: The number of employees at the end of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 is expected to be lower than at the end of the previous fiscal year. The main factors are as follows.
Shionogi Business Partner Co., Ltd. is no longer included in the SHIONOGI Group as a result of the formation of a joint venture with Accenture Co., Ltd. in July 2023.
Shionogi carried out a special early retirement program with a retirement date of October 31, 2023.
4
7. Consolidated statement of profit or loss
FY2022 1H
FY2023 1H
actual
actual
Revenue
150,779
230,542
Cost of sales
(27,367)
(27,885)
Gross profit
123,412
202,656
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(46,517)
(47,517)
Research and development expenses
(48,729)
(47,205)
Amortization of intangible assets associated
(1,951)
(1,730)
with products
Other income
3,490
187
Oher expenses
(1,480)
(8,283)
Operating profit
28,224
98,106
Finance income
39,834
20,111
Finance costs
(79)
(2,614)
Profit before tax
67,978
115,603
Income tax expense
(10,571)
(25,405)
Profit
57,407
90,198
Profit attributable to
Owners of parent
57,264
90,593
Non-controlling intersts
143
(395)
Profit
57,407
90,198
Note:Revenue includes Lump-sum income for transfer of ADHD drug.
(Millions of yen)
Y on Y
change
Increasing/(decreasing) in
Prescription drugs*:
63.0 billion yen
Overseas subsidiaries/Export:
3.0 billion yen
79,762
―
Contract manufacturing:
0.6 billion yen
OTC and quasi-drugs:
0.8 billion yen
518
Royalty income:
12.3 billion yen
79,244
*Impact of the start of regular distribution of
Xocova
1,000
(1,523)
(221)
(3,303)
―
(FY2022 1H) Sale of investment property
6,803
―
Expenses related to implementation of early
retirement program
69,882
(19,722)
―
(FY 2022 1H) Increase in dividends received
from ViiV (delayed from previous fiscal year,
2,534
and one-time payment related to ViiV's
settlement with Gilead)
47,624
14,833
32,790
33,329
(538)
32,790
5
8-1. Consolidated statement of financial position (Assets)
(Millions of yen)
As of Mar. 31
As of Sep. 30
Y on Y
2023
2023
change
Assets
Non-Current assets
Property, plant and equipment
112,085
112,328
242
Goodwill
9,819
26,800
16,981
―
Increase due to acquisition of Qpex
Intangible assets
96,309
99,832
3,523
Right-of-use assets
6,482
6,720
237
Investment property
26,382
26,378
(4)
Other financial assets
247,711
282,158
34,447
―
ratesFluctuation of ViiV stock due to exchange
Deferred tax assets
22,100
17,539
(4,561)
Other non-current assets
6,716
31,778
25,062
Total non-current assets
527,607
603,536
75,928
Current assets
Inventories
57,919
64,155
6,236
Trade receivables
109,774
153,124
43,350
―
Increase in trade receivables associated with
the start of regular distribution of Xocova
Other financial assets
254,131
301,074
46,943
―
Use of surplus funds
Income taxes receivable
68
13
(54)
Other current assets
53,074
35,317
(17,757)
Cash and cash equivalents
309,224
252,371
(56,852)
Total current assets
784,192
806,057
21,864
Total assets
1,311,800
1,409,593
97,793
6
8-2. Consolidated statement of financial position (Equity/Liabilities)
As of Mar. 31
As of Sep. 30
2023
2023
Equity and liabilities
Equity
Share capital
21,279
21,279
Capital surplus
15,204
15,204
Treasury shares
(63,074)
(82,313)
Retained earnings
940,606
1,009,805
Other components of equity
186,030
245,402
Equity attributable to owners of parent
1,100,046
1,209,378
Non-controlling interests
21,832
22,054
Total equity
1,121,878
1,231,433
Liabilities
