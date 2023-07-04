SHIRA REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT & INVESTMENTS
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: SHIRA REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT
ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍﻭ ﻱﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﻮﻄﺘﻠﻟ ﻉﺍﺮﺸﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
& INVESTMENTS
PM 03:34:09 2023-07-03 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Date: 03-07-2023 03:34:09 PM
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻘﺜﺒﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﺠﻠﻟﺍ ﻞﻴﻜﺸﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Subject: Forming committees emanating from the Board
of Directors
Kindly be informed that the Board of Directors of SHIRA
ﻱﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﻮﻄﺘﻠﻟ ﻉﺍﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ
REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT & INVESTMENTS on the
2023-07-02 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻪﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺭﺮﻗ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍﻭ
meeting held on 02-07-2023 decided the formation of the
.ﺲﻠﺠﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻘﺜﺒﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﺠﻠﻟﺍ ﻞﻴﻜﺸﺘﺑ
following committees emanating from the Board.
Date of Committee's formation: 02-07-2023
2023-07-02 :ﺔﻨﺠﻠﻟﺍ ﻞﻴﻜﺸﺗ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ
The committee
ﺔﻨﺠﻠﻟﺍ
Nomination and Remuneration Committee
:ﻢﻫﺀﺎﻤﺳﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺕﺂﻓﺎﻜﻤﻟﺍ ﻭ ﺕﺎﺤﻴﺷﺮﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺠﻟ
Name
Designation
ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ
ﻢﺳﺍ
ﻱﺮﺒﺻ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﻱﺪﻤﺣ ﻕﺭﺎﻃ
ﺲﻴﺋﺮﻟﺍ
ﺲﻴﺋﺮﻟﺍ
ﻱﺮﺒﺻ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﻱﺪﻤﺣ ﻕﺭﺎﻃ
ﻉﺎﺒﻄﻟﺍ
ﻉﺎﺒﻄﻟﺍ
ﻮﺑﺍ ﻦﻴﻣﺍ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﺐﻟﺎﻏ ﺰﺘﻌﻣ
ﻮﻀﻋ
ﻮﻀﻋ
ﻮﺑﺍ ﻦﻴﻣﺍ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﺐﻟﺎﻏ ﺰﺘﻌﻣ
ﻦﺴﺤﻟﺍ
ﻦﺴﺤﻟﺍ
SAMER SAAD MUFLEH
ﻮﻀﻋ
ﻮﻀﻋ
ﻪﻧﺭﺎﻄﻘﻟﺍ ﺢﻠﻔﻣ ﺪﻌﺳ ﺮﻣﺎﺳ
AL QATARNEH
Corporate Governance Committee
:ﻢﻫﺀﺎﻤﺳﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺔﻤﻛﻮﺤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺠﻟ
Name
Designation
ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ
ﻢﺳﺍ
ﻱﺮﺒﺻ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﻱﺪﻤﺣ ﻕﺭﺎﻃ
ﺲﻴﺋﺮﻟﺍ
ﺲﻴﺋﺮﻟﺍ
ﻱﺮﺒﺻ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﻱﺪﻤﺣ ﻕﺭﺎﻃ
ﻉﺎﺒﻄﻟﺍ
ﻉﺎﺒﻄﻟﺍ
ﻮﺑﺍ ﻦﻴﻣﺍ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﺐﻟﺎﻏ ﺰﺘﻌﻣ
ﻮﻀﻋ
ﻮﻀﻋ
ﻮﺑﺍ ﻦﻴﻣﺍ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﺐﻟﺎﻏ ﺰﺘﻌﻣ
ﻦﺴﺤﻟﺍ
ﻦﺴﺤﻟﺍ
SAMER SAAD MUFLEH
ﻮﻀﻋ
ﻮﻀﻋ
ﻪﻧﺭﺎﻄﻘﻟﺍ ﺢﻠﻔﻣ ﺪﻌﺳ ﺮﻣﺎﺳ
AL QATARNEH
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
