Shionogi : Presentation Ph2b
Phase 2b part of S-217622, a novel 3C-like protease inhibitor as once daily oral treatment for SARS-CoV-2 infection in Japan and South Korea
Norio Ohmagari 1 , Hiroshi Yotsuyanagi 2 , Yohei Doi 3, 4 , Takuhiro Sonoyama 5 , Takumi Imamura 5 , Takao Sanaki 5 ,
Keiko Baba 5 , Genki Ichihashi 5 , Takahiro Fukuhara 5 , Yosuke Takeda 5 , Yuko Tsuge 5 , Takeki Uehara 5 , Hiroshi Mukae 6
1. Disease Control and Prevention Center, National Center for Global Health, Tokyo, Japan
2. The Institute of Medical Science, The University of Tokyo, Tokyo, Japan
3. Division of Infectious Diseases, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA
4. Departments of Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, Fujita Health University School of Medicine, Toyoake, Japan
5. Shionogi & Co., Ltd., Osaka, Japan
6. Department of Respiratory Medicine, Nagasaki University Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences, Nagasaki, Japan
Transparency declaration
3CL pro is a key enzyme in the viral replication
3CL pro inhibitor
S-217622
N
N
N N O Cl HN N N N N O F F F
Unoh, Y et al. J. Med. Chem. 2022
3CL pro , 3C-like protease; ACE2, angiotensin-converting enzyme 2; E, envelope; ERGIC, endoplasmic-reticulum-Golgi intermediate compartment; M, membrane; mRNA, messenger RNA; N, nucleocapsid; nsp1-16, non-structural proteins 1-16; PL pro , papain-like protease; pp1a/1ab, polyprotein 1a/1ab; RdRp, RNA-dependent RNA polymerase; RNA, ribonucleic acid; S, spike; ss, single-stranded; TMPRSS2, transmembrane protease serine 2
Phase 2b part outline
Subjects
Mild/moderate symptoms SARS-CoV-2-infected subjects
Clinical trial design
Multicenter, randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blinded study
Endpoints
Virologic response, clinical symptom, safety
Age
12 to 70 years old
Sample size
435
Dosage and administration
Oral administration of S-217622 or placebo tablet q.d. for 5 days, loading dose at Day 1 followed by 4-days maintenance doses
Group
S-217622 375/125 mg, S-217622 750/250 mg or placebo
Inclusion criteria
• 12 to 70 years of age, at the time of signing the informed consent/assent
• Subjects who were diagnosed as SARS-CoV-2 positive and had COVID-19 onset within 120 hours before randomization
• Subjects who have at least one moderate (COVID-19 score: 2) symptom among the 12
COVID-19 symptoms at enrollment
Randomization
Day 1 Day 2 Day 3 Day 4
Day 5
Day 6
Day 9
Day 14
Day 21
Day 28
Patient disposition
• Lost to follow-up (n=1)
• Withdrawal by subject (n=4)
• Protocol deviation (n=3)
• Other (n=1)
S-217622 125 mg (safety population)
140 received S-217622 250 mg (safety population)
141 received placebo (safety population)
114 had SARS-CoV-2 confirmed by RT-PCR
(ITT1 population)
116 had SARS-CoV-2 confirmed by RT-PCR
(ITT1 population)
ITT1, intent-to-treat 1; RT-PCR, reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction; SARS-CoV-2, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
111 had SARS-CoV-2 confirmed by RT-PCR
(ITT1 population)
