    4507   JP3347200002

SHIONOGI & CO., LTD.

(4507)
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

03/25/2022 | 09:20am EDT
March 25 (Reuters) - Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic right now:

China's confirmed COVID cases fall

China reported 1,366 confirmed coronavirus cases for March 24, the country's national health authority said on Friday, down from 2,054 a day earlier, though the number of asymptomatic infections increased.

Asymptomatic cases, which China counts separately, rose to 3,622 from 2,829 a day earlier. Shanghai's locally transmitted asymptomatic infections surged to a record for the commercial hub of 1,582 from 979.

Organisers of the Beijing autoshow, which was scheduled to be held in late April, have postponed the event due to the recent flare up of COVID cases, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Hong Kong government to resume services on April 1

Hong Kong will gradually resume public services from April 1, the government said on Friday, with the city posting its lowest number of daily infections in about a month.

Japan's Shionogi signs government supply deal for pill to fight COVID

Japan's Shionogi & Co has signed a basic agreement with the government to supply an oral COVID treatment it is now developing, the firm said on Friday. The government is considering buying a million doses of the drug pending regulatory approval, the company added in a statement.

German health minister urges people at risk to get second booster

Germany's health minister urged people over age 60 with risk factors such as high blood pressure or a weak heart to get a second COVID booster shot to reduce their risk of getting seriously ill.

Costs of going unvaccinated in America are mounting

Nearly a year after COVID vaccines became freely available in the United States, a quarter of American adults remain unvaccinated, and a picture of the economic cost of vaccine hesitancy is emerging.

Vaccine hesitancy likely already accounts for tens of billions of dollars in preventable U.S. hospitalization costs and up to hundreds of thousands of preventable deaths, say public health experts.

Drugmakers and scientists start hunt for treatments for long COVID

After producing vaccines and treatments for acute COVID in record time, researchers and drugmakers are turning to finding a cure for long COVID, a more elusive target marked by hundreds of different symptoms afflicting millions of people.

Leading drugmakers, including those who have launched antiviral pills and monoclonal antibodies for COVID-19, are having early discussions with researchers about how to target the disease, five scientists in the United States and Britain told Reuters. (Compiled by Linda Noakes)


© Reuters 2022
All news about SHIONOGI & CO., LTD.
09:20aWhat you need to know about the coronavirus right now
RE
08:21aShionogi & Co., Ltd. - Notice Regarding the Signing of a Basic Agreement with the Minis..
AQ
05:53aNikkei 225 Up 0.1% On Lack of Cues, Dividend Buys
MT
05:35aShionogi Seeks Approval for Manufacturing and Sale of Antibacterial Medicine in Japan
MT
03:03aJapan's Nikkei posts longest winning streak in 2-1/2 years
RE
12:13aJapan's Shionogi signs govt supply pact for pill to fight COVID
RE
03/24Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Enters into Basic Agreement with the Ministry of Health, Labor and..
CI
03/24Elix, Inc. Begins Collaboration with Shionogi & Co., Ltd. on Elix Synthesize™ (AI ..
CI
03/24GlaxoSmithKline's ViiV Healthcare Secures FDA Nod for Label Update for HIV Treatment In..
MT
03/24Shionogi & Co., Ltd. - Regarding the Filing for Approval of Cefiderocol in Japan
AQ
Analyst Recommendations on SHIONOGI & CO., LTD.
Financials
Sales 2022 316 B 2 587 M 2 587 M
Net income 2022 117 B 956 M 956 M
Net cash 2022 410 B 3 354 M 3 354 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,4x
Yield 2022 1,47%
Capitalization 2 280 B 18 667 M 18 667 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,92x
EV / Sales 2023 4,83x
Nbr of Employees 5 485
Free-Float 90,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 7 564,00 JPY
Average target price 8 506,15 JPY
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Isao Teshirogi Manager-Secretary & Manager-Corporate Planning
Motozo Shiono Director
Teppei Mogi Independent Outside Director
Keiichi Ando Independent Outside Director
Hiroshi Ozaki Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHIONOGI & CO., LTD.-6.90%18 667
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.44%460 814
ROCHE HOLDING AG-1.71%324 158
PFIZER, INC.-10.94%295 732
ABBVIE INC.18.38%283 100
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY4.15%259 596