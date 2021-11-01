Shionogi Negotiating With Companies Over Partnership on Covid-19 Pill

By Peter Landers



TOKYO--Japanese pharmaceutical maker Shionogi & Co. said it is discussing a partnership with several global companies to market a pill for Covid-19 that is now undergoing human trials.

Shionogi said the pill showed superior safety in a small-scale Phase 1 trial and lowered virus levels in humans in line with expectations from animal studies.

It said a mid-stage Phase 2 trial is under way and it is trying to recruit more patients by looking to countries such as the U.K. and Singapore that have many Covid-19 cases. Currently Japan is recording only a few hundred new Covid-19 cases a day, limiting the potential pool for clinical trials.

Shionogi said it is in discussions with the Food and Drug Administration in the U.S. and the European Medicines Agency over plans for a large-scale Phase 3 trial of the pill, code-named S-217622. It said it is building up production capacity for the drug but didn't say when it might reach the market.

Merck & Co. recently released results from a large-scale trial showing its Covid-19 pill, co-developed with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP, helped prevent high-risk patients from becoming seriously ill.

Write to Peter Landers at peter.landers@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-01-21 0042ET