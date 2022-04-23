Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Shionogi & Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4507   JP3347200002

SHIONOGI & CO., LTD.

(4507)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  04/22 02:00:00 am EDT
6955.00 JPY   +1.06%
12:39pSHIONOGI : Presentation Ph1・Ph2a
PU
12:39pSHIONOGI : Presentation Ph2b
PU
04/22Nikkei 225 Declines 1.6% on Federal Reserve Outlook
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Shionogi : Presentation Ph2b

04/23/2022 | 12:39pm EDT
Phase 2b part of S-217622, a novel 3C-like protease inhibitor as once daily oral treatment for SARS-CoV-2 infection in Japan and South Korea

Norio Ohmagari1, Hiroshi Yotsuyanagi2, Yohei Doi3, 4, Takuhiro Sonoyama5, Takumi Imamura5, Takao Sanaki5,

Keiko Baba5, Genki Ichihashi5, Takahiro Fukuhara5, Yosuke Takeda5, Yuko Tsuge5, Takeki Uehara5, Hiroshi Mukae6

  • 1. Disease Control and Prevention Center, National Center for Global Health, Tokyo, Japan

  • 2. The Institute of Medical Science, The University of Tokyo, Tokyo, Japan

  • 3. Division of Infectious Diseases, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA

  • 4. Departments of Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, Fujita Health University School of Medicine, Toyoake, Japan

  • 5. Shionogi & Co., Ltd., Osaka, Japan

  • 6. Department of Respiratory Medicine, Nagasaki University Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences, Nagasaki, Japan

Transparency declaration

  • I am a member of S-217622 Advisory Board.

3CLpro is a key enzyme in the viral replication

3CLpro inhibitor

S-217622

N

N

NNOClHNNNN NOFFF

Unoh, Y et al. J. Med. Chem. 2022

3CLpro, 3C-like protease; ACE2, angiotensin-converting enzyme 2; E, envelope; ERGIC, endoplasmic-reticulum-Golgi intermediate compartment; M, membrane; mRNA, messenger RNA; N, nucleocapsid; nsp1-16, non-structural proteins 1-16; PLpro, papain-like protease; pp1a/1ab, polyprotein 1a/1ab; RdRp, RNA-dependent RNA polymerase; RNA, ribonucleic acid; S, spike; ss, single-stranded; TMPRSS2, transmembrane protease serine 2

Phase 2b part outline

Subjects

Mild/moderate symptoms SARS-CoV-2-infected subjects

Clinical trial design

Multicenter, randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blinded study

Endpoints

Virologic response, clinical symptom, safety

Age

12 to 70 years old

Sample size

435

Dosage and administration

Oral administration of S-217622 or placebo tablet q.d. for 5 days, loading dose at Day 1 followed by 4-days maintenance doses

Group

S-217622 375/125 mg, S-217622 750/250 mg or placebo

Inclusion criteria

  • 12 to 70 years of age, at the time of signing the informed consent/assent

  • Subjects who were diagnosed as SARS-CoV-2 positive and had COVID-19 onset within 120 hours before randomization

  • Subjects who have at least one moderate (COVID-19 score: 2) symptom among the 12

    COVID-19 symptoms at enrollment

Randomization

Treatment

Follow-up

Day 1 Day 2 Day 3 Day 4

Day 5

Day 6

Day 9

Day 14

Day 21

Day 28

dosing day

Patient disposition

  • Lost to follow-up (n=1)

    Screening failure (n=9)

  • Withdrawal by subject (n=4)

  • Protocol deviation (n=3)

  • Other (n=1)

Safety Analysis

140 received

S-217622 125 mg (safety population)

140 received S-217622 250 mg (safety population)

141 received placebo (safety population)

Efficacy Analysis

114 had SARS-CoV-2 confirmed by RT-PCR

(ITT1 population)

116 had SARS-CoV-2 confirmed by RT-PCR

(ITT1 population)

ITT1, intent-to-treat 1; RT-PCR, reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction; SARS-CoV-2, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

111 had SARS-CoV-2 confirmed by RT-PCR

(ITT1 population)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Shionogi & Co. Ltd. published this content on 23 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2022 16:38:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 310 B 2 408 M 2 408 M
Net income 2022 112 B 868 M 868 M
Net cash 2022 359 B 2 793 M 2 793 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,7x
Yield 2022 1,59%
Capitalization 2 097 B 16 290 M 16 290 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,61x
EV / Sales 2023 4,42x
Nbr of Employees 5 485
Free-Float 90,1%
Chart SHIONOGI & CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHIONOGI & CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 6 955,00 JPY
Average target price 8 233,08 JPY
Spread / Average Target 18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Isao Teshirogi Manager-Secretary & Manager-Corporate Planning
Motozo Shiono Director
Teppei Mogi Independent Outside Director
Keiichi Ando Independent Outside Director
Hiroshi Ozaki Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHIONOGI & CO., LTD.-14.40%16 290
JOHNSON & JOHNSON6.12%477 380
ROCHE HOLDING AG-2.73%311 297
ABBVIE INC.14.47%273 757
PFIZER, INC.-18.49%270 652
NOVO NORDISK A/S4.27%252 573