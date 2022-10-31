Advanced search
    4507   JP3347200002

SHIONOGI & CO., LTD.

(4507)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:36 2022-10-31 am EDT
6852.00 JPY   +0.41%
Shionogi : Section 1 SHIONOGI Value Creation

10/31/2022 | 01:19am EDT
Our Group Philosophy

SHIONOGI Group Heritage

SHIONOGI strives constantly

to supply the best possible medicine (healthcare solutions)

to protect the health and wellbeing of the patients we serve.

SHIONOGI Group Vision

Building Innovation Platforms to Shape the Future of Healthcare

SHIONOGI is transforming itself from a drug discovery-based pharmaceutical company to a HaaS* company in order to pursue the health that people truly desire and to deliver unprecedented new value to society.

*Healthcare as a Service: Provide a range of healthcare services in line with customer needs, rather than only providing pharmaceuticals.

Our Philosophy

The Company Policy of Shionogi

Shionogi's Purpose

Shionogi strives constantly to supply the best possible medicine to protect the health and wellbeing of the patients we serve.

For this purpose, Shionogi will need to

Pursue the search for even better medicines. Produce even better medicines.

Promote awareness of these better medicines to more people so that more people will be able to use these medicines.

Research, produce, and promote in an even more economical manner.

For this purpose, Shionogi will need to

Strive ceaselessly day after day to improve their skills.

Strive ceaselessly day after day to improve as human beings.

As a result, Shionogi people will

Find even greater satisfaction in their daily work and in their daily lives. Find even greater improvement in the quality of their lives.

Find even greater prosperity in their lives.

Established in 1957

SHIONOGI

Group

Heritage

The foundation that

supports SHIONOGI

Building Innovation Platforms

to Shape the Future of

SHIONOGI Group

Healthcare

Vision

What we want to achieve by 2030

• Be trustworthy

• Be bold

SHIONOGI Group Values

• Be dauntless in spirit

• Build greatness out of diversity

Our psyche that is indispensable for

• Contribute to society

achieving vision

The unwavering purpose of the SHIONOGI Group's corporate activities is expressed in the opening of the SHIONOGI Group Heritage as the image of what SHIONOGI should be and the Company's social existence values.

As people's lifestyles and values are changing irreversibly, their healthcare needs are becoming increasingly sophisticated and diverse. Unprecedented opportunities are emerging before us to deal with various needs that could not be solved in the past.

SHIONOGI will continue to transform itself into a company that goes beyond the boundaries of a pharmaceutical company to provide the best healthcare solutions by being closely attuned to desires of people everywhere with regards to health.

We are committed to making people's dreams for the future of healthcare into reality.

*SHIONOGI is an abbreviation for the SHIONOGI Group

SHIONOGI is uniting globally to take a new step forward in transforming itself into a HaaS company

Capability and Vision, unified.

"Capability" that

"Vision" for

has been built up

evolution

Reliable Weight

Dynamic One Ring

Group Brand Logotype

"Trust" and "Accuracy"

Dynamic expansion and unity

Design that gives a sense of security

and trust

Our minds on the new group brand

The "FUNDOH" weight mark which stands "accuracy", "honesty", and "trust" has been a longtime Group Brand Symbol of Shionogi & Co., Ltd and its group companies.

Reflecting SHIONOGI's intention to transform to a global HaaS company, we have refined the Group Brand Symbol and logotype design and evolved it into an identity that embodies the new SHIONOGI.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd.  Integrated Report 2022

1

Contents

  • 1 Our Group Philosophy

Section 1

SHIONOGI Value Creation

Approaches to Achieve the Goals

  4

Special

COVID-19 Initiative Results and

Feature

Learning

  1. Message from the CEO
  1. Our History
  1. Value Creation Process
  1. Value Creation Story
  1. Risks and Opportunities
  1. SHIONOGI's Material Issues
  1. Market and Performance
  1. Financial Highlights / Non-Financial Highlights
  1. At a Glance

Section 3

SHIONOGI Innovation and Evolution

  • 54 Protect People Worldwide from the Threat of Infectious Diseases
  • 58 Improve Social Productivity and Extend Healthy Lifespans
  • 60 Contribute to Sustainable Social Security
  • 62 Improve Access to Healthcare
  • 66 Supply Socially Responsible Products and Services
  • 68 Reinforce Supply Chain Management
  • 69 Respect Human Rights
  • 70 Protect the Environment

Section 4

Governance to Create Value and Implement Strategy

  • 72 SpecialFeature Outside Directors Roundtable
  • 75 Corporate Governance
  • 85 Engagement with Stakeholders
  • 86 Ensure Compliance
  • 87 Risk Management

