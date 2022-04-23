Shionogi : Presentation Ph1・Ph2a

Multicenter, double-blinded, randomized, placebo-controlled study (jRCT2031210202)
PART 1
Single ascending dose
J
N=50
E
2000 mg 3:1
1000 mg 3:1
D
500 mg 3:1
C*B
250 mg
4:1
H
(Caucasian Participants)
F
(Japanese Participants)
PART 2 Multiple dose
N=22
8:3
70 mg 3:1
Day 1 dose 375 mg
Day 2-5 dose 125 mg
A
*In Part 1, Cohort C also involved the evaluation of the effect of food on the pharmacokinetics of S-217622
20 mg 3:1
Day 1 dose
8:3
Day 1 dose 375 mg
Day 2-5 dose 125 mg
PK profiles
PK profile in Part 1 (fasted state)
Parameter
Geometric mean (%CV)
20 mg
70 mg
250 mg
500 mg
1000 mg
2000 mg
N
6
6
8
6
6
6
Cmax(μg/mL)
1.70 (15.0)
5.20 (18.5)
15.2 (23.6)
32.6 (19.0)
63.8 (39.1)
96.9 (16.5)
Tmax(hr)
2.50 (1.00, 4.00)
1.50 (1.00, 4.00)
2.50 (1.00, 12.00)
2.00 (1.00, 4.00)
2.75 (1.00, 6.00)
4.00 (1.50, 8.00)
AUC0-inf(μg·hr/mL)
91.44 (24.3)
291.0 (15.7)
913.7 (16.2)
1987 (16.1)
3370 (35.5)
6346 (22.2)
t1/2,z(hr)
42.6 (18.6)
45.7 (11.9)
43.1 (20.2)
42.2 (14.6)
48.1 (11.3)
43.1 (15.6)
AUC, area under the plasma concentration time curve; AUC0-inf, AUC to infinity; Cmax, maximum plasma concentration; CV, coefficient of variation; PK, pharmacokinetics; t1/2,z, elimination half life; Tmax, time to maximum plasma concentration
