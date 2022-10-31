Shionogi : Section 4 Governance to Create Value and Implement Strategy 10/31/2022 | 01:19am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Section 4Governance to Create Value and Implement Strategy Special Outside Directors Roundtable Feature Outside Directors Roundtable Keiichi Ando Hiroshi Ozaki Fumi Takatsuki Corporate Governance Supporting SHIONOGI's Growth Professor Emeritus Tetsuo Kitagawa, Ph.D. of Aoyama Gakuin University was invited as a facilitator to discuss with the three outside directors the features and challenges of governance at SHIONOGI, which aims to promote transformation into a HaaS company. Role of Outside Directors on the Board of Directors KitagawaCorporate governance, in a word, varies from company to company depending on its stage of growth, and the role required of outside directors is also very fluid. Based on your personal experience, could you all tell us your impression of SHIONOGI's governance and how you view the role of an outside director? AndoAt SHIONOGI, management recognizes the importance of corporate governance more strongly than anyone else, and they have a very solid governance structure in place. One of the major roles of an outside director is to supervise the execution framework. The six outside directors and auditors provide appropriate advice and wide-ranging discussions at board meetings based on their different experiences, and I believe that management is conducted in a transparent and satisfying manner. OzakiIn SHIONOGI's business, engagement with all stake- holders, including society and employees, as well as custom- ers, shareholders and investors, is very important. My impression is that SHIONOGI's governance is very well done, as there is appropriate communication between management and employees, with even bad information immediately coming to upper management, and a high level of information disclosure to society. However, maintaining the status quo is the first step toward deterioration. It is important for management to constantly consider areas for improvement, and it is the role of outside directors to oversee this. TakatsukiDiscussions at the Board of Directors meetings are very active, and there is a multifaceted exchange of opinions that makes good use of the perspectives of each board member. As a lawyer, I have helped with fraud investigations mainly for companies operating in China and Southeast Asia. As SHIONOGI's business continues to expand globally, I would like to offer my opinions from a different perspective than the executive side. KitagawaI can see that there is open discussion at the board meetings, including with the auditors. Speaking of audi- tors, in Japan there are three recognized forms of governance organization, of which SHIONOGI has chosen to establish a company with a board of corporate auditors. What kind of discussions do you have on this point at your board meetings? AndoIn Europe and the U.S., many companies have chosen to establish a company-with-committees system compared to Japan. In the case of SHIONOGI, the Company has chosen to establish a company with a board of auditors, but it recognizes that there are no problems with our current system, as the six outside directors and auditors are able to express their candid opinions. Discussions by the Nomination Advisory Committee and the Compensation Advisory Committee, which are voluntary committees, are diligently reported to the Board of Directors. OzakiThe importance of governance structure and voluntary committees is not the form, but the quality, i.e., whether appropriate discussions are taking place. Some companies may have the same form, but completely different results. TakatsukiFor foreign investors, a company with a board of 72 Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Integrated Report 2022 Tetsuo Kitagawa Keiichi Ando Hiroshi Ozaki Fumi Takatsuki Emeritus Professor, Independent Outside Director Independent Outside Director Independent Outside Director Aoyama Gakuin University corporate auditors is an unfamiliar format. Perhaps it is necessary to explain its advantages and how the check-and-balance function works in a way that is easy to understand. What the Board of Directors is looking out for as we transform into a HaaS company KitagawaIn STS2030, SHIONOGI has set the goal of transforming itself from a drug discovery-based pharmaceutical company to one that pursues the quality of health that people truly desire and delivers unprecedented new value to soci- ety. I believe this goal is highly compatible with the SDGs and ESG, which are receiving increasing attention as demands from society. What are your thoughts on the background of SHIONOGI's transformation into a HaaS company and the challenges that come with it?

Ando In a sense, the pharmaceutical business is a high-risk business. SHIONOGI needs to change their conventional busi- ness model in which the expiration of patents on core prod- ucts (patent cliffs) significantly affects business performance. The recent COVID-19 pandemic has reaffirmed the impor- tance of not only treatment but also total health care, includ- ing diagnosis and prevention. I believe that their initiatives for COVID-19 will be a major touchstone for the transformation of their business model toward becoming a HaaS company by 2030.

