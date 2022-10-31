Shionogi : Section 1 SHIONOGI Value Creation

to supply the best possible medicine (healthcare solutions)
to protect the health and wellbeing of the patients we serve.
SHIONOGI Group Vision
Building Innovation Platforms to Shape the Future of Healthcare
SHIONOGI is transforming itself from a drug discovery-based pharmaceutical company to a HaaS* company in order to pursue the health that people truly desire and to deliver unprecedented new value to society.
*Healthcare as a Service: Provide a range of healthcare services in line with customer needs, rather than only providing pharmaceuticals.
Our Philosophy
The Company Policy of Shionogi
Shionogi's Purpose
Shionogi strives constantly to supply the best possible medicine to protect the health and wellbeing of the patients we serve.
For this purpose, Shionogi will need to
Pursue the search for even better medicines. Produce even better medicines.
Promote awareness of these better medicines to more people so that more people will be able to use these medicines.
Research, produce, and promote in an even more economical manner.
For this purpose, Shionogi will need to
Strive ceaselessly day after day to improve their skills.
Strive ceaselessly day after day to improve as human beings.
As a result, Shionogi people will
Find even greater satisfaction in their daily work and in their daily lives. Find even greater improvement in the quality of their lives.
Find even greater prosperity in their lives.
Established in 1957
SHIONOGI
Group
Heritage
The foundation that
supports SHIONOGI
Building Innovation Platforms
to Shape the Future of
SHIONOGI Group
Healthcare
Vision
What we want to achieve by 2030
• Be trustworthy
• Be bold
SHIONOGI Group Values
• Be dauntless in spirit
• Build greatness out of diversity
Our psyche that is indispensable for
• Contribute to society
achieving vision
The unwavering purpose of the SHIONOGI Group's corporate activities is expressed in the opening of the SHIONOGI Group Heritage as the image of what SHIONOGI should be and the Company's social existence values.
As people's lifestyles and values are changing irreversibly, their healthcare needs are becoming increasingly sophisticated and diverse. Unprecedented opportunities are emerging before us to deal with various needs that could not be solved in the past.
SHIONOGI will continue to transform itself into a company that goes beyond the boundaries of a pharmaceutical company to provide the best healthcare solutions by being closely attuned to desires of people everywhere with regards to health.
We are committed to making people's dreams for the future of healthcare into reality.
*SHIONOGI is an abbreviation for the SHIONOGI Group
SHIONOGI is uniting globally to take a new step forward in transforming itself into a HaaS company
Capability and Vision, unified.
"Capability" that
"Vision" for
has been built up
evolution
Reliable Weight
Dynamic One Ring
Group Brand Logotype
"Trust" and "Accuracy"
Dynamic expansion and unity
Design that gives a sense of security
and trust
Our minds on the new group brand
The "FUNDOH" weight mark which stands "accuracy", "honesty", and "trust" has been a longtime Group Brand Symbol of Shionogi & Co., Ltd and its group companies.
Reflecting SHIONOGI's intention to transform to a global HaaS company, we have refined the Group Brand Symbol and logotype design and evolved it into an identity that embodies the new SHIONOGI.
Contents
1 Our Group Philosophy
Section 1
SHIONOGI Value Creation
Approaches to Achieve the Goals
4
Special
COVID-19 Initiative Results and
Feature
Learning
Message from the CEO
Our History
Value Creation Process
Value Creation Story
Risks and Opportunities
SHIONOGI's Material Issues
Market and Performance
Financial Highlights / Non-Financial Highlights
At a Glance
Section 3
SHIONOGI Innovation and Evolution
54 Protect People Worldwide from the Threat of Infectious Diseases
58 Improve Social Productivity and Extend Healthy Lifespans
60 Contribute to Sustainable Social Security
62 Improve Access to Healthcare
66 Supply Socially Responsible Products and Services
68 Reinforce Supply Chain Management
69 Respect Human Rights
70 Protect the Environment
Section 4
Governance to Create Value and Implement Strategy
72SpecialFeature Outside Directors Roundtable
75 Corporate Governance
85 Engagement with Stakeholders
86 Ensure Compliance
87 Risk Management
Section 2
Data Section
SHIONOGI Strategy
90 11-Year Financial Summary
34
Medium-Term Business Plan
92 Consolidated Financial Statements
36
Management Strategy/Financial Strategy
97 Non-Financial Data
40
R&D Strategy
98
Environmental Data
44
Top-Line Strategy
99 Third-Party Assurance of Environmental Data
48
Management Foundation Strategy
100
Glossary
50
Secure Human Resources to Support Growth
101
Attestation of Validity
102
Corporate Information/Stock Information
Forward-looking statements
This report contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on expectations in light of the information currently available, assumptions that are subject to risks, and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements. Risks and uncertainties include general domestic and international economic conditions, such as general industry and market conditions, and changes of interest rates and currency exchange rates. These risks and uncertainties particularly apply to forward-looking statements concerning existing products and those under development. Product risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: completion and discontinuation of clinical trials; obtaining regulatory approvals; claims and concerns about product safety and efficacy; technological advances; adverse outcome of important litigation; domestic and foreign healthcare reforms; and changes of laws and regulations.
For existing products, there are also manufacturing and marketing risks, which include, but are not limited to, inability to build manufacturing capacity to meet demand, unavailability of raw materials, and competition with other companies' products. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. This report contains information on pharmaceuticals (including com- pounds under development), but this information is not intended to make any representations or advertisements regarding the efficacy of these pharmaceuticals nor provide medical advice of any kind.
In order for stakeholders*1 better understand SHIONOGI's corporate value, we conduct integrated reporting based on integrated thinking.
Period covered
Results for fiscal 2021 (April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022). Some of the activities after the same period are included.
Target organizations
This report covers 53 Group companies (the Company, 48 consolidated subsidiar- ies, 3 affiliated companies, and 1 jointly controlled entity). The scope of our environmental activities covers all of Shionogi & Co., Ltd business sites and major domestic group companies. For some indicators, major overseas group companies are also included in the scope of coverage.
Reference Guidelines
IIRC*2 "International Integrated Reporting Framework," "GRI (Global Reporting Initiative) Sustainability Reporting Standards," "ISO 26000," Ministry of the Environment "Environmental Reporting Guidelines 2018," and Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry "Guidance for Collaborative Value Creation"
*2 IIRC was reorganized as the Value Reporting Foundation (VRF) in June 2021. VRF was integrated into the ISSB of the IFRS Foundation in August 2022.
