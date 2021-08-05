Shiseido : Consolidated Settlement of Accounts for the First Half of the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2021

Shiseido Company, Limited (4911) Consolidated Settlement of Accounts for the First Half of the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2021 The figures for these financial statements are prepared in accordance with the accounting principles based on Japanese law. Accordingly, they do not necessarily match the figures in the Annual Report issued by the Company, which presents the same statements in a form that is more familiar to foreign readers through certain reclassifications or summarization of accounts. August 5, 2021 Consolidated Settlement of Accounts for the First Half of the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2021 [Japanese Standards] Shiseido Company, Limited Listings: Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section (Code Number 4911) URL: https://corp.shiseido.com/en/ Representative: Masahiko Uotani, Representative Director, President and CEO Contact: Harumoto Kitagawa, Vice President, Investor Relations Department Tel. +81-3-3572-5111 Filing date of quarterly securities report: August 6, 2021 (plan) Start of cash dividend payments: September 3, 2021 Supplementary quarterly materials prepared: Yes Quarterly financial results information meeting held: Yes (For institutional investors, analysts, etc.) 1. Performance for the First Half of the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2021 (From January 1 to June 30, 2021) Amounts under one million yen have been rounded down. (1) Consolidated Operating Results (Millions of yen; percentage increase (decrease) figures denote year-on-year change) Net Profit Net Sales Operating Profit Ordinary Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent First Half Ended 507,687 [21.5%] 23,012 [―%] 28,052 [―%] (17,278) [―%] June 30, 2021 First Half Ended 417,812 [(26.0)%] (3,436) [―%] (6,353) [―%] (21,376) [―%] June 30, 2020 Note: Comprehensive income First half ended June 30, 2021: ¥6,063 million [―%] First half ended June 30, 2020: ¥(24,220) million [―%] Net Profit per Share Fully Diluted Net Profit per Share (Yen) (Yen) First Half Ended (43.25) ― June 30, 2021 First Half Ended (53.51) ― June 30, 2020

(2) Consolidated Financial Position (Millions of yen) Total Assets Net Assets Equity Ratio As of June 30, 2021 1,138,698 501,299 42.2% As of December 31, 2020 1,204,229 506,593 40.2% Reference: Equity: As of June 30, 2021: ¥480,091 million As of December 31, 2020: ¥484,289 million 2. Cash Dividends Cash Dividends per Share (Yen) Q1 Q2 Q3 Year-End Full Year Fiscal Year 2020 ― 20.00 ― 20.00 40.00 Fiscal Year 2021 ― 20.00 Fiscal Year 2021 (Forecast) ― 30.00 50.00 Note: Revision to the most recently disclosed dividend forecast: None 3. Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2021 (From January 1 to December 31, 2021) (Millions of yen; percentage figures denote year-on-year change) Net Profit Net Net Sales Operating Profit Ordinary Profit Attributable to Profit per Owners of Parent Share (Yen) Fiscal Year 2021 1,067,000 [15.9%] 27,000 [80.4%] 27,000 [180.1%] 35,500 [―%] 88.87 Note: Revision to the most recently disclosed performance forecast: None Please refer to "1. Analysis of Operating Results (3) Consolidated Forecast and Other Forward-Looking Information" on page 7 for details on the consolidated results forecast for the fiscal year 2021.

Notes Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specific subsidiaries causing a change in the scope of consolidation): None Adoption of special accounting treatment in preparation of consolidated quarterly financial statements: None Changes in accounting policies; changes in accounting estimates; restatements Changes in accounting policies due to amendments of accounting standards: None Other changes in accounting policies: None Changes in accounting estimates: None Restatements: None Number of shares issued (common stock) Number of shares issued (including treasury shares) As of June 30, 2021: 400,000,000 As of December 31, 2020: 400,000,000 2) Number of treasury shares As of June 30, 2021: 523,245 As of December 31, 2020: 534,198 3) Average number of shares outstanding during the period First half ended June 30, 2021: 399,473,162 First half ended June 30, 2020: 399,454,298 Implementation status of quarterly review procedures This Consolidated Settlement of Accounts for the First Half of the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2021 is not subject to quarterly review procedures by a certified public accountant or audit firm. Appropriate use of business forecasts; other special items In this report, statements other than historical facts are forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's plans and expectations. These forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and achievements to differ from those anticipated in these statements. Please refer to "1. Analysis of Operating Results (3) Consolidated Forecast and Other Forward-Looking Information" on page 7 for information on preconditions underlying the above outlook and other related information.

