Financial results for the second quarter

of fiscal year 2023

  October 31, 2023

Contents

  1. Financial results and forecast
  2. Revenue by segment
  3. Management index
  4. Capital investments and Depreciation and Amortization
  5. R&D expenses
  6. Employees
  7. Consolidated statement of profit or loss
  8. Consolidated statement of financial position
  9. Quarterly trend for FY2022 and FY2023
  10. Group Companies
  11. Pipeline (as of October 31, 2023)

1. Financial results and forecast

FY2023 1H FY2023 2H

FY2023

FY2022 1H FY2022 2H

FY2022

actual

forecast

forecast

actual

actual

actual

Revenue

230.5

219.5

450.0

150.8

275.9

426.7

change %

52.9

(20.5)

5.5

3.9

45.2

27.3

Operating profit

98.1

51.9

150.0

28.2

120.8

149.0

change %

247.6

(57.0)

0.7

(33.8)

78.5

35.1

Profit before tax

115.6

76.9

192.5

68.0

152.4

220.3

change %

70.1

(49.5)

(12.6)

33.7

102.0

74.5

Profit attributable to

90.6

64.4

155.0

57.3

127.7

185.0

owners of parent

change %

58.2

(49.6)

(16.2)

7.8

109.2

62.0

Note: Change % shows changes from the same period of the previous fiscal year. Revenue includes Lump-sum income for transfer of ADHD drug.

(Billions of yen)

Y on Y change

1H

2H

full-year

79.8

(56.4)

23.3

69.9

(68.9)

1.0

  1. (75.5) (27.8)
  1. (63.3) (30.0)

1

2. Revenue by segment

(Billions of yen)

FY2023 1H FY2023 2H

FY2023

FY2022 1H FY2022 2H

FY2022

Y on Y change

actual

forecast

forecast

actual

actual

actual

1H

2H

full-year

Prescription drugs

96.4

70.6

167.0

33.4

146.4

179.7

63.0 (75.7)

(12.7)

change %

188.8

(51.7)

(7.1)

(29.2)

248.6

101.7

Infectious Disease

49.0

48.5

97.5

(0.6)

112.7

112.1

49.6

(64.2)

(14.6)

Drugs

CYMBALTA

2.1

2.1

4.2

3.0

2.4

5.4

(1.0)

(0.3)

(1.3)

OXYCONTIN

2.2

2.1

4.3

2.3

2.1

4.4

(0.1)

(0.0)

(0.2)

Franchise

SYMPROIC

2.1

2.8

4.9

1.6

1.8

3.4

0.5

1.1

1.5

ACTAIR

0.3

0.7

1.0

0.3

0.3

0.5

0.1

0.4

0.5

MULPLETA

0.0

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.0

0.1

(0.0)

0.0

0.0

PIRESPA

1.0

0.9

1.9

1.4

1.2

2.5

(0.3)

(0.3)

(0.6)

Others

39.6

13.5

53.1

25.3

25.9

51.2

14.3

(12.4)

1.9

Overseas

22.9

26.2

49.2

19.9

22.6

42.5

3.0

3.7

6.7

subsidiaries/Export

change %

15.1

16.2

15.7

14.5

33.0

23.7

Shionogi Inc.

8.1

8.8

17.0

7.4

8.1

15.4

0.8

0.7

1.5

Shionogi B.V.

6.1

6.9

13.0

4.3

4.8

9.1

1.8

2.1

4.0

Ping An-Shionogi /

5.2

6.8

12.1

5.6

6.4

12.0

(0.4)

0.4

0.1

C&O

Others

3.4

3.7

7.1

2.7

3.4

6.0

0.8

0.4

1.1

Contract

7.9

8.4

16.4

7.4

8.0

15.3

0.6

0.5

1.0

manufacturing

change %

7.8

5.7

6.7

(12.0)

(12.1)

(12.0)

OTC and quasi-drugs

7.1

7.7

14.8

6.3

6.9

13.1

0.8

0.8

1.6

change %

13.1

11.7

12.4

3.7

34.2

17.7

Royalty income

95.6

105.7

201.2

83.3

91.4

174.7

12.3

14.2

26.5

change %

14.8

15.5

15.2

27.4

(21.1)

(3.6)

