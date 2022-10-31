Shionogi : Section 2 SHIONOGI Strategy 10/31/2022 | 01:19am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Section 2SHIONOGI Strategy Medium-Term Business Plan Looking Back at Our Previous Medium-Term Business Plans In fiscal 2021, the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rage, which had a major impact on the business environment in which SHIONOGI operates. In particular, the infectious disease business, which includes influenza-related products, was dramatically impacted by the massive market contraction due to strict precautions against contagions. On the other hand, there was major progress in the development of the therapeutic drug S-217622 (ensitrelvir) and the COVID-19 vaccine S-268019, making it possible to raise the Company's presence as a leading infectious disease company in Japan. (Billions of yen) (%) 600  Net sales (left axis) 40  Operating profit (left axis) 450 Operating profit margin (right axis) 30 300 20 150 10 0 2000 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2018 2019 2020 2021 0 (FY) 2030 JGAAP IFRS First Medium-Term Business Plan Second Medium-Term Business Plan Third Medium-Term Business Plan (FY2000 - FY2004) (FY2005 - FY2009) (FY2010-FY2013) Focus on pharmaceutical business Expansion of R&D and establishment of global structure Toward global growth -Establishing a foundation -Accelerating progress -SONG for the Real Growth Establishing a foundation Clarifying target areas Growth centered on new drugs Accomplishments Transferred/sold drug wholesaling, agrochemical, clinical laboratory, industrial chemicals, and cap- sule businesses and focused on prescription drugs R&D Established overseas joint venture Shionogi-GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, LLC (present-dayShionogi-ViiV Healthcare LLC) and launched joint R&D of anti-HIV agent Overseas business Established foundation for global development (established Shionogi Inc.) Strengthened the two areas of metabolic diseases and pain, in addition to infectious diseases, another SHIONOGI strength Establishing strong sales Developed Crestor into a key product with domestic sales of ¥23.0 billion Overseas business Obtained U.S. sales network through the acquisi- tion of Sciele Pharma, Inc.

Conducted joint development of anti-HIV drug with GSK Implemented in-house global development (Phase 3 clinical trials)

in-house global development (Phase 3 clinical trials) Discovered 12 development products and obtained PoC for at least 50% Japan business Grew 8 strategic products and improved the sales ratio

Crestor and Cymbalta obtained the number-one market share Overseas business Launched Osphena

Introduced to Europe and China Earnings structure Issues  Revised agreements for out-licensed products  Strengthened cost-control capabilities  Response to the volatile drug industry  Identifying research seeds and expanding early  The speed at which the value of new products is  Establishing a second and third target area in phase drug discovery programs maximized remained an issue addition to the infectious disease area  Improving clinical predicability  The U.S. business was still unprofitable  Quickly formulating strategies and making deci-  New products (Cymbalta, Mulpleta, Actair, and sions related to global development Osphena) were capturing market share at too  Achieving sales targets and adjusting sales slow a pace expenses  Stagnant per-employee operating profit (exclud-  Reducing indirect division costs ing royalties) Accomplishments Fourth Medium-Term Business Plan (FY2014 - FY2019) Grow as a drug discovery-based pharmaceutical company Grow sustainably as a drug discovery-based pharmaceutical company -Shionogi Growth Strategy 2020 Update contributing to a more vigorous society through improved healthcare KPIs -Shionogi Growth Strategy 2020 We accomplished the following regarding the 4th Medium-Term Business Plan (SGS2020) and achieved the main KPIs given in SGS2020 (ordinary profit, efficiency KPI, and shareholder return KPIs). Continued creation of in-house products  Xofluza, Mulpleta, Symproic, cefiderocol, cabotegravir Strengthening of business operations  Improvement of cost management  Global development of all in-house products, launches in overseas markets Issues Maximize value of new products  Cymbalta and Intuniv have achieved growth, but targets are unmet Issues with information provision concerning Xofluza have emerged (insufficient marketing capabilities overall) Grow overseas businesses  US business: Targets not met for strategic products (Osphena, Symproic )  Still in process of establishing business infrastructure for the EU and China Improve per-employee productivity 34 Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Integrated Report 2022 Shionogi Transformation Strategy 2030 (STS2030) SHIONOGI Group Vision Building Innovation Platforms to Shape the Future of What SHIONOGI wants to accomplish by 2030 Healthcare Continuously creating innovative products/services, with a well-established and rapidly-growing global business

