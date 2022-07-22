Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Shionogi & Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4507   JP3347200002

SHIONOGI & CO., LTD.

(4507)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-22 am EDT
6887.00 JPY   -1.95%
02:24aSHIONOGI : Notice of Completion of Disposal of Treasury Shares as Restricted Stock Compensation Plan
PU
07/21Nikkei 225 Up 0.4% on Bank of Japan Outlook, Softer Yen
MT
07/21Japanese stocks gain as BOJ retains easy policy stance
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Shionogi : Notice of Completion of Disposal of Treasury Shares as Restricted Stock Compensation Plan

07/22/2022 | 02:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notice of Completion of Disposal of Treasury Shares as Restricted Stock Compensation Plan

OSAKA, Japan, July 22, 2022 - Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Osaka, Japan; Chief Executive Officer: Isao Teshirogi, Ph.D.) announced that, the disposal of treasury shares as restricted stock compensation plan, decided at the meeting of its Board of Directors held on June 23, 2022, was completed today as follows. For

details, please refer to the release on June 23, 2022.

Outline of the Disposal

() Disposal date

July 22, 2022

() Class and number of shares to be disposed

29,800 shares of Common stock of Shionogi

() Disposal price

¥6,786 per share*

() Total value of shares to be disposed

¥202,222,800

() Allottees, number of them,

Directors (excluding outside directors): 2 persons 19,000 shares

and number of shares to be disposed

Corporate officers: 13 persons 10,800 shares

  • The closing price for the common shares of the Company on the Prime Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange on June 22, 2022 (the business day prior to the day of resolution at the meeting of the Board of Directors)

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on expectations in light of the information currently available, assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements. Risks and uncertainties include general domestic and international economic conditions such as general industry and market conditions, and changes of interest rate and currency exchange rate. These risks and uncertainties particularly apply with respect to product-relatedforward-looking statements. Product risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, completion and discontinuation of clinical trials; obtaining regulatory approvals; claims and concerns about product safety and efficacy; technological advances; adverse outcome of important litigation; domestic and foreign healthcare reforms and changes of laws and regulations. Also for existing products, there are manufacturing and marketing risks, which include, but are not limited to, inability to build production capacity to meet demand, lack of availability of raw materials and entry of competitive products. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For Further Information, Contact:

SHIONOGI Website Inquiry Form : https://www.shionogi.com/global/en/contact.html

Disclaimer

Shionogi & Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2022 06:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SHIONOGI & CO., LTD.
02:24aSHIONOGI : Notice of Completion of Disposal of Treasury Shares as Restricted Stock Compens..
PU
07/21Nikkei 225 Up 0.4% on Bank of Japan Outlook, Softer Yen
MT
07/21Japanese stocks gain as BOJ retains easy policy stance
RE
07/21Japan Index Inches Higher; Shionogi Shares Drop 8% as Health Panel Again Defers COVID-1..
MT
07/21Shionogi Shares Drop 8% as Health Panel Again Defers COVID-19 Pill Approval
MT
07/20Japanese stocks steady ahead of BOJ meeting
RE
07/20Shionogi Shares Slump After Japan Panel Rejects Emergency Approval for Company's Covid-..
DJ
07/20Japan postpones decision to approve 1st domestic oral COVID-19 drug
AQ
07/20Shionogi sinks in Tokyo trade after panel again delays COVID pill approval
RE
07/20Japan Health Ministry Panel Rejects Emergency Approval for Shionogi Covid-19 Drug
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SHIONOGI & CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 385 B 2 788 M 2 788 M
Net income 2023 140 B 1 013 M 1 013 M
Net cash 2023 380 B 2 752 M 2 752 M
P/E ratio 2023 15,1x
Yield 2023 1,73%
Capitalization 2 118 B 15 339 M 15 339 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,51x
EV / Sales 2024 4,12x
Nbr of Employees 5 693
Free-Float 90,1%
Chart SHIONOGI & CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHIONOGI & CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 7 024,00 JPY
Average target price 7 852,31 JPY
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Isao Teshirogi Manager-Secretary & Manager-Corporate Planning
Motozo Shiono Director
Teppei Mogi Independent Outside Director
Keiichi Ando Independent Outside Director
Hiroshi Ozaki Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHIONOGI & CO., LTD.-13.55%15 339
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-0.21%449 207
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY18.35%289 878
PFIZER, INC.-13.94%285 146
ROCHE HOLDING AG-12.86%277 373
ABBVIE INC.9.12%260 984