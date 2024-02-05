Shiseido Company, Limited (The Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange: 4911) (“Shiseido”, “Company”) today announced that its subsidiary, Shiseido Americas Corporation (“Shiseido Americas”), has completed its acquisition of DDG Skincare Holdings LLC, the owner of Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare brand. The previously announced transaction aligns with Shiseido’s skin beauty strategic framework and enhances its geographic diversification and growth in the Americas region.

Shiseido Americas President and CEO and Global M&A Leader for Shiseido, Ron Gee, said, “Today’s milestone represents an exciting step toward our goal of becoming a leading personal beauty wellness company. Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare’s leadership in clean, innovative and science-based formulations and its loyal consumer following make it the perfect addition to the Shiseido Americas portfolio, and we look forward to working with the team with a focus on accelerating the brand’s growth plans.”

About Shiseido Company, Limited

Shiseido was founded in 1872 as the first private Western-style pharmacy in Japan. The business gradually evolved into a cosmetics company, offering people the most advanced technology and the finest aesthetics available across the world. Now known globally as the premier cosmetics company with roots in Japan, the name Shiseido has come to represent the world’s highest standards of quality. Fiercely contemporary and innovative after over 150 years in business, Shiseido Group brands are now sold in over 120 countries and regions. With its new Medium-to-Long-Term Strategy “SHIFT 2025 and Beyond”, Shiseido aims to become a “PERSONAL BEAUTY WELLNESS COMPANY” by 2030, realizing its corporate mission, BEAUTY INNOVATIONS FOR A BETTER WORLD. For more information, please visit https://corp.shiseido.com/en/.

About Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare

Launched in New York City in 2000, Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare is a skincare brand founded by former skin cancer researcher and practicing dermatologist Dr. Dennis Gross along with his wife Carrie Gross. Together, they disrupted the beauty industry by asking people to peel daily with their now-iconic Alpha Beta® Daily Peels. With innovative, patented formulas incorporating simple, straightforward instructions, clients became instant believers. Today the Alpha Beta Peel is the #1 at-home peel in the US and a staple in the beauty cabinets of top celebrities, aestheticians, and makeup artists. Dr. Gross continues to bring innovations and expertise from the dermatology practice to retail consumers around the globe in the form of easy-to-use at home products designed to work together in customizable regimens to treat multiple concerns. For more information, visit the brand on Instagram, Facebook or at drdennisgross.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240205308392/en/