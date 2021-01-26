Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Shionogi & Co., Ltd.    4507   JP3347200002

SHIONOGI & CO., LTD.

(4507)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shionogi : Japan's Shionogi sells coronavirus drug rights to U.S. biotech BioAge

01/26/2021 | 02:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Shionogi & Co has sold the development and marketing rights for a COVID-19 treatment to California-based biotech BioAge Labs Inc, the Japanese drugmaker said on Tuesday.

Shionogi discovered the drug, known as BGE-175, and developed it to treat allergic rhinitis.

The compound is expected to help restore immune function and in turn "may reduce the severity of various infectious diseases, including COVID-19," the company said in a statement.

BioAge will have exclusive rights to BGE-175 for the treatment of COVID-19 in the United States and Europe in exchange for an upfront payment as well as milestones and royalties, it added.

The U.S. biotech plans to start a Phase II trial of the drug for COVID-19 in the first half of 2021.

Shionogi is also developing a recombinant protein vaccine for COVID-19 that is now in combined Phase I and II trials in Japan.

The company is betting on a proven platform to help it become Japan's biggest home-grown COVID-19 vaccine producer. (Reporting by Rocky Swift in Tokyo; Editing by Miyoung Kim, Michael Perry and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2021
All news about SHIONOGI & CO., LTD.
02:21aSHIONOGI : Japan's Shionogi sells coronavirus drug rights to U.S. biotech BioAge
RE
01:51aSHIONOGI : Japan's Shionogi sells coronavirus drug rights to U.S. biotech BioAge
RE
01/22GlaxoSmithKline-Owned ViiV Healthcare Says US FDA Approved its HIV Drug Caben..
MT
01/21GSK Unit ViiV Healthcare's HIV-1 Infection Gets US FDA Approval
MT
01/21GlaxoSmithKline Subsidiary ViiV Healthcare's Regimen for HIV-1 Gets FDA Appro..
MT
01/21GLAXOSMITHKLINE : Viiv Healthcare Announces FDA Approval Of Cabenuva For HIV Tre..
RE
01/18SHIONOGI : Announces European Commission Approval of XOFLUZA for the Treatment a..
AQ
01/11Drug makers help Nikkei scale fresh 3-decade high
RE
01/11SHIONOGI : Notice Regarding the Status of Acquisition of Own Shares
AQ
2020SHIONOGI : Cefiderocol Chosen for Pilot Subscription Reimbursement Model in UK
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 318 B 3 064 M 3 064 M
Net income 2021 120 B 1 154 M 1 154 M
Net cash 2021 418 B 4 025 M 4 025 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,5x
Yield 2021 1,87%
Capitalization 1 763 B 16 991 M 16 992 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,23x
EV / Sales 2022 4,04x
Nbr of Employees 5 222
Free-Float 90,7%
Chart SHIONOGI & CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHIONOGI & CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 6 615,45 JPY
Last Close Price 5 751,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 36,8%
Spread / Average Target 15,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Isao Teshirogi President & Representative Director
Motozo Shiono Chairman
Teppei Mogi Independent Outside Director
Takuko Sawada Director & Executive Vice President
Keiichi Ando Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHIONOGI & CO., LTD.2.06%16 991
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.92%430 552
ROCHE HOLDING AG3.06%308 615
NOVARTIS AG2.73%220 726
MERCK & CO., INC.-1.00%204 882
PFIZER INC.-0.71%203 159
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