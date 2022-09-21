SHISEIDO : Launches Sustainable Beauty Actions “SEE，SAY，DO.” Project

Although UBB is present in our immediate surroundings, its words and actions are not recognized as bias that impedes people's achievement of individuality. SHISEIDO believes it is important to be aware of the realities of UBB in the world in order to eliminate it. Under the supervision of Dr. Lisa Jenkins, we conducted an online, qualitative survey*1 in ten countries worldwide (Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates and the United States), collecting 5,000 personal experiences to shed light on UBB around the world before the project.

Survey supervisor Dr. Jenkins commented, "Shiseido Corporation has strived for innovation in beauty for 150 years. I'm glad they've taken a new step against UBB, which has caused issues for people all over the world. This survey by SHISEIDO clarified UBB's impact on society. We have to change the preconceived notions and culture that make us think we're not beautiful. I have faith that we can evolve the definition of beauty and confront our UBB to free people from discrimination, bullying, harassment and violence and make the world a place where people can live their rightful, beautiful lives, as exemplified in Shiseido Corporation's mission of "BEAUTY INNOVATIONS FOR A BETTER WORLD."

*1 Countries and regions surveyed: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates and the United States/Sample size: 500 testimonies per country × 10 countries for a total of 5,000 testimonies/Implementation period: November 8-25, 2021

Survey supervisor: Dr. Lisa Jenkins

Dr. Lisa D. Jenkins is a motivational speaker with over 30 years of experience. She has managed many seminars and workshops in a unique style known for encouraging people to have purpose and lead transformation.

■SEE: Learn about UBB

To deepen understanding of UBB, the SEE phase, the project's first stage, will unveil an interactive website introducing testimonials and personal experiences, collected in a global survey, on Wednesday, September 21.

UBB Experience Website URL : https://www.sbas-empathy.shiseido.com/seesaydo/en/seeubb/

*The link above can be viewed from 1 p.m. on September 21.

■SAY: Talk about UBB

In the SAY phase, users will share and then discuss what they learned in SEE as well as their own experiences and thoughts. The first step will be the release of a video on Thursday, September 21 featuring Shiseido employees talking about what UBB is, how they each feel about it, and how to combat it. An Instagram filter will also be available from Thursday, September 21 as a tool to talk about people's assumptions and biases, discuss real-life experiences of UBB and hear voices from around the world.

Web video : https://youtu.be/zw_5L6Q1oF8

■DO: Take action on UBB

The DO phase will sequentially unfold specific actions in order to share and take on the challenges of UBB around us, made clear in the previous SEE and SAY phases, with more people.

SHISEIDO created and began offering the SEE, SAY, DO. Program that considers UBB for companies and organizations as the first stage. By introducing the program in more companies and organizations going forward, we hope to strive for the realization of a world where the UBB in society is recognized and where there is no hindrance to achieving unique, individual beauty.

