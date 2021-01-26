Shionogi : Japan's Shionogi sells coronavirus drug rights to U.S. biotech BioAge

TOKYO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Shionogi & Co has sold
the development and marketing rights for a COVID-19 treatment to
California-based biotech BioAge Labs Inc, the Japanese drugmaker
said on Tuesday.
Shionogi discovered the drug, known as BGE-175, and
developed it to treat allergic rhinitis.
The compound is expected to help restore immune function and
in turn "may reduce the severity of various infectious diseases,
including COVID-19," the company said in a statement.
BioAge will have exclusive rights to BGE-175 for the
treatment of COVID-19 in the United States and Europe in
exchange for an upfront payment as well as milestones and
royalties, it added.
The U.S. biotech plans to start a Phase II trial of the drug
for COVID-19 in the first half of 2021.
Shionogi is also developing a recombinant protein vaccine
for COVID-19 that is now in combined Phase I and II trials in
Japan.
The company is betting on a proven platform to help it
become Japan's biggest home-grown COVID-19 vaccine producer.