Ozaki Health as a concept has changed. Drug discovery must always be a core competence of SHIONOGI, but in addi- tion to that, they must incorporate peripheral fields such as big data and environmental measurement, and change the mech- anisms for healthy living, which I believe will lead to HaaS. Takatsuki Rights (patents) are a part of the pharmaceutical business that is very regulated and institutionalized in Japan and abroad. And, as SHIONOGI aims to become a HaaS com- pany, they will increasingly have to deal with laws in different areas more than before, such as responding to digitalization and providing information to consumers. Furthermore, from a global perspective, the services sector is affected in part by cultural differences, political, and economic conflicts. I make a point of speaking up about these things, as I am always looking from a different perspective than pharmaceuticals one. Utilizing finite human resources to enhance SHIONOGI's competitive advantage KitagawaIn their ESG initiatives, I suspect that efforts related to human resources, particularly diversity and the utilization of human resources, will affect SHIONOGI's corporate value in the future. What are your thoughts on human resource development? Takatsuki The impact of Japan's declining population is a serious issue for all companies, who need to utilize their lim- ited human resources to increase their competitive advantage. SHIONOGI has a position of "Associate Corporate Officer" as a candidate for the next generation of leaders, and they pro- vide opportunities for these Associate Corporate Officers to explain their own initiatives to us outside directors. Through dialogue with these Associate Corporate Officers, I have learned that over the past two years, SHIONOGI employees have been working hard and involving others in the COVID- 19 project, contributing to the sustainability of society through SHIONOGI's core business.

Ozaki The skills that SHIONOGI's personnel currently possess will not be sufficient in transforming them into a HaaS com- pany. In addition to recurrent training, they need to be prepared to stay half a step ahead of the changes Japan will undergo as a whole by considering external collaborations and M&A opportu- nities. In addition, since global expansion means that the world will be watching them from an environmental perspective as well, they must consider human resource development not only within SHIONOGI, but also along the supply chain.

