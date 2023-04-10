Advanced search
    SHRA   JO3127811011

SHIRA REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENTS COMPANY(P.L.C)

(SHRA)
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-05
0.6900 JOD    0.00%
Shira Real Estate Development and Investments P L C : G.A (SHRA) 2023 04 10

04/10/2023 | 06:46am EDT
SHIRA REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT & INVESTMENTS

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: SHIRA REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT

ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍﻭ ﻱﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﻮﻄﺘﻠﻟ ﻉﺍﺮﺸﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

& INVESTMENTS

PM 01:19:43 2023-04-10 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Date: 10-04-2023 01:19:43 PM

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﺓﻮﻋﺩ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Invitation to Attend the Ordinary General

Assembly Meeting

The Board of Directors of SHIRA REAL ESTATE

ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍﻭ ﻱﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﻮﻄﺘﻠﻟ ﻉﺍﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺴﻳ

DEVELOPMENT & INVESTMENTS cordially invites you to

ﻱﻮﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﻢﻜﺗﻮﻋﺩ

attend the company's Ordinary General Assembly

ﻖﻴﺒﻄﺗ ﺔﻄﺳﺍﻮﺑ ﻲﻓ 10:30 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ 2023-04-18 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻩﺪﻘﻋ

Meeting which will be held at 10:30 on 18-04-2023 at

:ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ zoom

zoom to discuss the following matters:

Subject:

:ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Reciting and approving the minutes of the previous

ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﺓﺀﺍﺮﻗ

ordinary meeting of the General Assembly which was

ﻪﻴﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍﻭ 2022-04-19 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ

held on 19-04-2022

The Report of the Board of Directors on the activities of

ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ

the Company during the year 31-12-2022 along with its

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻠﺒﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻄﺨﻟﺍﻭ 2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ

future plans

The Report of the Company's auditors on its financial

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻝﻮﺣ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ

statements for the year ended 31-12-2022

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ

The financial statements for the year ended 31-12-2022

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ

Discharging the Board's members from their liabilities in

ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ

respect of the financial year ended 31-12-2022

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ

Electing the Company's auditors for the next fiscal year,

ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗﻭ ﺔﻠﺒﻘﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ

and deciding on their remunerations or authorizing the

ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻭﺍ ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ

Board of Directors to determine such remunerations

Any other matter which was stipulated by the Board of

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺃ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﻲﻓ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻪﺟﺭﺩﺃ ﺮﺧﺁ ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻣ ﻱﺃ

Directors on the meeting's agenda (Should be specified :-)

(-:ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗ ﺐﺠﻳ)

1-

ﻮﻀﻌﻛ ﻲﻠﻴﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﻞﻣﺍﺯ ﻦﺴﺤﻤﻟﺍ ﺪﺒﻋ ﻲﻠﻋ ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ

ﻮﻀﻌﻛ ﻲﻠﻴﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﻞﻣﺍﺯ ﻦﺴﺤﻤﻟﺍ ﺪﺒﻋ ﻲﻠﻋ ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ 1-

ﺓﺮﻳﺪﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻞﻴﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻮﻀﻌﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﻻﺪﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ

ﺓﺮﻳﺪﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻞﻴﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻮﻀﻌﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﻻﺪﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ

ﻱﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﻮﻄﺘﻟﺍﻭ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ.

.ﻱﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﻮﻄﺘﻟﺍﻭ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻼﻟ

Page 1 of 2

SHIRA REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT & INVESTMENTS

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. Chairman of Board of Directors

User Name: ﺐﻌﺟ ﻮﺑﺃ ﻥﺎﻤﻳﺍ

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ ﺐﻌﺟ ﻮﺑﺃ ﻥﺎﻤﻳﺍ :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

Shira Real Estate Development & Investments PSC published this content on 10 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2023 10:45:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 7,38 M 10,4 M 10,4 M
Net income 2022 -2,01 M -2,83 M -2,83 M
Net Debt 2022 31,0 M 43,7 M 43,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 -4,05x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7,02 M 9,90 M 9,90 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,53x
EV / Sales 2022 5,26x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 16,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mohammed Abdel Latif Youssef Chief Financial Officer
Mohammad Ahmad Mohammad Al-Alawi Chairman
Tareq Hamdi Mohammed Sabri Al-Tabbaa Vice Chairman
Mu'ataz Ghalib Mohammed Amin Abul Hasan Independent Non-Executive Director
Ahmed Suleiman Hamoud Al-Khaled Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHIRA REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENTS COMPANY(P.L.C)-10.39%10
KE HOLDINGS INC.35.24%23 570
CBRE GROUP, INC.-8.64%21 267
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED1.62%14 463
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.40.72%10 441
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-13.32%6 576
