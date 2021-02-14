Shiseido : Brand SHISEIDO becomes official partner of the ‘We Are One Ocean' Campaign, Calling for Protection of 30% of the Ocean by 2030

■About the World Surf League (WSL)

Established in 1976, the World Surf League (WSL) is the home of the world's best surfing.

A global sports, media and entertainment company, the WSL oversees international tours and competitions, a studios division creating over 500+ hours of live and on-demand content, and via affiliate WaveCo, the home of the world's largest high performance, human-made wave. Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, the WSL has regional offices in North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and EMEA.

The WSL annually crowns the men's and women's surfing World Champions. The global Tours and Competition division oversees and operates more than 180 global contests each year across the Championship Tour, the development tiers, including the Challenger, Qualifying and Junior Series, as well as longboard and big wave properties.

Launched in 2019, WSL Studios is an independent producer of unscripted television projects, including documentaries and series, which provide unprecedented access to athletes, events, and locations around the world. WSL events and content are distributed on linear television in over 743M+ homes worldwide and across digital and social media platforms around the world, including WorldSurfLeague.com.

WaveCo includes the Surf Ranch Lemoore facility and the utilizing and licensing of the Kelly Slater Wave System.

The WSL is dedicated to changing the world through the inspirational power of surfing by creating authentic events, experiences, and storytelling to inspire a growing, global community to live with purpose, originality, and stoke.

For more information, please visit WorldSurfLeague.com.

■About WSL PURE

PURE stands for Protecting, Understanding, and Respecting the Environment,

and is the non-profit of the WSL. Founded in 2016, WSL PURE is on

a mission to inspire, educate, and empower ocean protection, starting with the

global surf community. WSL PURE is specifically focused on addressing the climate crisis, marine plastic pollution, and ocean health.

PURE leverages the WSL's incredible platform to shine a light on the people making a difference - environmentalists, athletes, advocacy organizations, communities, individuals - and collaborates with world-class, non-profit partners.

For more information, please visit wslpure.org.