Ando Drug discovery is the foundation of SHIONOGI. With the HIV product patent expiring in 2028, there is a great sense of urgency as to whether SHIONOGI will be able to continue to pro- duce new drugs solely through its drug discovery capabilities. The Board of Directors has agreed to invest all management resources in further strengthening the Company's R&D capabilities. In par- Strategy Implement and Value Create to Governance 4 Section Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Integrated Report 2022 73 Section 4Governance to Create Value and Implement Strategy Outside Directors Roundtable ticular, they are being asked to raise the level of human resources, which form the foundation of SHIONOGI, and to this end they need to visualize their investments in human resources. They must also continue to look into industry-academia collabo- rations, collaborations with partners, and the use of AI. KitagawaOn a macro basis, some say that Japanese companies have not invested enough in human resources over the past 20 years, but it seems that SHIONOGI is already tackling that issue head on. What are your thoughts on the skills matrix for the Board of Directors? Also, do you think it is necessary to increase the composition of the Board of Directors, which consists of two internal and three external members? OzakiI believe that the skills matrix shows that SHIONOGI is looking for diversity. If it is necessary for management, they can invite experts, and the role of management is to define SHIONOGI's business and what it requires of these experts. I think it is important for outside directors to be able to provide advice, based on their experience and knowledge, on whatever the business needs. TakatsukiAlthough there is a risk of discussions losing their focus if there are too many directors, and despite there being an executive officer system in place, it may become necessary to consider increasing the number of internal directors in the medium to long term, in anticipation of the succession of top management. AndoSuccession is definitely the greatest challenge. In order for SHIONOGI to achieve sustainable growth, they need to increase the number of directors from within the Company, and have them speak out with a sense of direction based on an awareness of the issues facing the Company and the content of the discussions. Through speaking out in this way, they can further hone their sense of management. However, I also believe it is necessary to continue to maintain the system in which outside directors make up the majority of the board. Corporate governance issues from a medium- to long-term perspective KitagawaFinally, as an outside director, what are some of the corporate governance issues that you will be keeping a close eye on from a medium- to long-term perspective? TakatsukiMy main concern is global governance and the compliance promotion system. When a company expands, if management cannot keep up and there is no proper governance and support, the risk of various incidents increases. I believe that SHIONOGI has effective governance right now, but, as they expand their overseas business, they need to be well prepared to maintain a certain level of governance throughout the world. AndoThe pharmaceutical industry is an industry that can contribute to the achievement of the SDGs as its core busi- ness. It is necessary to take pride in this and return even greater benefits to society, and for each and every employee to be working on the same page to promote this transformation into a HaaS company. Furthermore, it is important to think long-term and ensure that this direction is followed by the next potential successors. OzakiSHIONOGI is a leader in infectious diseases and this position must not be shaken. While the revenue from infectious diseases is highly volatile as it depends on the presence or absence of epidemics, this business needs to be stable because, as we learned in the COVID-19 pandemic, it plays a significant role in society. And I believe that the vaccine business is one answer to this. Figuring out how to create a system that generates profits in order to respond to new technologies and make them a viable business is key. SHIONOGI also needs to foster and instill loyalty for the Company among its stakeholders, such as overseas customers and employees. I believe that this is the challenge to ensuring stable business growth going forward. Keiichi Ando An outside director of the Company since 2016. He has served as Chairman of the Board of Directors since 2020, advising on budget planning and management as well as capital policy, including investments. Hiroshi Ozaki An outside director of the Company since 2019. He has extensive practical experience and broad knowledge of corporate and organizational management, and provides advice on business and marketing matters. Fumi Takatsuki An outside director of the Company since 2020. She provides advice from the perspective of international corporate legal affairs, particularly with respect to conducting business in China. Tetsuo Kitagawa Emeritus Professor of Aoyama Gakuin University. After working as a researcher at both a think tank and an investment institution, he became a professor at Aoyama Gakuin University Graduate School in 2005, and assumed his current position in 2019. His areas of expertise are corporate governance, financial analysis, and ESG investment. 74 Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Integrated Report 2022 Corporate Governance To ensure business execution based on appropriate management decisions, SHIONOGI has strengthened the monitoring function of the Board of Directors, which deliberates on matters mainly relating to the Company's corporate philosophy, business plans, and important matters concerning business execution by tapping into the management experience and professional knowledge of outside directors and outside auditors. This has resulted in the establishment of a framework in which each executive organization ascertains the progress of business execution related to matters for which a management decision was made and reports to the Corporate Executive Management Meeting, the Board of Directors meeting, etc., on a timely basis. SHIONOGI has opted to be a company with a Board of Corporate Auditors to ensure such duties are performed in a legally compliant and smooth manner by linking the Board of Directors' oversight function, the Board of Auditors' audit function, and business audits based on internal audits. Features of SHIONOGI's Corporate Governance 1 Consider balancing among our four types of stakeholders SHIONOGI incorporates the perspectives of its four groups of stakeholders-customers, society, shareholders and investors, and employees-in maintaining transparent and proper business management that treats its stakeholders fairly and is responsive to the expectations of society. 