  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Shionogi & Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    4507   JP3347200002

SHIONOGI & CO., LTD.

(4507)
End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 10/29
7407 JPY   +0.67%
12:42aShionogi Negotiating With Companies Over Partnership on Covid-19 Pill
DJ
12:37a2Q Financial Results Supplement
PU
12:37a2Q Presentation material
PU
Shionogi Negotiating With Companies Over Partnership on Covid-19 Pill

11/01/2021 | 12:42am EDT
By Peter Landers

TOKYO--Japanese pharmaceutical maker Shionogi & Co. said it is discussing a partnership with several global companies to market a pill for Covid-19 that is now undergoing human trials.

Shionogi said the pill showed superior safety in a small-scale Phase 1 trial and lowered virus levels in humans in line with expectations from animal studies.

It said a mid-stage Phase 2 trial is under way and it is trying to recruit more patients by looking to countries such as the U.K. and Singapore that have many Covid-19 cases. Currently Japan is recording only a few hundred new Covid-19 cases a day, limiting the potential pool for clinical trials.

Shionogi said it is in discussions with the Food and Drug Administration in the U.S. and the European Medicines Agency over plans for a large-scale Phase 3 trial of the pill, code-named S-217622. It said it is building up production capacity for the drug but didn't say when it might reach the market.

Merck & Co. recently released results from a large-scale trial showing its Covid-19 pill, co-developed with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP, helped prevent high-risk patients from becoming seriously ill.

Write to Peter Landers at peter.landers@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-01-21 0042ET

Financials
Sales 2022 294 B 2 572 M 2 572 M
Net income 2022 104 B 912 M 912 M
Net cash 2022 331 B 2 899 M 2 899 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,2x
Yield 2022 1,50%
Capitalization 2 233 B 19 575 M 19 547 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,47x
EV / Sales 2023 5,78x
Nbr of Employees 5 485
Free-Float 87,9%
Chart SHIONOGI & CO., LTD.
Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SHIONOGI & CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 7 407,00 JPY
Average target price 7 600,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 2,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Isao Teshirogi President & Representative Director
Motozo Shiono Chairman
Teppei Mogi Independent Outside Director
Keiichi Ando Independent Outside Director
Hiroshi Ozaki Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHIONOGI & CO., LTD.31.45%19 575
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.49%428 779
ROCHE HOLDING AG14.58%336 645
NOVO NORDISK A/S65.08%250 287
PFIZER, INC.17.31%245 237
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY50.89%230 963