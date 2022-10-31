Shionogi : Section 1 SHIONOGI Value Creation

Our Group Philosophy

SHIONOGI Group Heritage

SHIONOGI strives constantly

to supply the best possible medicine (healthcare solutions)

to protect the health and wellbeing of the patients we serve.

SHIONOGI Group Vision

Building Innovation Platforms to Shape the Future of Healthcare

SHIONOGI is transforming itself from a drug discovery-based pharmaceutical company to a HaaS* company in order to pursue the health that people truly desire and to deliver unprecedented new value to society.

*Healthcare as a Service: Provide a range of healthcare services in line with customer needs, rather than only providing pharmaceuticals.

Our Philosophy

The Company Policy of Shionogi

Shionogi's Purpose