well-established and rapidly-growing global business Continuing to offer solutions to health issues facing society

Excellent business persons who never take a break from building their expertise and capabilities, leveraging their individual strengths, and creating new value Strategy to Achieve SHIONOGI Group Vision In June 2020, SHIONOGI stated the goals it wants to achieve in ten years, by 2030, as SHIONOGI Group Vision and formulated STS2030, a strategy to achieve that vision. It positioned the period through 2024 as Phase 1, and developed concrete plans to undertake the transformation from a traditional pharmaceutical company into a HaaS* company by providing society with innovative solutions required to solve social prob- lems, not only traditional prescription drugs. During phase 2, the period starting in 2025, SHIONOGI will continue to grow as a HaaS company and further raise its corporate value by becoming an entity that can continue to supply this type of innovative solutions. Healthcare as a Service: Provide a range of healthcare services in line with cus- tomer needs, rather than only providing pharmaceuticals STS2030 20202025 2030 STS Phase 1 STS Phase 2 (2020-2024) (2025 -) Realizing our Growth from transformation transformation SHIONOGI Strategy2 Section STS2030 and Material Issues (Materiality) To realize a transformation to new growth as a total healthcare company, the basic policy for STS Phase 1, we have formulated three strategies-R&D strategy, top-line strategy, and management foundation strategy. Furthermore, material issues (mate- riality) include factors related to achieving the SHIONOGI Group Vision through new value creation and factors to lessen the negative impact related to issues such as human rights and the environment, and maintain medium- to long-term initiatives to build a foundation to achieve that. Factors related to achieving the SHIONOGI Group Vision are tackled strategically in STS2030, and SHIONOGI has positioned STS2030 and material issues (materiality) as two elements that complement each other. We will achieve sustainable growth as a company by incorporating these two elements into the goals for various business activities, implement business transformation and reduction in negative impact by achieving those goals, and delivering created value to all stakeholders. STS2030 R&D Strategy Development of innovative pipeline Business growth through creation of Top-Line Strategy diverse businesses Management Building framework for new value Foundation Strategy creation Material Issues (Materiality) New value creation Material issues to create new value for customers and society Material issues to realize a sustainable society and support SHIONOGI's growth Lessen negative impact Build a foundation SHIONOGI Group Heritage SHIONOGI strives constantly to supply the best possible medicine (healthcare solutions) to protect the health and wellbeing of the patients we serve. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Integrated Report 2022 35 Section 2SHIONOGI Strategy Management Strategy/Financial Strategy In STS2030, SHIONOGI is promoting growth through transformation and pursuing a strategy that sets forth growth through a business make-over. In the pharmaceutical business, our major business segment, we are working to maximize product value, which had been an issue in our previous medium-term business plan, SGS2020, based on efforts to create innovative products as a drug discovery -based pharmaceutical company. The royalties we obtain from alliances with licensees and external partners will serve to maximize the earnings we need for achieving STS2030, and we will focus on new product introductions at our overseas Group companies and redouble our efforts to strengthen our in-house marketing without involving partners so that we can improve the growth and profitability of each global region. In addition, in businesses newly proposed in STS2030 that are outside the framework of prescription drugs, we are proac- tively pursuing the co-creation of new healthcare solutions with various partners, so that we can capitalize on our strengths and expand our vaccine, OTC drugs and contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) businesses. We are tackling the challenge of creating healthcare for the future by developing our Healthcare as a Service (HaaS) business so that we can solve the many problems of society. Developing a new well-balanced business model that has the pharmaceutical and the HaaS businesses as its major pil- lars will enable us to break free from a business structure that relies mainly on royalty income and transform us into a total