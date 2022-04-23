Log in
Shionogi : Presentation Ph1・Ph2a

04/23/2022 | 12:39pm EDT
Results from Ph1 and Ph2a studies of

S-217622, a novel 3C-like protease inhibitor as once daily oral treatment for

SARS-CoV-2 infection

Hiroshi Yotsuyanagi1, Norio Ohmagari2, Yohei Doi3,4, Takuhiro Sonoyama5, Ryosuke Shimizu5,

Takumi Imamura5, Takao Sanaki5, Keiko Baba5, Genki Ichihashi5, Takahiro Fukuhara5, Aya

Kuwata5, Yumiko Matsuo5, Yuko Tsuge5, Takeki Uehara5, Hiroshi Mukae6

  • 1. The Institute of Medical Science, The University of Tokyo, Tokyo, Japan

  • 2. Disease Control and Prevention Center, National Center for Global Health, Tokyo, Japan

  • 3. Division of Infectious Diseases, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA

  • 4. Departments of Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, Fujita Health University School of Medicine, Toyoake, Japan

  • 5. Shionogi & Co., Ltd., Osaka, Japan

  • 6. Department of Respiratory Medicine, Nagasaki University Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences, Nagasaki, Japan

Transparency declaration

  • I have received consulting fees, honoraria for lectures and chairs in sponsored symposiums, supports for attending meetings and travel from Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

  • I have received honoraria for lectures and chairs in sponsored symposiums, Support for attending meetings and travel from ViiV Healthcare

  • I am a member of S-217622 Advisory Board.

  • President of the Japanese Society of Infectious Diseases

3CLpro is a key enzyme in the viral replication

3CLpro inhibitor

S-217622

N

N

NNOClHNNNN NOFFF

Unoh, Y et al. J. Med. Chem. 2022

3CLpro, 3C-like protease; ACE2, angiotensin-converting enzyme 2; E, envelope; ERGIC, endoplasmic-reticulum-Golgi intermediate compartment; M, membrane; mRNA, messenger RNA; N, nucleocapsid; nsp1-16, non-structural proteins 1-16; PLpro, papain-like protease; pp1a/1ab, polyprotein 1a/1ab; RdRp, RNA-dependent RNA polymerase; RNA, ribonucleic acid; S, spike; ss, single-stranded; TMPRSS2, transmembrane protease serine 2

Phase 1 study outline

Multicenter, double-blinded, randomized, placebo-controlled study (jRCT2031210202)

PART 1

Single ascending dose

J

N=50

E

2000 mg 3:1

1000 mg 3:1

D

500 mg 3:1

C*B

250 mg

4:1

H

(Caucasian Participants)

F

(Japanese Participants)

PART 2 Multiple dose

N=22

8:3

70 mg 3:1

Day 1 dose 375 mg

Day 2-5 dose 125 mg

A

*In Part 1, Cohort C also involved the evaluation of the effect of food on the pharmacokinetics of S-217622

20 mg 3:1

Day 1 dose

8:3

Day 1 dose 375 mg

Day 2-5 dose 125 mg

PK profiles

PK profile in Part 1 (fasted state)

Parameter

Geometric mean (%CV)

20 mg

70 mg

250 mg

500 mg

1000 mg

2000 mg

N

6

6

8

6

6

6

Cmax (μg/mL)

1.70 (15.0)

5.20 (18.5)

15.2 (23.6)

32.6 (19.0)

63.8 (39.1)

96.9 (16.5)

Tmax (hr)

2.50 (1.00, 4.00)

1.50 (1.00, 4.00)

2.50 (1.00, 12.00)

2.00 (1.00, 4.00)

2.75 (1.00, 6.00)

4.00 (1.50, 8.00)

AUC0-inf (μg·hr/mL)

91.44 (24.3)

291.0 (15.7)

913.7 (16.2)

1987 (16.1)

3370 (35.5)

6346 (22.2)

t1/2,z (hr)

42.6 (18.6)

45.7 (11.9)

43.1 (20.2)

42.2 (14.6)

48.1 (11.3)

43.1 (15.6)

AUC, area under the plasma concentration time curve; AUC0-inf, AUC to infinity; Cmax, maximum plasma concentration; CV, coefficient of variation; PK, pharmacokinetics; t1/2,z, elimination half life; Tmax, time to maximum plasma concentration

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Shionogi & Co. Ltd. published this content on 23 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2022 16:38:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Income Statement Evolution