2 Emphasis not only on complying but also on explaining SHIONOGI has no plans to mechanically comply with all the items contained in the Corporate Governance Code. It is important that we always strive for the best compliance system, clearly express our thoughts about points with which we will not com- ply, and thoroughly discuss any differences of opinion with outsiders. Diversity of the Board of Directors and Board 4 Management transparency 3 of Auditors To further strengthen our framework in view of the progress in our A majority of SHIONOGI's directors and auditors are independent business development, SHIONOGI is building the necessary frame- and outside officers, which increases the transparency of our work from the standpoint of diversity and such factors as expertise management. Also, based on our Disclosure Policy, we continue and experience. We have appointed two female directors, directors to disclose our corporate information to all of our stakeholders in and auditors with a wide diversity of skills and age groups. a fair, timely, and appropriate manner. Changes in Corporate Governance Structure (%) Ratio of outside directors and outside auditors 80 60 60.0 60.0 60.0 54.5 54.5 54.5 54.5 54.5 60.0 60.0 50.0 40 40.0 40.0 22.2 22.2 20 11.1 0 (Persons)  Internal directors  Internal auditors  Outside directors  Outside auditors 20 2 15 2 10 2 2 2 2 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 14 2 2 2 2 2 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 5 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 5 5 4 4 3 3 3 3 3 3 2 2 2 2 2 0 2003 2004 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 (FY) Fiscal 2004 Fiscal 2009 Fiscal 2012 Fiscal 2015 Fiscal 2017 Fiscal 2020 • Number of internal • Introduction of an outside • Majority passes to outside • Start of Information shar- • Changing composition of • Outside director appointed directors reduced to director system directors and outside ing meetings with outside Nomination Advisory Com- chairman of Board of five from fourteen • Establishment of Nomina- auditors directors mittee and Compensation Directors • Introduction of corpo- tion Advisory Committee • Advent of a female director Advisory Committee • Increase in number of rate officer system • Establishment of Compen- (to majority of members now female directors sation Advisory Committee being outside directors) (Increase in proportion of women • Start of opinion exchanges on Board of Directors with auditors Strategy Implement and Value Create to Governance 4 Section Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Integrated Report 2022 75 Section 4Governance to Create Value and Implement Strategy Corporate Governance Corporate governance structure Annual General Meeting of Shareholders Appointment / Dismissal Appointment / Dismissal Appointment / Dismissal Nomination Advisory 4 2 Board of Auditors / 1 Board of Directors / Board of Committee Board of Auditors Directors meeting • Five (of whom four are outside members) Report meeting Audit • Five (of whom three are outside directors and • Committee chairman: outside director • Five (of whom three are outside two are women) • All outside directors are independent directors Compensation Advisory members) 5 Independent • The chairman of the Board of Directors is an • All outside auditors are Committee outside director Accounting independent corporate auditors • Five (of whom three are outside members) Auditors Election / Dismissal / • Committee chairman: outside director Audit Report Supervision Accounting Direction Representative Director Audit Report Compliance Committee Report Audit Corporate Executive Internal Control Management Meeting Department Three-way audit 3 Corporate Officers coordination Departments / Group Companies Board of Directors / Board of Directors meeting To further strengthen directors' oversight of business execution, make management even more transparent, and promote equitable management by drawing on perspectives from outside the Company, the Board currently consists of five members, three of whom are outside directors. All three outside directors are independent appointments who understand SHIONOGI's corporate responsibility, and they contribute to greater transparency in management. In addition, two of the five directors are women. The Board of Directors meeting is chaired by an outside director and in principle held once a month. Board of Auditors /Board of Auditors meeting To ensure that the directors and each organization in SHIONOGI conduct their duties in a legally compliant and appropriate manner, the Company has established systems to enable members of the Board of Auditors and the Internal Control Department, which is responsible for conducting internal audits, to carry out audits and exchange opinions with the representative directors to take necessary measures. The Board of Auditors consists of two standing members and three outside auditors. The members of the Board of Auditors attend meetings of key management bodies, such as the Board of Directors and the Corporate Executive Management Meeting, providing their opinions as necessary. Also, in accordance with corporate auditing standards, members of the Board of Auditors conduct business and accounting audits to verify the legality and validity of the duties carried out by the directors and corporate officers responsible for business execution. They also receive reports from the Internal Control Department and the independent accounting auditors and exchange opinions. Business execution framework SHIONOGI has introduced an executive officer system to support dynamic and flexible business operations, enabling the Group to respond rapidly to significant changes in the operating environment. SHIONOGI has established the Corporate Executive Management Meeting, which is attended by direc- tors, standing corporate auditors, and parties responsible for business execution, and the meeting is generally held once a week. At the meeting, there is exhaustive deliberations on topics ranging from items concerning the execution of duties to important management matters. Business is executed within a system in which each of the ten divisions are under one of four supervisory units-the R&D Supervisory Unit, Healthcare Business Supervisory Unit, Supply Supervisory Unit, and Corporate Supervisory Unit. When executing business, issues are fully deliberated on at the Corporate Executive Management Meeting, and the Board of Directors makes decision regarding issues that impact management. R&D Supervisory Unit: Research Division, Drug Development and Regulatory Science Division, Biopharmaceutical Research Division

Healthcare Business Supervisory Unit: Pharmaceutical Commer- cial Division, Integrated Disease Care Division

Supply Supervisory Unit: Global Business Division

Corporate Supervisory Unit: Corporate Strategy Division, Administration Division, DX Promotion Division, Corporate Qual- ity Assurance and Ethics & Compliance Management Division 76 Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Integrated Report 2022 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Shionogi & Co. Ltd. published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2022 05:18:10 UTC.

© Publicnow 2022 All news about SHIONOGI & CO., LTD. 01:19a Shionogi : Integrated Report 2022 PU 01:19a Shionogi : Section 1 SHIONOGI Value Creation PU 01:19a Shionogi : Section 2 SHIONOGI Strategy PU 01:19a Shionogi : Section 3 SHIONOGI Innovation and Evolution PU 01:19a Shionogi : Section 4 Governance to Create Value and Implement Strategy PU 01:19a Shionogi : Data Section PU 01:19a Shionogi : Integrated Report 2022 PU 01:19a Shionogi : Section 1 SHIONOGI Value Creation PU 01:19a Shionogi : Section 2 SHIONOGI Strategy PU 01:19a Shionogi : Data Section PU