healthcare company that goes beyond the existing pharma- ceutical company framework and maintain high profitability as well as a stable management foundation. In addition, SHIONOGI works hand in hand with society to bring about a world with sustainable growth by solving social issues through innovative healthcare solutions. Strengthening our portfolio with new growth drivers to achieve total care for diseases The areas that we are working on for achieving STS2030 are providing products and services that provide total care for diseases and accelerating the broadening and strengthening of our product portfolio, which includes tackling diseases where unmet medical needs remain, especially infectious diseases, psychoneurological diseases, and pain. Fiscal 2021 was a year during which the world continued to be ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic. Placing our top prior- ity on freeing the world from the pandemic as soon as possi- ble, even if only by a day, we made progress in organizing our products and services so that we can provide total care. These efforts included developing the COVID-19 therapeutic drug S-217622 and vaccine S-268019, providing wastewater-based epidemiology surveillance services through the establishment of AdvanSentinel Inc., developing and supplying COVID-19 diagnostic drugs, and the out-licensing of asapiprant, which suppresses the exacerbation of the disease. We plan to con- tinue beefing up our development portfolio by launching such initiatives as the discovery of S-217622follow-up compounds and development of a nasal vaccine as a next-generation vaccine for COVID-19. With the COVID-19 pandemic, society has renewed awareness of the importance of programs for dealing with infectious diseases. As a leading company in the infectious disease area that has adopted the material issue (materi- ality) of "protecting people worldwide from the threat of infectious diseases," SHIONOGI is incorporating the lessons of the COVID-19 pandemic and providing solutions from the perspective of total care, vis-à-vis all types of infectious diseases, including antimicrobial resistance (AMR), the three major infectious diseases, and neglected tropical diseases (NTDs). Besides infectious diseases, STS2030 also addresses psycho- neurological diseases and pain as key areas where we are working to maximize the value of our existing products and to accelerate the expansion of our portfolio. For atten- Financial foundation FY2019 FY2020 FY2021 Total assets ¥873.7billion ¥999.0billion ¥1,150.6billion Equity attributable to ¥765.2billion ¥846.1billion ¥975.7billion owners of parent Cash and ¥208.9billion ¥276.2billion ¥254.4billion cash equivalents Ratio of equity attribut- able to owners of parent 87.6% 84.7% 84.8% to total assets Payout ratio 26.0% 29.6% 30.4% Financial KPIs FY2021(results) FY2022 FY2024 indicators Revenues ¥335.1billion ¥400.0billion ¥500.0billion Core operating profit ¥110.6billion ¥120.0billion ¥150.0billion Core operating profit margin 33.0% Over 30% Over 30% Growth Overseas revenue ratio 22.3% Over 25% Over 50% (excluding royalities) Internally-discovered 73% Over 60% Over 60% pipeline ratio Shareholder returnindicators EPS ¥378.75 Over ¥370 Over ¥480 ROE 12.5% Over 13% Over 15% DOE 3.8% Over 4% Over 4% 36 Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Integrated Report 2022 tion-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), we are in the process of developing a digital therapeutic app (SDT-001), as well as two types of treatment drugs that have differing mechanisms of action. Pharmaceutical services with differing modalities not only provide patients with more treatment options, but are also an effective way to deal with the patent cliff problems that are constantly confronting the pharmaceutical business. In fiscal 2021, we also got involved in efforts to provide new solutions for insomnia, thus adding to our portfolio. We entered into a memorandum of understanding with Mochida Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. regarding a marketing rights license for the insomnia therapeutic drug daridorexant, and we entered into a commercialization agreement with SUSMED, Inc. regarding a digital therapeutic application for insomnia. Also, regarding pain, we entered into a license agreement with Grünenthal GmbH for the pain control medicine resiniferatoxin, adding it to our portfolio. In STS2030, we are putting together a solid portfolio so that we can overcome our patent cliff while maintaining a balance between our pharmaceutical business and our HaaS business. Section Investment strategy for value creation To maintain our global growth while tending to the many problems in the healthcare field, SHIONOGI needs to improve our performance by expanding our portfolio through the creation of growth drivers, to get new businesses up and running as soon as possible, and to