HIV Franchise

94.5

102.0

196.5

80.4

88.1

168.5

14.1

13.9

28.1

CRESTOR

1.3

1.3

(1.3)

(1.3)

Others

1.1

3.6

4.7

2.9

2.0

4.9

(1.8)

1.6

(0.2)

Others

0.6

0.8

1.5

0.6

0.7

1.3

0.0

0.1

0.2

change %

5.6

22.0

14.2

(21.9)

(34.2)

(28.8)

Total

230.5

219.5

450.0

150.8

275.9

426.7

79.8

(56.4)

23.3

change %

52.9

(20.5)

5.5

3.9

45.2

27.3

Note: Change % shows changes from the same period of the previous fiscal year. Sales of prescription drugs are shown on non-consolidated basis. Products included in infectious disease drugs are bellow.

XocovaCOVID-19 vaccines Xofluza Rapiacta Brightpoc Flu Neo Finibax Flumarin Flomox Shiomarin Baktar FlagylIsodine

Others in prescription drugs include Lump-sum income for transfer of ADHD drug.

2

3. Management index

( Management index trend )

FY2021

FY2022

Return on equity attributable to owners of parent

%

12.5

17.8

(ROE)

Ratio of profit before tax to total assets (ROA)

%

11.7

17.9

Ratio of operating profit to revenue

%

32.9

34.9

Ratio of profit before tax to revenue

%

37.7

51.6

Total assets turnover

0.31

0.35

Ratio of equity attributable to owners of parent to

%

84.8

83.9

total assets

Dividend payout ratio

%

30.4

21.7

Ratio of dividends to equity attributable to

%

3.8

3.9

owners of parent (DOE)

Basic earnings per share

yen

378.75

621.31

Diluted earnings per share

yen

378.63

621.10

FY2022 1H

FY2023 1H

5.87.8

5.88.5

18.742.6

45.150.1

0.130.17

84.485.8

190.21 308.65

190.15 308.54

3

4. Capital investments and Depreciation and Amortization

FY2023 1H FY2023 2H

FY2023

FY2022 1H FY2022 2H

FY2022

actual

forecast

forecast

actual

actual

actual

Investments in

7.9

7.6

15.5

5.9

6.7

12.6

equipments

Depreciation and

8.9

9.0

17.8

8.6

8.5

17.2

Amortization

(Billions of yen)

Y on Y change

1H

2H

full-year

2.0

0.9

3.0

0.2

0.4

0.7

5. R&D expenses

FY2023 1H FY2023 2H

FY2023

FY2022 1H FY2022 2H

FY2022

actual

forecast

forecast

actual

actual

actual

R&D expenses

47.2

64.8

112.0

48.7

53.7

102.4

change %

(3.1)

20.7

9.4

72.9

19.7

40.3

% to revenue

20.5

29.5

24.9

32.3

19.5

24.0

Note: Change % shows changes from the same period of the previous fiscal year

(Billions of yen) Y on Y change

1H 2H full-year

(1.5) 11.1 9.6

6. Employees

End of FY2021

End of 2022 1H

End of FY2022

End of 2023 1H

End of FY2023

actual

actual

actual

actual

forecast

Employees

5,693

5,729

5,680

5,325

4,960

Y on Y change

1H 2H full-year

(355) (365) (720)

Note: The number of employees at the end of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 is expected to be lower than at the end of the previous fiscal year. The main factors are as follows.

Shionogi Business Partner Co., Ltd. is no longer included in the SHIONOGI Group as a result of the formation of a joint venture with Accenture Co., Ltd. in July 2023.

Shionogi carried out a special early retirement program with a retirement date of October 31, 2023.

4

7. Consolidated statement of profit or loss

FY2022 1H

FY2023 1H

actual

actual

Revenue

150,779

230,542

Cost of sales

(27,367)

(27,885)

Gross profit

123,412

202,656

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(46,517)

(47,517)

Research and development expenses

(48,729)

(47,205)

Amortization of intangible assets associated

(1,951)

(1,730)

with products

Other income

3,490

187

Oher expenses

(1,480)

(8,283)

Operating profit

28,224

98,106

Finance income

39,834

20,111

Finance costs

(79)

(2,614)

Profit before tax

67,978

115,603

Income tax expense

(10,571)

(25,405)

Profit

57,407

90,198

Profit attributable to

Owners of parent

57,264

90,593

Non-controlling intersts

143

(395)

Profit

57,407

90,198

Note:Revenue includes Lump-sum income for transfer of ADHD drug.

