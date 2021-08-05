Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Shiseido Company, Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4911   JP3351600006

SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED

(4911)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Shiseido : Consolidated Settlement of Accounts for the First Half of the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2021

08/05/2021 | 02:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shiseido Company, Limited (4911) Consolidated Settlement of Accounts for the First Half of the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2021

The figures for these financial statements are prepared in accordance with the accounting principles based on Japanese law. Accordingly, they do not necessarily match the figures in the Annual Report issued by the Company, which presents the same statements in a form that is more familiar to foreign readers through certain reclassifications or summarization of accounts.

August 5, 2021

Consolidated Settlement of Accounts for

the First Half of the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2021 [Japanese Standards]

Shiseido Company, Limited

Listings:

Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section (Code Number 4911)

URL:

https://corp.shiseido.com/en/

Representative:

Masahiko Uotani, Representative Director, President and CEO

Contact:

Harumoto Kitagawa, Vice President, Investor Relations Department

Tel. +81-3-3572-5111

Filing date of quarterly securities report: August 6, 2021 (plan)

Start of cash dividend payments: September 3, 2021

Supplementary quarterly materials prepared: Yes

Quarterly financial results information meeting held: Yes (For institutional investors, analysts, etc.)

1. Performance for the First Half of the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2021 (From January 1 to June 30, 2021)

  • Amounts under one million yen have been rounded down.

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

(Millions of yen; percentage increase (decrease) figures denote year-on-year change)

Net Profit

Net Sales

Operating Profit

Ordinary Profit

Attributable to

Owners of Parent

First Half Ended

507,687

[21.5%]

23,012

[―%]

28,052

[―%]

(17,278)

[―%]

June 30, 2021

First Half Ended

417,812

[(26.0)%]

(3,436)

[―%]

(6,353)

[―%]

(21,376)

[―%]

June 30, 2020

Note: Comprehensive income

First half ended June 30, 2021: ¥6,063 million [%]

First half ended June 30, 2020: ¥(24,220) million [%]

Net Profit per Share

Fully Diluted Net Profit per Share

(Yen)

(Yen)

First Half Ended

(43.25)

June 30, 2021

First Half Ended

(53.51)

June 30, 2020

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

(Millions of yen)

Total Assets

Net Assets

Equity Ratio

As of June 30, 2021

1,138,698

501,299

42.2%

As of December 31, 2020

1,204,229

506,593

40.2%

Reference: Equity: As of June 30, 2021:

¥480,091 million

As of December 31, 2020:

¥484,289 million

2. Cash Dividends

Cash Dividends per Share (Yen)

Q1

Q2

Q3

Year-End

Full Year

Fiscal Year 2020

20.00

20.00

40.00

Fiscal Year 2021

20.00

Fiscal Year 2021 (Forecast)

30.00

50.00

Note: Revision to the most recently disclosed dividend forecast: None

3. Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2021 (From January 1 to December 31, 2021)

(Millions of yen; percentage figures denote year-on-year change)

Net Profit

Net

Net Sales

Operating Profit

Ordinary Profit

Attributable to

Profit per

Owners of Parent

Share (Yen)

Fiscal Year 2021

1,067,000 [15.9%]

27,000 [80.4%]

27,000 [180.1%]

35,500

[―%]

88.87

Note: Revision to the most recently disclosed performance forecast: None

Please refer to "1. Analysis of Operating Results (3) Consolidated Forecast and Other Forward-Looking Information" on page 7 for details on the consolidated results forecast for the fiscal year 2021.

Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specific subsidiaries causing a change in the scope of consolidation): None
  2. Adoption of special accounting treatment in preparation of consolidated quarterly financial statements: None
  3. Changes in accounting policies; changes in accounting estimates; restatements
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to amendments of accounting standards: None
    2. Other changes in accounting policies: None
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
    4. Restatements: None
  5. Number of shares issued (common stock)
    1. Number of shares issued (including treasury shares)

As of June 30, 2021:

400,000,000

As of December 31, 2020: 400,000,000

2) Number of treasury shares

As of June 30, 2021:

523,245

As of December 31, 2020:

534,198

3) Average number of shares outstanding during the period First half ended June 30, 2021: 399,473,162 First half ended June 30, 2020: 399,454,298

Implementation status of quarterly review procedures

This Consolidated Settlement of Accounts for the First Half of the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2021 is not subject to quarterly review procedures by a certified public accountant or audit firm.

Appropriate use of business forecasts; other special items

In this report, statements other than historical facts are forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's plans and expectations. These forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and achievements to differ from those anticipated in these statements. Please refer to "1. Analysis of Operating Results (3) Consolidated Forecast and Other Forward-Looking Information" on page 7 for information on preconditions underlying the above outlook and other related information.

Contents

1.Analysis of Operating Results .....................................................................................................................

2

(1)

Consolidated Performance......................................................................................................................

2

(2)

Financial Position ...................................................................................................................................

7

(3)

Consolidated Forecast and Other Forward-Looking Information ..........................................................

7

2.Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements ..........................................................................................

8

(1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets ..................................................................................................

8

(2) Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income............................................................

10

(3) Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Cash Flows...............................................................................

12

(4)

Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements ........................................................................

14

(Note on Assumptions of a Going Concern)..........................................................................................