develop a greater presence in overseas markets. The financial policy set forth in Phase 1 of STS2030 includes establishing an investment budget of 500 billion yen, in addition to R&D expenses. This investment budget is the financial driver that will increase SHIONOGI's corporate value as we strengthen the competitiveness of our new businesses, beef up our development pipeline, and carry out flexible and speedy social imple- mentation, in other words, undergo a transformation. In Japan, we are seeking out and making investments in products that will contribute to our revenues in the short term and to businesses that can be expected to contribute to our productivity and profitability over the longer term, as well as products in the early stages of development. In the U.S. and Europe, we are taking steps to acquire products that will contribute to our business immediately, and expand sales of cefiderocol, which we are also hoping will provide synergies. In China, we are accelerating our pursuit and execution of investment opportunities to provide innovative new products and services through Ping An-Shionogi Co., Ltd., our joint venture with the Ping An Insurance Group. Along with these investments in new businesses and portfo- lio acquisitions, we are also making investment to enhance our existing strengths and improve our profitability. Because we proceeded with an aggressive investment in infectious disease projects, particularly for COVID-19-related R&D in fiscal 2021, we spent the highest amount ever, 73 billion yen (up by 18.7 billion from the prior year) on R&D expenses. In the five years of STS2030 Phase 1, we anticipate making R&D investments of an amount equivalent to more 120% of what we spent on R&D over the five-year period from fiscal 2015 through fiscal 2019. The increase in R&D expenses will be an investment in the creation of innovative healthcare solutions for solving the social issues of 2030, and we are planning to invest flexibly to maximize the value of our new product developments.

COVID-19-related R&D in fiscal 2021, we spent the highest amount ever, 73 billion yen (up by 18.7 billion from the prior year) on R&D expenses. In the five years of STS2030 Phase 1, we anticipate making R&D investments of an amount equivalent to more 120% of what we spent on R&D over the five-year period from fiscal 2015 through fiscal 2019. The increase in R&D expenses will be an investment in the creation of innovative healthcare solutions for solving the social issues of 2030, and we are planning to invest flexibly to maximize the value of our new product developments. Also, to strengthen our base of competitiveness, we at SHIONOGI are promoting the use of AI technologies in drug discovery and are in the process of building a data manage- ment platform (DMP) for marketing, as well as speeding up investment in building a digital foundation so that we can grow as a HaaS company. Furthermore we are making invest- ments in building a manufacturing and logistics system so that SHIONOGI Strategy2 SHIONOGI Transformation Takeaki Dohda Vice President Investment Strategy Department Message from an employee Taking the same approach as a startup to face unmet medical needs The Investment Strategy Department's mission is to create new value for SHIONOGI during the post-2030 period after we achieve STS2030. We are adopting a new value system that strives to ascertain unmet medical needs by taking the same flexible and rational approach as would the founder of a startup. We will speed up business by engaging in mutual learning and encouragement with the managements of the firms in which we have invested. We believe that, through these cumulative efforts, SHIONOGI will be able to transform itself into the Company that, with its business partners, is the best in the world at providing healthcare solutions that meet custom- ers' needs. SHIONOGI has already invested in some excellent partners both in Japan and overseas. Going forward, we will proactively work to create businesses with a grander vision so that we will be able to provide customers with the fruits of our endeavors as soon as possible. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Integrated Report 2022 37 Section 2SHIONOGI Strategy Management Strategy/Financial Strategy we can quickly deliver the solutions that we have designed to the patients who need them. In fiscal 2021, we spent a total of 27.3 billion yen on capital investments in vaccine manufacturing equipment and in manufacturing facilities at our Settsu Plant. In particular, with respect to vaccine manufacturing, we teamed up with Unigen, Inc. and Api Co., Ltd., an alliance that employed about 37.3 billion yen of grant funds from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry and the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare to conduct clinical trials in tandem with the construction of manufacturing