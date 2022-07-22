Shionogi : Notice of Completion of Disposal of Treasury Shares as Restricted Stock Compensation Plan

Notice of Completion of Disposal of Treasury Shares as Restricted Stock Compensation Plan

OSAKA, Japan, July 22, 2022 - Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Osaka, Japan; Chief Executive Officer: Isao Teshirogi, Ph.D.) announced that, the disposal of treasury shares as restricted stock compensation plan, decided at the meeting of its Board of Directors held on June 23, 2022, was completed today as follows. For

details, please refer to the release on June 23, 2022.

Outline of the Disposal

(１) Disposal date July 22, 2022 (２) Class and number of shares to be disposed 29,800 shares of Common stock of Shionogi (３) Disposal price ¥6,786 per share* (４) Total value of shares to be disposed ¥202,222,800 (５) Allottees, number of them, Directors (excluding outside directors): 2 persons 19,000 shares and number of shares to be disposed Corporate officers: 13 persons 10,800 shares

The closing price for the common shares of the Company on the Prime Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange on June 22, 2022 (the business day prior to the day of resolution at the meeting of the Board of Directors)