Contents 1.Analysis of Operating Results ..................................................................................................................... 2 (1) Consolidated Performance...................................................................................................................... 2 (2) Financial Position ................................................................................................................................... 7 (3) Consolidated Forecast and Other Forward-Looking Information .......................................................... 7 2.Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements .......................................................................................... 8 (1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets .................................................................................................. 8 (2) Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income............................................................ 10 (3) Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Cash Flows............................................................................... 12 (4) Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements ........................................................................ 14 (Note on Assumptions of a Going Concern).......................................................................................... 14 (Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income) ................................................................................... 14 (Note in the Event of Major Changes in Shareholders' Equity) ............................................................ 15 (Significant Subsequent Events)............................................................................................................ 15 1

1. Analysis of Operating Results (1) Consolidated Performance (Millions of yen) Operating Ordinary Net Loss Attributable to Net Sales Profit Profit EBITDA Owners of (Loss) (Loss) Parent First Half Ended 507,687 23,012 28,052 (17,278) 38,880 June 30, 2021 First Half Ended 417,812 (3,436) (6,353) (21,376) 13,764 June 30, 2020 Year-on-Year 21.5% ― ― ― 182.5% Increase (Decrease) FX-Neutral 17.7% Note: EBITDA incorporates "Impairment Loss" and depreciation included in "Loss on COVID-19," recorded under "Extraordinary Losses." In the first half of the fiscal year 2021, global economic conditions remained challenging, as economic activity stagnated due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and consumer sentiment was low due to worsening corporate earnings and employment. In the Japan cosmetics market, consumer traffic was sluggish as a result of consumers staying at home and shortened operating hours in the retail sector under declared states of emergency. Other factors included a drop in visitors to Japan, which affected inbound demand. Globally, although the impact of the outbreak continued overall, progress in vaccination rollout, particularly in Europe and the United States, drove recovery across all cosmetic categories, even makeup, which had struggled. In 2021, the Shiseido Group (hereafter, the "Group") has launched its medium-to-long-term strategy WIN 2023 and Beyond, reflecting market changes caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. We are currently implementing a global transformation, positioning Skin Beauty as our core business. Amid rapid changes in the external environment, we are building a foundation as a Skin Beauty Company and to that end, we are shifting from a focus on topline growth to a strategic emphasis on profitability and cash flow management. We have positioned 2021 as a year of "Groundwork" to realize WIN 2023 and are moving forward with structural reforms centering on our business portfolio, digital transformation, and solidifying the financial base through inventory reductions and other initiatives. In the first half of the fiscal year 2021, net sales were up 17.7% year on year on an FX-neutral basis, or 21.5% year on year to ¥507.7 billion based on reported figures. Weak momentum in Japan, where economic conditions remained challenging, was offset by strong growth in other regions, such as China, EMEA, and the Americas. Furthermore, sales were driven by our skin beauty brands, an area of focused investment, and continued growth of e-commerce, particularly in the prestige category. Operating profit increased ¥26.4 billion year on year to ¥23.0 billion due to higher margins resulting from stronger sales and cost management in line with market changes, particularly for marketing investments and other SG&A. Net profit attributable to owners of parent posted a loss of ¥17.3 billion mainly due to an extraordinary loss recorded as a result of partial termination of a license agreement with DOLCE&GABBANA S.R.L. Excluding such global transformation impacts, the net profit from existing businesses was positive at ¥24.6 billion. EBITDA grew ¥25.1 billion year on year to ¥38.9 billion, while the EBITDA margin reached 7.7%. Major foreign currency exchange rates applicable to income and expense accounting line items in the Company's financial statements for the period under review are JPY108.0/USD, JPY129.9/EUR, and JPY16.7/CNY. 2