(Millions of yen)

Y on Y

change

Increasing/(decreasing) in

Prescription drugs*:

63.0 billion yen

Overseas subsidiaries/Export:

3.0 billion yen

79,762

Contract manufacturing:

0.6 billion yen

OTC and quasi-drugs:

0.8 billion yen

518

Royalty income:

12.3 billion yen

79,244

*Impact of the start of regular distribution of

Xocova

1,000

(1,523)

(221)

(3,303)

(FY2022 1H) Sale of investment property

6,803

Expenses related to implementation of early

retirement program

69,882

(19,722)

(FY 2022 1H) Increase in dividends received

from ViiV (delayed from previous fiscal year,

2,534

and one-time payment related to ViiV's

settlement with Gilead)

47,624

14,833

32,790

33,329

(538)

32,790

5

8-1. Consolidated statement of financial position (Assets)

(Millions of yen)

As of Mar. 31

As of Sep. 30

Y on Y

2023

2023

change

Assets

Non-Current assets

Property, plant and equipment

112,085

112,328

242

Goodwill

9,819

26,800

16,981

Increase due to acquisition of Qpex

Intangible assets

96,309

99,832

3,523

Right-of-use assets

6,482

6,720

237

Investment property

26,382

26,378

(4)

Other financial assets

247,711

282,158

34,447

ratesFluctuation of ViiV stock due to exchange

Deferred tax assets

22,100

17,539

(4,561)

Other non-current assets

6,716

31,778

25,062

Total non-current assets

527,607

603,536

75,928

Current assets

Inventories

57,919

64,155

6,236

Trade receivables

109,774

153,124

43,350

Increase in trade receivables associated with

the start of regular distribution of Xocova

Other financial assets

254,131

301,074

46,943

Use of surplus funds

Income taxes receivable

68

13

(54)

Other current assets

53,074

35,317

(17,757)

Cash and cash equivalents

309,224

252,371

(56,852)

Total current assets

784,192

806,057

21,864

Total assets

1,311,800

1,409,593

97,793

6

8-2. Consolidated statement of financial position (Equity/Liabilities)

As of Mar. 31

As of Sep. 30

2023

2023

Equity and liabilities

Equity

Share capital

21,279

21,279

Capital surplus

15,204

15,204

Treasury shares

(63,074)

(82,313)

Retained earnings

940,606

1,009,805

Other components of equity

186,030

245,402

Equity attributable to owners of parent

1,100,046

1,209,378

Non-controlling interests

21,832

22,054

Total equity

1,121,878

1,231,433

Liabilities

Non-current liabilities

Lease liabilities

6,397

6,272

Other financial liabilities

4,844

5,038

Retirement benefit liability

12,867

11,106

Deferred tax liabilities

5,916

6,459

Other non-current liabilities

1,343

1,837

Total non-current liabilities

31,369

30,715

Current liabilities

Lease liabilities

3,014

3,165

Trade payables

14,005

14,685

Other financial liabilities

29,720

35,859

Income taxes payable

42,217

29,159

Other current liabilities

69,595

64,576

Total current liabilities

158,552

147,444

Total liabilities

189,921

178,160

Total equity and liabilities

1,311,800

1,409,593

(Millions of yen)

Y on Y change

19,239 ―

69,199

59,372 ―

109,332

222

109,555

(124)

193

(1,761)

543

494

(654)

150

680

6,138

(13,058)

(5,018)

(11,107)

(11,761)

97,793

Purchase of treasury shares

Exchange rate fluctuations

7

9-1. Quarterly trend for FY2022 and FY2023 (Revenue by segment)

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023

(Billions of yen)

FY2022

FY2022 1Q

Y on Y

FY2022 2Q

Y on Y

FY2022 3Q

Y on Y

FY2022 4Q

Y on Y

actual

change %

actual

change %

actual

change %

actual

change %

Prescription drugs

19.0

(19.0)

14.4

(39.3)

21.3

(4.9)