facilities and the opti- mization of manufacturing methods for mass production so that we can deliver a vaccine to people as soon as possible. SHIONOGI is thus actively seeking investment opportunities that will contribute to our revenues in both the short term and longer term as well as investment opportunities that can help strengthen our corporate foundation in order to keep increasing our corporate value. Also, each investment candi- date undergoes a balanced assessment of its benefits and risks based on our investment evaluation process so that we can create new value through rapid implementation. Promoting management that is both aggressive and defensive Despite the tough business climate in fiscal 2021 due to such factors as the minimal spread of influenza from increased hygiene awareness and global travel restrictions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, SHIONOGI's revenues, core operating profit, and profit attributable to owners of parent exceeded our financial forecast. Again, in fiscal 2022, we will have our sights fixed on growth opportunities, and will advance operations considering both aggressive and defensive risks. Meanwhile, in fiscal 2021, our R&D investments were larger than in any prior year in SHIONOGI's history, so that we could provide society with solutions to COVID-19 as soon as possible. From fiscal 2022 onward, we will allocate earnings from COVID- 19 related projects to investments in equipment and the forma- tion of an IT foundation, and we will be pursuing initiatives that will improve our corporate value over the medium and long term. Investment in growth drivers Achieving our SHIONOGI Group Vision absolutely requires that we create innovative products and services that will solve social problems in the field of healthcare. To do this, we must use cutting-edgedrug-discovery technologies so that we can come up with innovations that meet the needs of society. During STS Phase 1, which runs through fiscal 2024, we plan to allocate 500 billion yen into investment that will be new growth drivers. We did not succeed in making any large- scale business investments in fiscal 2021, due to an environ- ment of underlying risk in which the COVID-19 pandemic showed no sign of ending and the global instability increased as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. However, we set up a new Investment Strategy Department in July 2022, which will take a more strategic approach toward future investment opportunities by employing investigation and analysis so that we can make business investments that are aggressive. Securing a solid financial structure To achieve sustained growth when resources are limited, we will need to procure and allocate funding that will give us both agility and strength while maintaining a stable financial founda- tion. At SHIONOGI, we are also taking advantage of grants and other external funding, and in fiscal 2021, we were chosen for the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare's support project for the practical application of COVID-19 therapeutic drugs. Infectious diseases cause severe shifts in markets, depending on the extent of their spread, and while they involve sustainability risks for our business to survive as a stand-alone company, we are making proactive investments while securing a solid financial foundation by developing a business model that combines our own funds with external grant funding. SHIONOGI currently has a good reputation for the stability of its management, and we have been assigned an AA- rating by Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (as of August 2022). Sales, and Selling, general and administrative expenses (Billions of JGAAP IFRS yen) 400.0 400 368.0 344.7 310.0 338.9 333.4 335.1 282.9 289.7 297.2 300 274.0 267.3 200 168.2 190.0 142.5 149.8 143.8 152.9 155.5 144.0 146.3 149.4 144.8 141.4 100 61.9 91.4 145.1 130.6 117.4 120.0 47.0 59.6 50.4 108.2 115.2 110.3 0 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 (FY)  Net sales / Revenue Operating income Selling, general and administrative expenses (forecast) 38 Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Integrated Report 2022 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Shionogi & Co. Ltd. published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2022 05:18:11 UTC.

© Publicnow 2022 All news about SHIONOGI & CO., LTD. 01:19a Shionogi : Integrated Report 2022 PU 01:19a Shionogi : Section 1 SHIONOGI Value Creation PU 01:19a Shionogi : Section 2 SHIONOGI Strategy PU 01:19a Shionogi : Section 3 SHIONOGI Innovation and Evolution PU 01:19a Shionogi : Section 4 Governance to Create Value and Implement Strategy PU 01:19a Shionogi : Data Section PU 01:19a Shionogi : Integrated Report 2022 PU 01:19a Shionogi : Section 1 SHIONOGI Value Creation PU 01:19a Shionogi : Section 2 SHIONOGI Strategy PU 01:19a Shionogi : Data Section PU