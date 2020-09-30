Log in
Shiseido : Announces Appointment of Nicole Tan as President ＆ CEO of Asia Pacific Region

09/30/2020 | 12:16am EDT

Tokyo, Japan (September 30, 2020) - Shiseido Company, Limited has announced the appointment of Nicole Tan as President ＆ CEO of the Asia Pacific Region, effective October 1, 2020.

As regional head, Nicole Tan will develop and execute the strategic vision for Shiseido's operations in Asia Pacific Region, managing all countries and local affiliates, and overseeing all activities within the region related to brands and businesses for the Shiseido Group portfolio. She will report to Masahiko Uotani, President ＆ CEO of Shiseido Company, Limited.

Mr. Uotani has stated, 'We are extremely excited to welcome Nicole to the Shiseido Family. Her deep and wide understanding of beauty business in the Asia Pacific Region along with her motivational, inspiring leadership are a perfect fit for Shiseido. With these qualifications, she will help take not only the Asia Pacific Region but the entire Shiseido Group to the next level of success as the first female Regional CEO.'

Ms. Tan said, 'I am excited and honored to be given the opportunity to work with the Shiseido teams in the Asia Pacific region. APAC is close to my heart as I have spent most of my professional career navigating different roles across territories and channels within this geography. Ensuring strong and sustainable growth for the Shiseido portfolio of dynamic and unique brands will remain my key priority. Concurrently, I will also be looking to enhance channel and distribution relevancy while reinforcing our connection with consumers by leveraging our truly unique service philosophy. I look forward to adding value through my experience and playing an active role in helping to chart the next chapter of this dynamic organization.'

Disclaimer

Shiseido Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2020 04:09:04 UTC
