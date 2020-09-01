Shionogi : Japan to participate in WHO coronavirus vaccine programme

TOKYO, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Japan's health ministry said on
Tuesday it planned to participate in the World Health
Organization's COVID-19 vaccine programme known as COVAX.
A ministry official told reporters Japan would join COVAX,
which had an Aug. 31 deadline for countries to express interest.
The decision is non-binding, the official said, and financial
contributions would be decided ahead of a Sept. 18 deadline.
The COVAX programme, launched in late April, is designed to
serve as an insurance policy to secure access to COVID-19
vaccines. Participation has been uncertain as several wealthier
nations, including Japan and the United States, have struck
their own deals for vaccines.
Through overseas deals and domestic production, Japan is on
track to have more than 500 million doses of six different
COVID-19 vaccines by next year for its population of 126
million.