Section 2

Data Section

SHIONOGI Strategy

90 11-Year Financial Summary

34

Medium-Term Business Plan

92 Consolidated Financial Statements

36

Management Strategy/Financial Strategy

97 Non-Financial Data

40

R&D Strategy

  98

Environmental Data

44

Top-Line Strategy

99 Third-Party Assurance of Environmental Data

48

Management Foundation Strategy

100

Glossary

50

Secure Human Resources to Support Growth

101

Attestation of Validity

102

Corporate Information/Stock Information

Forward-looking statements

This report contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on expectations in light of the information currently available, assumptions that are subject to risks, and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements. Risks and uncertainties include general domestic and international economic conditions, such as general industry and market conditions, and changes of interest rates and currency exchange rates. These risks and uncertainties particularly apply to forward-looking statements concerning existing products and those under development. Product risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: completion and discontinuation of clinical trials; obtaining regulatory approvals; claims and concerns about product safety and efficacy; technological advances; adverse outcome of important litigation; domestic and foreign healthcare reforms; and changes of laws and regulations.

  • For existing products, there are also manufacturing and marketing risks, which include, but are not limited to, inability to build manufacturing capacity to meet demand, unavailability of raw materials, and competition with other companies' products. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. This report contains information on pharmaceuticals (including com- pounds under development), but this information is not intended to make any representations or advertisements regarding the efficacy of these pharmaceuticals nor provide medical advice of any kind.

2 Shionogi & Co., Ltd.  Integrated Report 2022

  • External evaluation

ESG index

External recognition related to IR and sustainability

Other

Selected by domestic equity managers at the Government Pension Investment Fund as having an "Excellent Integrated Report" (second consecutive year)

  • Commitment to society

SHIONOGI has endorsed and supported the United Nations Global Compact. See our website for more information. https://www.shionogi.com/global/en/sustainability/ungc.html

  • Editorial Policy

In order for stakeholders*1 better understand SHIONOGI's corporate value, we conduct integrated reporting based on integrated thinking.

  • Period covered

Results for fiscal 2021 (April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022). Some of the activities after the same period are included.

  • Target organizations

This report covers 53 Group companies (the Company, 48 consolidated subsidiar- ies, 3 affiliated companies, and 1 jointly controlled entity). The scope of our environmental activities covers all of Shionogi & Co., Ltd business sites and major domestic group companies. For some indicators, major overseas group companies are also included in the scope of coverage.

  • Reference Guidelines

IIRC*2 "International Integrated Reporting Framework," "GRI (Global Reporting Initiative) Sustainability Reporting Standards," "ISO 26000," Ministry of the Environment "Environmental Reporting Guidelines 2018," and Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry "Guidance for Collaborative Value Creation"

*2 IIRC was reorganized as the Value Reporting Foundation (VRF) in June 2021. VRF was integrated into the ISSB of the IFRS Foundation in August 2022.

  • Disclosure and engagement
    Financial information

IR Library https://www.shionogi.com/global/en/investors/ir-library.html

Securities report (JP) https://www.shionogi.com/jp/ja/investors/ir-library/securities-report.html

Non-financial information

Sustainability https://www.shionogi.com/global/en/sustainability.html

Policies https://www.shionogi.com/global/en/company/policies.html

Basic Views and Guidelines on Corporate Governance https://www.shionogi.com/global/en/company/cg/basic.html

Environmental Initiatives https://www.shionogi.com/global/en/sustainability/environment. html

*1

Shareholders and investors

Employees

SHIONOGI's stakeholders

Customers

Society

Shionogi & Co., Ltd.  Integrated Report 2022

3

Section 1 SHIONOGI Value Creation Approaches to Achieve the Goals

Special

Feature

COVID-19 Initiative Results and

Learning

Results

Commitment to fighting COVID-19

Pre-symptomatic phase/detection

  • Provide wastewater epidemiological surveillance service by establishing AdvanSentinel Inc.
  • Launch of mutational analysis service

Prophylactic

vaccines

  • Research and development of a recombinant protein vaccine
  • Research and development of a nasal vaccine
  • Research and development of a universal antigen vaccine

Diagnostic drugs

Therapeutic agents

• Sales of antigen test kit products

• Research and development of antiviral drugs

  • Sales of SARS-CoV-2 antigen test kit products for assisting in predicting exacerbation
  • Sales of Th2 chemokine TARC kit for assisting in predicting exacerbation
  • Online sales of PCR testing services for COVID-19(SARS-CoV-2)

Exacerbation

Support to local

suppression

governments

• Research and development of pharmaceuticals to prevent

• Support to health centers in Tokyo and Osaka prefectures

severe disease

Ensuring a stable

supply of

pharmaceuticals

  • Inventory management in cooperation with raw material suppliers and procurement contractors
  • Thorough-goingemployee health management and mea- sures to prevent the spread of infections

Business continuity

initiatives

  • Respond in line with our business continuity plan (BCP)
  • Introduced systems in response to new workstyles, such as telework and staggered work hours

Providing disease

information

• Providing information via websites

Cooperation/alli-

ances with interna-

tional societies

  • Described our programs in a video submission to the UN's #Uniting Business to Respond to COVID-19 campaign

4 Shionogi & Co., Ltd.  Integrated Report 2022

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

