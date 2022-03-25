What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

March 25 (Reuters) - Here's what you need to know about the
coronavirus pandemic right now:
China's confirmed COVID cases fall
China reported 1,366 confirmed coronavirus cases for March
24, the country's national health authority said on Friday, down
from 2,054 a day earlier, though the number of asymptomatic
infections increased.
Asymptomatic cases, which China counts separately, rose to
3,622 from 2,829 a day earlier. Shanghai's locally transmitted
asymptomatic infections surged to a record for the commercial
hub of 1,582 from 979.
Organisers of the Beijing autoshow, which was scheduled to
be held in late April, have postponed the event due to the
recent flare up of COVID cases, people familiar with the matter
told Reuters.
Hong Kong government to resume services on April 1
Hong Kong will gradually resume public services from April
1, the government said on Friday, with the city posting its
lowest number of daily infections in about a month.
Japan's Shionogi signs government supply deal for pill to
fight COVID
Japan's Shionogi & Co has signed a basic agreement with the
government to supply an oral COVID treatment it is now
developing, the firm said on Friday. The government is
considering buying a million doses of the drug pending
regulatory approval, the company added in a statement.
German health minister urges people at risk to get second
booster
Germany's health minister urged people over age 60 with risk
factors such as high blood pressure or a weak heart to get a
second COVID booster shot to reduce their risk of getting
seriously ill.
Costs of going unvaccinated in America are mounting
Nearly a year after COVID vaccines became freely available
in the United States, a quarter of American adults remain
unvaccinated, and a picture of the economic cost of vaccine
hesitancy is emerging.
Vaccine hesitancy likely already accounts for tens of
billions of dollars in preventable U.S. hospitalization costs
and up to hundreds of thousands of preventable deaths, say
public health experts.
Drugmakers and scientists start hunt for treatments for long
COVID
After producing vaccines and treatments for acute COVID in
record time, researchers and drugmakers are turning to finding a
cure for long COVID, a more elusive target marked by hundreds of
different symptoms afflicting millions of people.
Leading drugmakers, including those who have launched
antiviral pills and monoclonal antibodies for COVID-19, are
having early discussions with researchers about how to target
the disease, five scientists in the United States and Britain
told Reuters.
(Compiled by Linda Noakes)