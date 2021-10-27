Log in
    4911   JP3351600006

SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED

(4911)
Shiseido China Innovation Center Shanghai Fengxian Branch Officially Starts Its Research Activities

10/27/2021 | 12:08am EDT
Shiseido Company, Limited ("Shiseido")'s new research facility "Shiseido China Innovation Center Shanghai Fengxian Branch ("new research facility")", which is aiming at collaborating with companies and institutes located in the health and beauty industry hub "The Oriental Beauty Valley", officially starts its research activities on October 27, 2021.
The new research facility has been established to "accelerate innovation through external collaborations", one of the key strategies under Medium-to-Long-Term Strategy "WIN 2023", in China. The facility will focus on developing cutting-edge cosmetics technologies and utility evaluation methods, as well as exploring new beauty field beyond cosmetics, contributing to the growth of Shiseido Group.
The Oriental Beauty Valley, opened in 2015, is a health and beauty industry-focused area spanning cosmetics, foods, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology. Known as the "City of China's Cosmetics", it comprises a wide range of companies and talents, and is expected to become a center for the health and beauty industries worldwide.

Disclaimer

Shiseido Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2021 04:07:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
