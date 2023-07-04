SHIRA REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT & INVESTMENTS

Company's Name: SHIRA REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT

ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍﻭ ﻱﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﻮﻄﺘﻠﻟ ﻉﺍﺮﺸﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

& INVESTMENTS

PM 03:34:09 2023-07-03 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Date: 03-07-2023 03:34:09 PM

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻘﺜﺒﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﺠﻠﻟﺍ ﻞﻴﻜﺸﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Forming committees emanating from the Board

of Directors

Kindly be informed that the Board of Directors of SHIRA

ﻱﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﻮﻄﺘﻠﻟ ﻉﺍﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ

REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT & INVESTMENTS on the

2023-07-02 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻪﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺭﺮﻗ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍﻭ

meeting held on 02-07-2023 decided the formation of the

.ﺲﻠﺠﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻘﺜﺒﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﺠﻠﻟﺍ ﻞﻴﻜﺸﺘﺑ

following committees emanating from the Board.

Date of Committee's formation: 02-07-2023

2023-07-02 :ﺔﻨﺠﻠﻟﺍ ﻞﻴﻜﺸﺗ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ

The committee

ﺔﻨﺠﻠﻟﺍ

Nomination and Remuneration Committee

:ﻢﻫﺀﺎﻤﺳﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺕﺂﻓﺎﻜﻤﻟﺍ ﻭ ﺕﺎﺤﻴﺷﺮﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺠﻟ

Name

Designation

ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ

ﻢﺳﺍ

ﻱﺮﺒﺻ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﻱﺪﻤﺣ ﻕﺭﺎﻃ

ﺲﻴﺋﺮﻟﺍ

ﺲﻴﺋﺮﻟﺍ

ﻱﺮﺒﺻ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﻱﺪﻤﺣ ﻕﺭﺎﻃ

ﻉﺎﺒﻄﻟﺍ

ﻉﺎﺒﻄﻟﺍ

ﻮﺑﺍ ﻦﻴﻣﺍ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﺐﻟﺎﻏ ﺰﺘﻌﻣ

ﻮﻀﻋ

ﻮﻀﻋ

ﻮﺑﺍ ﻦﻴﻣﺍ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﺐﻟﺎﻏ ﺰﺘﻌﻣ

ﻦﺴﺤﻟﺍ

ﻦﺴﺤﻟﺍ

SAMER SAAD MUFLEH

ﻮﻀﻋ

ﻮﻀﻋ

ﻪﻧﺭﺎﻄﻘﻟﺍ ﺢﻠﻔﻣ ﺪﻌﺳ ﺮﻣﺎﺳ

AL QATARNEH

Corporate Governance Committee

:ﻢﻫﺀﺎﻤﺳﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺔﻤﻛﻮﺤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺠﻟ

Name

Designation

ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ

ﻢﺳﺍ

ﻱﺮﺒﺻ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﻱﺪﻤﺣ ﻕﺭﺎﻃ

ﺲﻴﺋﺮﻟﺍ

ﺲﻴﺋﺮﻟﺍ

ﻱﺮﺒﺻ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﻱﺪﻤﺣ ﻕﺭﺎﻃ

ﻉﺎﺒﻄﻟﺍ

ﻉﺎﺒﻄﻟﺍ

ﻮﺑﺍ ﻦﻴﻣﺍ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﺐﻟﺎﻏ ﺰﺘﻌﻣ

ﻮﻀﻋ

ﻮﻀﻋ

ﻮﺑﺍ ﻦﻴﻣﺍ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﺐﻟﺎﻏ ﺰﺘﻌﻣ

ﻦﺴﺤﻟﺍ

ﻦﺴﺤﻟﺍ

SAMER SAAD MUFLEH

ﻮﻀﻋ

ﻮﻀﻋ

ﻪﻧﺭﺎﻄﻘﻟﺍ ﺢﻠﻔﻣ ﺪﻌﺳ ﺮﻣﺎﺳ

AL QATARNEH

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