20.4

4.0

INTUNIV

4.7

29.5

4.8

19.7

5.3

17.2

4.4

3.6

VYVANSE

0.3

105.8

0.3

91.0

0.4

80.1

0.4

58.6

Infectious Disease Drugs

2.1

(2.3)

(2.6)

3.5

15.9

4.5

49.6

CYMBALTA

1.7

(75.6)

1.4

(70.3)

1.4

(47.5)

1.0

(43.5)

OXYCONTIN Franchise

1.2

(4.4)

1.1

(10.0)

1.2

(6.9)

0.9

(9.5)

SYMPROIC

0.8

31.7

0.8

27.2

1.0

31.0

0.8

22.6

ACTAIR

0.1

18.0

0.1

3.4

0.1

11.5

0.1

4.2

MULPLETA

0.0

(12.4)

0.0

(3.0)

0.0

(23.2)

0.0

(29.1)

PIRESPA

0.7

(29.0)

0.7

(33.2)

0.7

(38.3)

0.5

(33.4)

Others

7.5

(4.4)

7.7

(4.8)

7.7

(11.7)

7.7

(0.4)

CRESTOR

1.1

(25.7)

1.1

(34.3)

1.1

(31.5)

0.9

(30.6)

Overseas subsidiaries/Export

8.8

(5.3)

11.1

37.2

10.6

21.7

11.9

45.1

Shionogi Inc.

3.0

(36.2)

4.4

38.2

4.1

25.2

4.0

50.4

Ping An-Shionogi / C&O

2.5

7.4

3.1

30.7

2.7

10.6

3.6

21.5

Shionogi B.V.

1.9

108.6

2.4

75.3

2.3

50.4

2.4

109.9

Contract manufacturing

3.4

(10.2)

4.0

(13.4)

2.9

(15.5)

5.1

(10.0)

OTC and quasi-drugs

1.9

(21.2)

4.3

20.9

3.8

60.8

3.1

11.3

Royalty income

38.4

29.7

44.9

25.4

48.5

31.0

43.0

(45.5)

HIV Franchise

37.3

29.3

43.1

32.9

46.6

33.2

41.5

(46.6)

CRESTOR

1.3

15.4

Others

1.1

42.6

1.8

(46.4)

0.6

(35.7)

1.4

28.4

COVID-19 related products

100.0

4.7

Others

0.3

(13.8)

0.3

(29.1)

0.4

(26.1)

0.2

(44.3)

Total

71.8

4.2

78.9

3.7

187.6

151.6

88.3

(23.5)

Note: Sales of prescription drugs are shown on non-consolidated basis.

Fiscal year ending March 31, 2024

FY2023

FY2023 1Q

Y on Y

FY2023 2Q

Y on Y

actual

change %

actual

change %

Prescription drugs

45.9

141.6

50.4

251.4

Infectious Disease Drugs

9.3

348.9

39.8

CYMBALTA

1.1

(32.4)

1.0

(29.7)

OXYCONTIN Franchise

1.1

(6.8)

1.1

(3.6)

SYMPROIC

1.0

29.7

1.1

28.0

ACTAIR

0.1

13.9

0.2

26.0

MULPLETA

0.0

5.8

0.0

(19.7)

PIRESPA

0.5

(25.7)

0.5

(25.3)

Others

32.7

162.5

6.8

(46.6)

Overseas subsidiaries/Export

12.0

36.2

10.9

(1.6)

Shionogi Inc.

4.0

34.5

4.1

(6.2)

Shionogi B.V.

3.0

61.3

3.1

29.1

Ping An-Shionogi / C&O

3.1

22.2

2.2

(30.0)

Others

1.9

31.7

1.6

24.5

Contract manufacturing

4.0

19.1

3.9

(1.7)

OTC and quasi-drugs

2.3

16.6

4.8

11.5

Royalty income

44.8

16.7

50.8

13.2

HIV Franchise

18.7

16.6

44.3

50.2

Others

0.6

(47.6)

0.5

(70.1)

Others

0.3

(7.3)

0.3

19.8

Total

109.3

52.2

121.2

53.6

Note: Sales of prescription drugs are shown on non-consolidated basis.

Others in prescription drugs include Intuniv, Vyvanse and Lump-sum income for transfer of ADHD drug.

8