Non-current liabilities
Lease liabilities
6,397
6,272
Other financial liabilities
4,844
5,038
Retirement benefit liability
12,867
11,106
Deferred tax liabilities
5,916
6,459
Other non-current liabilities
1,343
1,837
Total non-current liabilities
31,369
30,715
Current liabilities
Lease liabilities
3,014
3,165
Trade payables
14,005
14,685
Other financial liabilities
29,720
35,859
Income taxes payable
42,217
29,159
Other current liabilities
69,595
64,576
Total current liabilities
158,552
147,444
Total liabilities
189,921
178,160
Total equity and liabilities
1,311,800
1,409,593
(Millions of yen)
Y on Y change
－
－
19,239 ―
69,199
59,372 ―
109,332
222
109,555
(124)
193
(1,761)
543
494
(654)
150
680
6,138
(13,058)
(5,018)
(11,107)
(11,761)
97,793
Purchase of treasury shares
Exchange rate fluctuations
7
9-1. Quarterly trend for FY2022 and FY2023 (Revenue by segment)
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023
(Billions of yen)
FY2022
FY2022 1Q
Y on Y
FY2022 2Q
Y on Y
FY2022 3Q
Y on Y
FY2022 4Q
Y on Y
actual
change %
actual
change %
actual
change %
actual
change %
Prescription drugs
19.0
(19.0)
14.4
(39.3)
21.3
(4.9)
20.4
4.0
INTUNIV
4.7
29.5
4.8
19.7
5.3
17.2
4.4
3.6
VYVANSE
0.3
105.8
0.3
91.0
0.4
80.1
0.4
58.6
Infectious Disease Drugs
2.1
(2.3)
(2.6)
－
3.5
15.9
4.5
49.6
CYMBALTA
1.7
(75.6)
1.4
(70.3)
1.4
(47.5)
1.0
(43.5)
OXYCONTIN Franchise
1.2
(4.4)
1.1
(10.0)
1.2
(6.9)
0.9
(9.5)
SYMPROIC
0.8
31.7
0.8
27.2
1.0
31.0
0.8
22.6
ACTAIR
0.1
18.0
0.1
3.4
0.1
11.5
0.1
4.2
MULPLETA
0.0
(12.4)
0.0
(3.0)
0.0
(23.2)
0.0
(29.1)
PIRESPA
0.7
(29.0)
0.7
(33.2)
0.7
(38.3)
0.5
(33.4)
Others
7.5
(4.4)
7.7
(4.8)
7.7
(11.7)
7.7
(0.4)
CRESTOR
1.1
(25.7)
1.1
(34.3)
1.1
(31.5)
0.9
(30.6)
Overseas subsidiaries/Export
8.8
(5.3)
11.1
37.2
10.6
21.7
11.9
45.1
Shionogi Inc.
3.0
(36.2)
4.4
38.2
4.1
25.2
4.0
50.4
Ping An-Shionogi / C&O
2.5
7.4
3.1
30.7
2.7
10.6
3.6
21.5
Shionogi B.V.
1.9
108.6
2.4
75.3
2.3
50.4
2.4
109.9
Contract manufacturing
3.4
(10.2)
4.0
(13.4)
2.9
(15.5)
5.1
(10.0)
OTC and quasi-drugs
1.9
(21.2)
4.3
20.9
3.8
60.8
3.1
11.3
Royalty income
38.4
29.7
44.9
25.4
48.5
31.0
43.0
(45.5)
HIV Franchise
37.3
29.3
43.1
32.9
46.6
33.2
41.5
(46.6)
CRESTOR
－
－
－
－
1.3
15.4
－
－
Others
1.1
42.6
1.8
(46.4)
0.6
(35.7)
1.4
28.4
COVID-19 related products
－
－
－
－
100.0
－
4.7
－
Others
0.3
(13.8)
0.3
(29.1)
0.4
(26.1)
0.2
(44.3)
Total
71.8
4.2
78.9
3.7
187.6
151.6
88.3
(23.5)
Note: Sales of prescription drugs are shown on non-consolidated basis.
Fiscal year ending March 31, 2024
FY2023
FY2023 1Q
Y on Y
FY2023 2Q
Y on Y
actual
change %
actual
change %
Prescription drugs
45.9
141.6
50.4
251.4
Infectious Disease Drugs
9.3
348.9
39.8
－
CYMBALTA
1.1
(32.4)
1.0
(29.7)
OXYCONTIN Franchise
1.1
(6.8)
1.1
(3.6)
SYMPROIC
1.0
29.7
1.1
28.0
ACTAIR
0.1
13.9
0.2
26.0
MULPLETA
0.0
5.8
0.0
(19.7)
PIRESPA
0.5
(25.7)
0.5
(25.3)
Others
32.7
162.5
6.8
(46.6)
Overseas subsidiaries/Export
12.0
36.2
10.9
(1.6)
Shionogi Inc.
4.0
34.5
4.1
(6.2)
Shionogi B.V.
3.0
61.3
3.1
29.1
Ping An-Shionogi / C&O
3.1
22.2
2.2
(30.0)
Others
1.9
31.7
1.6
24.5
Contract manufacturing
4.0
19.1
3.9
(1.7)
OTC and quasi-drugs
2.3
16.6
4.8
11.5
Royalty income
44.8
16.7
50.8
13.2
HIV Franchise
18.7
16.6
44.3
50.2
Others
0.6
(47.6)
0.5
(70.1)
Others
0.3
(7.3)
0.3
19.8
Total
109.3
52.2
121.2
53.6
Note: Sales of prescription drugs are shown on non-consolidated basis.
Others in prescription drugs include Intuniv, Vyvanse and Lump-sum income for transfer of ADHD drug.
8
