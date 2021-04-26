Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Shionogi & Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4507   JP3347200002

SHIONOGI & CO., LTD.

(4507)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shionogi : Notice of Revisions to Dividend Forecasts (Divident Increase)

04/26/2021 | 02:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press Release

Notice of Revisions to Dividend Forecasts (Divident Increase)

OSAKA, Japan, April 26, 2021 - Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Osaka, Japan; President and

CEO: Isao Teshirogi, Ph.D.; hereafter "Shionogi") announced today that it has made the following revisions to its dividend forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 (fiscal 2020; April 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021). The dividend forecasts were originally announced on May 11, 2020.

1. Revisions to Dividend Forecasts

Revisions to dividend forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021

Dividends per share (yen)

End of

Year end

Annual

second quarter

Previous forecast (May 11, 2020)

53.00

106.00

Revised forecast

55.00

108.00

Current fiscal year (ending March 31, 2021)

53.00

Previous fiscal year (ended March 31, 2020)

50.00

53.00

103.00

2. Reasons for Revisions to Dividend Forecasts

Shionogi strives to maximize corporate value while balancing investment in growth and shareholder return, and to share the benefits of mid-to-long term profit growth with shareholders. Consistent with that intention, the Company plans to stably increase its consolidated dividends, with a DOE of 4% or higher as an index.

In fiscal 2020, we announced the Medium-Term Business Plan "Shionogi Transformation Strategy 2030 (STS2030)", and we have been transforming ourselves from a pharmaceutical company that mainly provides ethical drugs to a "HaaS1 company" that continues to provide comprehensive healthcare services to society.

While the sales and profits decreased year-on-year due to the impact of expansion of the novel coronavirus infectious disease (COVID-19) and transient factors, as a HaaS company, we have been driving forward various efforts to offer a more comprehensive solution to the problems of patients and society.

Vaccine, a new business, has made major advances in a year, including the start of clinical trials of the COVID-19 vaccine and the construction of production facilities, and is proceeding consistently as a mid-to-long term business foundation. Furthermore, to build the foundation for business expansion, Shionogi achieved the establishment and start of business of "Ping An- Shionogi", the joint ventures with Ping An Group in China, and the reinforcement of a foundation for growth as CDMO2 of Shionogi Pharma Co., Ltd., a consolidated subsidiary for drug manufacturing, by acquiring shares of Nagase Medicals Co., Ltd. and making it a subsidiary. In the overseas business,cefiderocol, a new treatment for multidrug-resistant Gram-

1/3

Press Release

negative bacterial infectious disease, increased its sales, and was adopted in a subscription reimbursement model3 in two countries, showing a steady launch as a promising therapeutics that contributes to the threat of infectious diseases. In R&D activities as well, we made progress almost as planned by aggressively investing mainly in core 8 projects and coronavirus-related projects such as vaccines and therapeutic drugs.

In addition to the progress of these efforts, the sales of the relevant anti-HIV drugs by ViiV Healthcare Ltd. (hereafter "ViiV"), the UK-based global specialist HIV company, in which Shionogi holds shares, have grown steadily in fiscal 2020, and strong royalty payment and stable amount of dividend were received from ViiV. Cabotegravir, a new long-actinganti-HIV drug launched in Europe and the United States, is expected to bring further growth to ViiV's business in the future.

As in the previous year, in fiscal 2020 Shionogi also acquired its own shares (8,777,500 shares, the total value of shares acquired was approximately 50 billion yen) in order to increase shareholder return and capital efficiency, following its flexible capital policy, aligned with a consistent business progress.

As a result of comprehensively considering the above progresses, current financial condition, and EPS, DOE, ROE values, which are shareholder return-indicators in STS2030, Shionogi plans to increase its year-end cash dividend by two yen per share, revising the previously announced dividend of 53 yen to 55 yen per share. Together with the interim cash dividend, Shionogi will therefore pay annual cash dividends of 108 yen per share, an increase of 5 yen per share from the prior fiscal year.

1 : Healthcare as a Service; Provide a range of healthcare services in line with customer needs, rather than only supplying pharmaceuticals.

2 : Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization

3 : A subscription reimbursement model which allows the country to receive antibiotics when needed, instead of paying a fixed fee to the developer, and delinks payment from volume of use

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on expectations in light of the information currently available, assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements. Risks and uncertainties include general domestic and international economic conditions such as general industry and market conditions, and changes of interest rate and currency exchange rate. These risks and uncertainties particularly apply with respect to product-relatedforward-looking statements. Product risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, completion and discontinuation of clinical trials; obtaining regulatory approvals; claims and concerns about product safety and efficacy; technological advances; adverse outcome of important litigation; domestic and foreign healthcare reforms and changes of laws and regulations. Also for existing products, there are manufacturing and marketing risks, which include, but are not limited to, inability to build production capacity to meet demand, unavailability of raw materials and entry of competitive products. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to

2/3

Press Release

update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For Further Information, Contact:

Corporate Communications Department

Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

Press

Shareholders/investors

mailto: pr@shionogi.co.jp

mailto: pr@shionogi.co.jp

Inquiries: https://fofa.jp/song/a.p/130/

Inquiries: https://fofa.jp/song/a.p/106/

3/3

Disclaimer

Shionogi & Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2021 06:03:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SHIONOGI & CO., LTD.
02:04aSHIONOGI  : Notice of Revisions to Dividend Forecasts (Divident Increase)
PU
12:02aSHIONOGI  : Filing the Application for Marketing Approval of Th2 Chemokine TARC ..
PU
04/19SHIONOGI  : Announces Agreement of Joint Sales with LumiraDx Japan Co., Ltd. for..
AQ
04/19Shionogi & Co., LumiraDx Enter Joint Sales Contract for COVID-19 Antigen Test
MT
04/16SHIONOGI  : Agreement of Joint Sales with LumiraDx Japan for Coronavirus Antigen..
PU
04/15SHIONOGI  : Wastewater surveillance to monitor COVID-19 starts in Osaka Prefectu..
AQ
03/30SHIONOGI & CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/26SHIONOGI  : Announces Personnel Reassignment
AQ
03/25SHIONOGI  : Notice Regarding the Status and Completion of Acquisition of Own Sha..
AQ
03/24SHIONOGI  : Repurchases Own Shares Worth Nearly $84 Million
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 306 B 2 843 M 2 843 M
Net income 2021 114 B 1 059 M 1 059 M
Net cash 2021 348 B 3 229 M 3 229 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,1x
Yield 2021 1,86%
Capitalization 1 726 B 15 982 M 16 024 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,50x
EV / Sales 2022 4,36x
Nbr of Employees 5 222
Free-Float 89,5%
Chart SHIONOGI & CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHIONOGI & CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 6 591,67 JPY
Last Close Price 5 727,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 57,2%
Spread / Average Target 15,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Isao Teshirogi President & Representative Director
Motozo Shiono Chairman
Teppei Mogi Independent Outside Director
Keiichi Ando Independent Outside Director
Hiroshi Ozaki Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHIONOGI & CO., LTD.1.63%15 982
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.17%435 766
ROCHE HOLDING AG0.15%291 656
PFIZER, INC.5.03%215 652
NOVARTIS AG-3.59%198 773
MERCK & CO., INC.-4.79%197 138
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