14

(Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income) ...................................................................................

14

(Note in the Event of Major Changes in Shareholders' Equity) ............................................................

15

(Significant Subsequent Events)............................................................................................................

15

1

1. Analysis of Operating Results

(1) Consolidated Performance

(Millions of yen)

Operating

Ordinary

Net Loss

Attributable to

Net Sales

Profit

Profit

EBITDA

Owners of

(Loss)

(Loss)

Parent

First Half Ended

507,687

23,012

28,052

(17,278)

38,880

June 30, 2021

First Half Ended

417,812

(3,436)

(6,353)

(21,376)

13,764

June 30, 2020

Year-on-Year

21.5%

182.5%

Increase (Decrease)

FX-Neutral

17.7%

Note: EBITDA incorporates "Impairment Loss" and depreciation included in "Loss on COVID-19," recorded under "Extraordinary Losses."

In the first half of the fiscal year 2021, global economic conditions remained challenging, as economic activity stagnated due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and consumer sentiment was low due to worsening corporate earnings and employment. In the Japan cosmetics market, consumer traffic was sluggish as a result of consumers staying at home and shortened operating hours in the retail sector under declared states of emergency. Other factors included a drop in visitors to Japan, which affected inbound demand. Globally, although the impact of the outbreak continued overall, progress in vaccination rollout, particularly in Europe and the United States, drove recovery across all cosmetic categories, even makeup, which had struggled.

In 2021, the Shiseido Group (hereafter, the "Group") has launched its medium-to-long-term strategy WIN 2023 and Beyond, reflecting market changes caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. We are currently implementing a global transformation, positioning Skin Beauty as our core business. Amid rapid changes in the external environment, we are building a foundation as a Skin Beauty Company and to that end, we are shifting from a focus on topline growth to a strategic emphasis on profitability and cash flow management.

We have positioned 2021 as a year of "Groundwork" to realize WIN 2023 and are moving forward with structural reforms centering on our business portfolio, digital transformation, and solidifying the financial base through inventory reductions and other initiatives.

In the first half of the fiscal year 2021, net sales were up 17.7% year on year on an FX-neutral basis, or 21.5% year on year to ¥507.7 billion based on reported figures. Weak momentum in Japan, where economic conditions remained challenging, was offset by strong growth in other regions, such as China, EMEA, and the Americas. Furthermore, sales were driven by our skin beauty brands, an area of focused investment, and continued growth of e-commerce, particularly in the prestige category.

Operating profit increased ¥26.4 billion year on year to ¥23.0 billion due to higher margins resulting from stronger sales and cost management in line with market changes, particularly for marketing investments and other SG&A.

Net profit attributable to owners of parent posted a loss of ¥17.3 billion mainly due to an extraordinary loss recorded as a result of partial termination of a license agreement with DOLCE&GABBANA S.R.L. Excluding such global transformation impacts, the net profit from existing businesses was positive at ¥24.6 billion.

EBITDA grew ¥25.1 billion year on year to ¥38.9 billion, while the EBITDA margin reached 7.7%. Major foreign currency exchange rates applicable to income and expense accounting line items in the

Company's financial statements for the period under review are JPY108.0/USD, JPY129.9/EUR, and JPY16.7/CNY.

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Shiseido Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2021 06:05:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED
02:06aSHISEIDO : Notice on Determination of the Number of Exercisable Stock Options (S..
PU
02:06aSHISEIDO : Consolidated Settlement of Accounts for the First Half of the Fiscal ..
PU
12:16aSHISEIDO : China Launches Shiseido Beauty Innovations Fund to Invest in Emerging..
PU
08/02SHISEIDO : Strengthens its Creative Capabilities to Design the Beauty of the Fut..
PU
07/29SHISEIDO : Independently Develops Two Types of Devices that Realize Highly Accur..
PU
07/16SHISEIDO : Holds Future Innovation Project to Commemorate 40th Anniversary of Ch..
PU
07/06SHISEIDO : Certified as DX Business Operator by METI
PU
07/02Shiseido Completes Transfer of Japan Personal Care Business to Newly Establis..
MT
07/01SHISEIDO : Notice Regarding Completion of the Transfer of the Personal Care Busi..
PU
07/01SHISEIDO : (Update on the Previous Disclosure) Notice Regarding Completion of th..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 049 B 9 567 M 9 567 M
Net income 2021 38 397 M 350 M 350 M
Net Debt 2021 95 892 M 874 M 874 M
P/E ratio 2021 74,8x
Yield 2021 0,68%
Capitalization 2 873 B 26 220 M 26 190 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,83x
EV / Sales 2022 2,65x
Nbr of Employees 39 035
Free-Float 96,3%
Chart SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Shiseido Company, Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 7 191,00 JPY
Average target price 8 210,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masahiko Uotani Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Coombs CFO, Head-Finance, Accounting & Investor Relations
Atsunori Takano Chief Information Technology Officer
Yoko Ishikura Independent Outside Director
Kanoko Oishi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED0.77%26 220
L'ORÉAL27.22%260 982
KAO CORPORATION-14.72%29 399
NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A.5.05%14 504
AMOREPACIFIC CORPORATION10.44%12 272
KOSÉ CORPORATION-16.42%7 659