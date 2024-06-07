Highlights

Successful completion of the combination with abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust plc ("aSCIT").

Increased dividend of 14.40p per Ordinary share, providing a dividend yield of 6.5% based on the year end share price.

Confidence that the dividend remains sustainable.

NAV total return of 5.1%, compared to a total return of 8.4% from the FTSE All-Share Index.

Markets and Performance

The year to 31 March 2024 was good for equities globally, with growing expectations of interest rate reductions during the course of 2024. The UK market, as represented by the FTSE All-Share Index, delivered a total return of 8.4%. The Company's net asset value ("NAV") total return for the year was lower, at 5.1%. Although lagging the market return, the performance for the year is in line with what we would expect, given the defensive and income focused nature of the portfolio, and delivered the Company's objective of providing shareholders with a high level of income, together with the potential for growth of both income and capital.

Revenue earnings per share for the year were broadly similar to last year and the total dividends for the year have been increased to 14.40p per Ordinary share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.5% based on the year end share price.

The share price performance for the year was disappointing, with a negative total return of 5.7%, reflecting a significant widening of the discount, to 13.3% at the year end. Discount widening has been exhibited across much of the investment trust universe. The persistence of higher interest rates is a factor, as is decreased demand for collective funds generally, but, in the case of Shires, the decision of abrdn to transfer its in- house savings scheme to Interactive Investor certainly contributed to some short-term selling of our shares. The Board's view was that this unprecedented level of discount was unwarranted, and, to address this imbalance of supply and demand for the Company's shares, the Company made use of its share buy back authority during the year and will continue to make use of this authority going forward if considered appropriate.

More detailed information on performance for the year and investment activity within the portfolio are contained within the Investment Manager's Review.