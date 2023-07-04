Shira Real Estate Development and Investments PSC is a Jordan-based public shareholding real estate development and investment company engaged in the construction and establishment of housing projects such as villas and residents, and ownership of all kinds of real estate properties for the purpose of development, sale and rent. It takes large pieces of land and develops them into smaller and more manageable plots, either independently or as larger compounds and gated communities. The Company's real estate properties projects include Oak Hills, The Village, Al Kursi, and Airport Road. In September, 2013, the Company sold 10,008 square meters part of Al Jundi plot of land.

Sector Real Estate Services